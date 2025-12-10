The Fake Outdoors: How Simulated Nature Design Can Trick Your Brain into Feeling Calm

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

For a long time, the architectural world seemed convinced that the only way to make a building feel healthy was to cover it in actual plants. The star of healthy architecture was the living building. Milan’s Bosco Verticale was proof we could graft a forest onto a tower. New York’s High Line turned a forgotten rail line into a floating garden that somehow feels more alive than many traditional parks.

And other cities followed with their own experiments. Seoul transformed an old highway into Seoullo 7017, an urban arboretum. Paris unveiled plans to rewild the Champs-Élysées. But this obsession with greenery isn’t just reshaping our skylines… It’s helping us reenvision our homes, driving the surge in Japandi interior design, and helping to redefine architecture in 2026.

People feel better when their environments feel alive, but most homes, schools, and offices can’t behave like open-air parks or billion-dollar development projects. So, how can we deliver that feeling in everyday interiors? Well, we may just have to fake it.

The future of wellness design may not be about growing nature indoors. It may be about simulating it convincingly enough that our nervous systems respond in the same way. Modern Mill, a sustainable building materials company known for developing next-generation wood alternatives made from recycled agricultural byproducts, in a new white paper, suggests that maybe the next era of biophilic design is not about installing nature indoors but about simulating it in ways the body recognizes as genuine relief.

(Smileus)

How the Brain Interprets Nature (Even When It’s Not There)

The body responds to nature because it always has. Yet the white paper emphasizes that our physiology is not tied to literal plants. It explains that biophilia is “the inherent human inclination to affiliate with nature that even in the modern world continues to be critical to people’s physical and mental health and wellbeing.”

What surprises people is how quickly the brain accepts stand-ins for the real thing. The paper points to research showing that the nervous system can read certain cues as “nature,” even when the environment is artificial.

For example:



“Half an hour relaxing indoors in a simulated natural environment reduces stress as much as spending the same amount of time outdoors in nature.”

Landscape posters “can ratchet down levels of stress and anger” in office workers.

Nature sounds help people “recover after experiencing psychological stress.”

Virtual forests create restorative effects “similar to a natural setting,” even though the trees exist only as pixels.

Images of water can feel more calming than an actual outdoor view if the real scene lacks that elemental cue.



It is not that the mind is naive. It is simply responding to familiar sensory signals. When the light, texture, or pattern resembles what the body has trusted for thousands of years, the response arrives before the logic does.

Why Real Biophilic Icons Are Hard to Replicate

The problem is not that buildings like Bosco Verticale are too beautiful to imitate. It is that they rely on layers of engineering and upkeep that most places simply cannot support. The white paper describes the project as “an extraordinary feat of engineering, horticulture, and forestry.” Trees were selected “floor by floor and side by side,” adjusting for sunlight, wind, humidity, and seasonal behavior. The team tested the stability of mature trees, installed “a solar pump” to run a custom irrigation system, and scheduled “quarterly pruning” to keep everything alive. Even the soil had to be reformulated to reduce weight, which meant accounting for the carbon footprint of every added material.

The paper does not sugarcoat the takeaway. “Scale is the Achilles heel of biophilic design.” Most environments simply cannot support the complexity or cost that these landmark projects require. A typical apartment building cannot manage an elevated forest. A public school cannot maintain a canopy of trees. Clinics, offices, and everyday homes need approaches that do not demand irrigation systems, structural reinforcement, or horticultural teams.

Which is why the conversation around biophilic design is shifting. If nature-inspired spaces are meant to benefit everyone, they have to be achievable in the kinds of places people actually live and work.

(Ivan Kurmyshov)

A New Path for Nature-Inspired Design

When biophilia shifts from literal nature to the qualities that make nature feel restorative, the possibilities multiply. The white paper explains that indirect sensory cues and materials that behave like natural elements also count as biophilic. It notes that biophilic design embraces both “direct and indirect experiences of nature,” and that images, patterns, and textures can be effective when they evoke “aspects of the natural world that shaped our evolution.”

This opens the door to environments that feel grounded without needing soil, water lines, or structural reinforcement. A room with no windows can still have a believable view. A hallway can feel less like a corridor and more like a moment to breathe. Even a digital skylight that shifts throughout the day can deliver a sense of rhythm that the body recognizes instantly.

The Material Shift Designers Keep Talking About

The potential of wood alternatives made from rice hulls is something builders are now exploring, explaining that they offer “the grain, texture, and warmth of wood” without the usual headaches like rot or splintering. The real surprise is how convincing they feel.

If you have ever touched older synthetic woods, you know why this matters. Those materials “often feel cold and plastic,” which instantly breaks the spell. Rice-hull boards avoid that problem because they are engineered to match the tactile qualities that make real wood feel so grounding in the first place.

How These Ideas Show Up in Real Spaces

The real strength of simulated nature is how easily it settles into places where full-scale biophilic design simply cannot exist. The white paper encourages designers to stop treating nature-inspired features as decorative add-ons and instead weave them into the places people use every day. It calls for materials that can be “employed liberally throughout a built environment” rather than reserved for executive suites, along with surfaces durable enough to “sustain heavy wear and daily use over extended periods.”

When you apply that thinking to real spaces, the possibilities start to feel surprisingly practical. Picture a recovery room tucked deep inside a hospital, a room that will never see daylight, yet a virtual window still gives patients something soft to rest their eyes on. Or a school hallway that no longer rings like a tunnel because the surfaces absorb sound the same way outdoor environments naturally do.

In some housing communities, siding made from rice hulls lends warmth to buildings that were originally designed for efficiency rather than comfort. Offices begin to feel less frantic once hard, reflective materials are swapped for textures that instinctively read as gentler. Even a small apartment wedged between two buildings can feel more humane when a digital skylight suggests the start of a new day.

None of these interventions attempts to replace nature. They simply allow influence to reach the spaces that have always been left out of the conversation.

Why This Direction Matters

Simulated nature can help create spaces “better for humans, better for society, and better for the planet,” explains Modern Mill. The idea is not to compete with iconic projects. It is to distribute the benefits of biophilia more widely.

Simulated nature will never substitute for a real forest, but it can do something else. It allows the feeling of nature to reach people who may not have the luxury of proximity, budget, or ideal architecture.