The Biggest Myth Holding Biophilic Design Back

When a Los Angeles architect approached me about a new residential project, the brief was simple and timeless. A home designed entirely around the sense and feel of nature. They had done their research. They understood how natural elements reduce stress, improve focus, and create spaces where people actually want to spend time.

Then came the materials conversation. Real wood. Real stone. Abundant natural light. Nothing engineered, nothing synthetic. This conversation isn’t unique. It’s a perspective rooted in a time when there genuinely wasn’t anything better than the real thing.

Decades ago, that was true, but holding onto this mindset today is one of the key reasons biophilic design remains stuck, limited to high-profile installations with big budgets rather than becoming accessible to everyday homes and spaces.

Why Nature Makes Us Feel Good

Biophilia, as defined by well-known professor of social ecology at Yale, Stephen R. Kellert, is the inherent human inclination to affiliate with nature. It’s rooted deep in our evolutionary DNA. For our hunter-gatherer ancestors, they were signposts to survival, indicators that food, water, and shelter were nearby.

And today, these same cues trigger positive psychological and physical responses, which is why biophilic design is such a rapidly growing concept among designers and homeowners.

The benefits are well documented. Studies show that when people are surrounded by elements of nature, productivity increases in offices, creativity improves, and patients in hospitals recover faster. What’s fascinating is that biophilia doesn’t require physical nature. The benefits can come from direct experiences like plants, natural light, and fresh air. Or from indirect experiences like nature photography, artwork, and materials that mimic natural patterns and textures.

The promise is spaces that make us healthier, happier, and more focused. But the reality is far more limited. Biophilic design today exists primarily in two places: high-budget architectural showcases and the pages of design magazines. The gap between promise and reality isn’t a matter of desire. It’s a matter of access.

The Scale Problem

Scale is the achilles heel of biophilic design. The most celebrated case studies are almost exclusively marquee installations that showcase what’s possible when money and resources are virtually unlimited.

Take Milan’s Bosco Verticale. These two residential towers are wrapped in an urban forest featuring more than 900 living trees, 5,000 shrubs, and 11,000 perennials. The project required custom irrigation systems and even quarterly pruning schedules. It’s stunning and innovative, yet nearly impossible to replicate at a smaller scale.

Even biophilic designs far more modest than Bosco Verticale pose serious burdens on construction budgets and ongoing operations. The big question becomes, why is inclusion of biophilic design so difficult to balance?

Three core barriers emerge in nearly every conversation I have with architects. If addressed strategically, these could be the key to making biophilic design accessible to everyone.

The 3 Core Barriers

1. Price

Real nature comes with a real price tag. Exotic imported hardwoods can run upwards of $30 per square foot. Large-format windows designed to flood spaces with natural light will eat up a budget.

Architects want solutions that work within their clients’ budgets without compromising design vision. When you’re locked into traditional biophilic approaches, price becomes a conversation killer. It’s often the first barrier that shuts the door to using natural-looking materials in everyday homes.

2. Maintenance

Natural materials have long been the default choice for their undeniable beauty. The trade-off is that they demand ongoing attention. Real wood weathers, cracks, and fades. Living plants require watering, pruning, and replacement when they inevitably decline.

The irony is hard to miss. Biophilic design promises to reduce stress, yet the maintenance burden of real natural materials often creates it. Every architect I’ve spoken to wants projects that look as good in year ten as they did on day one. With traditional biophilic approaches, that’s an uphill battle. Real nature has a ticking clock, and the ongoing costs of repairs and replacements can quickly exceed the initial investment.

3. Familiarity

This might be the most critical barrier because it can open a world of options. You can’t use what you don’t know exists. Architects, designers, and homeowners naturally gravitate toward materials and approaches they’re familiar with. The challenge is that without awareness of innovations in the market, the same old problems persist, high costs, intensive maintenance, and limited accessibility.

But architects are becoming more open to alternatives before those barriers derail the design. They’re asking questions earlier. What new materials are available? What can deliver the same benefits without the traditional trade-offs?

These shifts in mindset are where biophilic design starts to become more accessible. When architects familiarize themselves with materials that address price and maintenance concerns without compromising aesthetics or wellness benefits, they can confidently guide clients toward better solutions.

A More Holistic Approach

Making biophilic design accessible requires a more holistic approach to evaluating materials. It’s time for a framework that integrates people-centric benefits with planet-focused sustainability and the practicality that makes biophilic design accessible to projects of all sizes.

In researching how biophilic design can be made more scalable and sustainable, three essential criteria were identified:

People (Restorative): Does the material deliver genuine biophilic benefits? Does it meet the design criteria that make spaces feel connected to nature? Is it free from harmful off-gassing or other health concerns? Can it be customized to fit the unique vision of each project?

Planet (Sustainable): Is the material made from renewable resources? Does the manufacturing process generate zero waste? Is the product itself recycled? Does it avoid harming forests or depleting natural resources?

Practicality (Scalable): Is the material durable enough to withstand years of use with minimal maintenance? Does it come with a strong warranty? Can it be installed using standard tools and techniques, or does it require specialized expertise?

When a material checks all three boxes, the barriers that once held biophilic design back begin to fall away.

The Science Behind Simulated Nature

Real nature struggles to meet all three criteria simultaneously, which raises an important question. Can simulated nature deliver the same biophilic benefits as the real thing?

According to Kellert, the answer is yes. Biophilic design embraces both direct experiences of nature, like plants and natural light, and indirect experiences such as images of nature, natural patterns, and materials that mimic organic forms. If the premise of biophilia is true, that humans evolved to respond positively to cues signaling food, water, and shelter, then mimicking those cues artificially should trigger the same response. In other words, if a real tree makes a person feel good, a realistic representation of a tree should do the same.

Think about the last time you visited a spa. The framed landscape photographs on the walls, the soft sounds of flowing water in the background. These aren’t decorative choices, they are deliberate biophilic cues designed to reduce stress and promote calm. I’ve worked with many designers who weave biophilia into their projects far beyond materials, using colors, artwork, and carefully curated surroundings.

The kicker is that simulated nature materials are only effective when they authentically replicate what they represent. The more a wood alternative looks and feels like real wood, the more benefit it delivers.

The Perception Problem

If simulated nature materials can deliver the same benefits at a lower cost with less maintenance, why aren’t they everywhere? The answer lies in perception.

When clients insist on “real wood” or “real plants,” they’re often thinking back about earlier alternatives that fell short of expectations like composites that felt and looked plasticky. Previous simulated materials came with real compromises. They didn’t look convincingly natural, plus they struggled with performance and durability. These experiences created a lingering concern that alternatives will look artificial or feel like plastic.

That perception is outdated. Today’s high-quality materials are designed with a clear attention to detail, with textures and finishes that authentically replicate what they are trying to mimic.

The challenge is education. Architects are in the unique position to guide clients past outdated assumptions and toward materials that meet their project goals. When designers demonstrate the quality and performance of modern simulated nature materials, it opens up a new world of options to clients in projects of varying budgets.

The Path to Accessibility

The tools to make biophilic design accessible already exist. The question is whether the industry will embrace them.

Many of today’s architects and designers are open to new materials and innovations. And they want to learn about options they may not know exist. If we continue relying exclusively on the same materials and methods we’ve used for decades, biophilic design will remain confined to high-budget projects.

A broader view of biophilic design is emerging. One that prioritizes accessibility alongside aesthetics, sustainability alongside beauty, and practicality alongside wellness benefits. This shift has the potential to transform biophilic design from an aspiration reserved for marquee installations, into a standard that improves everyday spaces for everyone.