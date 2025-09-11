Live Coverage
Deep Navy Is the New Neutral Every Stylish Home Needs

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Gray is admittedly a bit tired. For years, it was the go-to for any decor trying to be masculine, but a richer, moodier contender has taken the throne: deep navy. Elegant and endlessly adaptable, navy has been quietly rewriting the rules of male-leaning interiors.

Last year while blue reigned as the overall color of the year, navy’s influence ran deeper. Benjamin Moore’s Blue Nova 825, a mid-tone blue with violet undertones, was named Color of the Year, celebrated for its “depth and intrigue” and a livable boldness that invites exploration. Meanwhile, Sherwin-Williams’ Upward offered a softer, breezy blue, but the cultural undercurrent favored the kind of dramatic richness only navy can deliver.

Color psychology offers clues to navy’s rise. Blue exudes calm, confidence, and trust...qualities perfectly suited to spaces meant for reflection, work, or quiet elegance. It soothes without numbing, and unlike gray, rarely flattens a room.

Navy also has a surprising theatricality in front of a camera. Under daylight, it reads as rich and saturated; in shadow, the tone deepens, enhancing contrast and texture.

Celebrity Interiors & Designers Leaning into Navy

Designers are using it as their secret weapon. On a yacht redesign, Joanne de Guardiola used a deep navy carpet to anchor the whole space against crisp white leather and teak. It’s a bold but simple move that just works.

The pros talk about it like it’s a foundational color now. Designer Alvin Wayne calls it a “grounding neutral” and uses it everywhere, walls, rugs, you name it. The consensus seems to be that it has all the luxury of black, just without the heaviness. It’s a chameleon that makes everything around it look better, from wood to metal.

Storage Ideas That Maximize Style and Function

How to Use Navy at Home

  • Matte Navy Kitchen Cabinets: Swap out white or gray for inky, matte cabinets. Paired with brass or matte-black hardware, they read both modern and timeless.
  • Velvet Navy Lounge Chairs: Deep navy velvet holds masculine heft and tactile luxury. In a study or lounge, it cozily anchors without appearing heavy-handed.
  • Accent Walls & Built-ins: A navy backdrop, say behind a saddle-brown leather sofa or a bookshelf, elevates warmth and structure. It’s a surefire statement that reads more editorial than dramatic.

Pairings That Make Navy Sing

  • Metals: Brass is the obvious choice for warmth and a classic vibe. But chrome or polished silver gives it a much sharper, modern edge. And matte black is the strong, silent type — it adds depth without making a fuss.
  • Leathers: A rich, saddle-brown leather against navy is a timeless, private-club combination. Can’t go wrong. Or, go with black leather for something sleeker.
  • Wood Tones: Lighter woods like oak or walnut are fantastic with navy. They soften its depth and let the natural grain really stand out.

The real pro move? Mix at least two of these. Think navy cabinets, walnut open shelving, and brass pulls.

Shop the Look: Deep Navy at Home

Bring the moody sophistication of navy into your own space.

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, producing and curating content in collaboration with experts, brands, and creators.

