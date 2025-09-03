Why Builders Are Swapping Lumber for Rice Husk Boards

The construction industry accounts for nearly 40 percent of global carbon emissions, which has builders and architects rethinking the materials they use. One unlikely source keeps coming up in those conversations: rice husks.

What used to be burned or buried is now pressed into a wood alternative that looks the part and often outlasts traditional lumber. Husks are milled into composite boards that resist water, release very low VOCs, and can be recycled at the end of their life. The manufacturing is lighter on energy, turns a waste stream into something useful, and gives homeowners a material that behaves like wood without the constant upkeep.

NEWSLETTER Discover expert insights, and the latest home and design trends to enhance your space. Sign Up

Biophilic Design and the Search for Sustainable Materials

Most of us don’t pause to consider where our trim or siding came from, but you feel the difference when a house is built with smarter materials. Reclaimed wood, stone, recycled steel, bamboo — each adds texture, warmth, and durability while cutting the indoor air irritants that come with some conventional finishes.

Advertisement

Rice husk boards sit neatly in that toolkit. Husks make up roughly a fifth of each harvest and are naturally rich in silica, which helps the finished product resist decay and moisture. Pressed into panels and profiles, they deliver the performance people expect from wood while easing pressure on forests.

ACRE Decking (Courtesy of Modern Mill)

ACRE by Modern Mill is a clear example. It’s made entirely from upcycled rice hulls, and you can stain it, paint it, or thermoform it much like lumber. Builders are using it for siding, trim, decking, and custom millwork when they want the look of wood without the maintenance cycle.

Advertisement

Longevity is the other reason it’s gaining traction. These boards hold up against rot, insects, UV, and damp conditions, with outdoor warranties that often run 25 years or more. Instead of annual sealing and staining, care usually comes down to a wash with soap and water.

ACRE Shiplap Siding and Trim. (Courtesy of Modern Mill)

Benefits of Green Building

There’s a wellness angle too. By avoiding certain chemical treatments and keeping VOCs low, rice husk composites help create cleaner indoor air. That matters in spaces where people spend hours every day.

Advertisement

Kim Guimond, Chief Marketing Officer at Modern Mill, puts the appeal in simple terms: “Studies show simulated natural materials can reduce stress as effectively as real nature. ACRE’s authentic wood grain can trigger the same positive psychological responses as traditional wood, creating inherently calming spaces. And because it’s durable enough for high-traffic areas, occupants experience daily restoration rather than fleeting moments.”

Outside, you’ll see these boards on cladding, decks, and walkways, especially around pools and in damp climates where wood can struggle. Inside, designers use them for wall finishes, trim, and bespoke fixtures when they want a natural aesthetic that can take a beating.

ACRE Shiplap Siding (Courtesy of Modern Mill)

Guimond says the range of uses is the point: “It can replace wood in nearly all applications. The material is both paintable and stainable without primer, and its proprietary ‘ACRE Grain’ offers a natural wood-like appearance in a variety of embossed textures.”

Why Builders Are Paying Attention

Performance testing backs up the day-to-day experience. Rice husk boards absorb a fraction of the water that wood does, keep their shape through temperature swings, and achieve higher fire ratings. Crews cut, drill, and fasten them with the same tools they already own, which keeps installation straightforward. Upfront costs usually land higher than pressure-treated lumber and lower than many hardwoods.

(Courtesy of Modern Mill)

Over a project’s life, lower maintenance and longer service can close that gap. “ACRE is priced competitively with other composites and less than the hardwoods it replaces,” Guimond says. “Its long lifespan, resistance to weather and pests, and minimal maintenance needs translate into lower expenses over time. For builders, the fact that it installs just like wood with no special tools is another cost saver.”

Availability has expanded steadily since 2018. Bulk orders can bring prices down further, and many projects qualify for green building incentives.

On the jobsite, crews treat it like wood. Boards cut cleanly, pre-drilling helps with screws, and stainless or coated fasteners are the right choice near the coast. Contractors also report fewer split-offs and miscuts, which means less waste and faster installs. Maintenance is minimal: a periodic rinse instead of a seasonal ritual.

Globally, rice husk composites are gaining ground in regions where rice is grown, and research is exploring structural uses such as engineered members. Certification programs, including LEED, are recognizing the category, and analysts expect it to claim a meaningful share of certain wood product markets over the next decade.

Scale will continue to bring costs down. Even now, rice husk boards offer a practical way to cut waste, preserve forests, and build spaces that feel better to live in. Or as Guimond puts it, “It’s about giving people the look and performance of wood without the trade-offs. Healthier homes, healthier buildings, and a healthier planet.”