Can the Color You Paint Your Home Affect Stress or Calm?

Ever felt like your living room looks like a Pinterest board but makes you feel weirdly on edge? It happens all the time. Many people run into the same frustration at home. A space can look calm but still make you feel mentally unsettled. You might finally decide to declutter or reorganize or even lean into Pantone’s color of the year and go for white paint because everyone says it’s “peaceful.”

But for some of us, that zen feeling just never shows up. And it’s rarely about making a“wrong” design choice, exactly. It’s more about how your brain and your walls are actually talking to each other (or not). Because color isn’t just something you just look at. It’s sensory. It can change our mood instantly. And the body responds to it, whether or not we’re consciously paying attention. Our nervous systems can pick up on it even when we’re just doomscrolling and obviously not paying attention to our wall color.

How Color Interacts With Stress and the Nervous System

Clinical counselor Lindsey Tomayko, MA, LPCC, often talks about how environments shape internal state. “Colors and our sensory environments have a very real impact on our brain and body and our experiences,” she says. She looks at color as a way to nudge our emotions, and certain shades can feel grounding or soothing, while others increase alertness or energy.

That response isn’t only about personal preference. It’s about how the brain processes sensory input. She notes that when people are already stressed or overstimulated, those responses tend to intensify. So, the wrong texture or light can keep your body in a state of high alert without you even knowing why. She also says that when people are already stressed or overstimulated, those responses tend to intensify. Light, texture, and color can either help the body settle or keep it slightly on guard.

Why White Is Often Chosen When People Feel Overwhelmed

Interior designers have said that heightened sensitivity helps explain why white is often the first choice during periods of stress or transition. Designers at the online interior design platform Havenly say they have worked closely with clients who describe seeing white as an emotional reset.

In their experience, these clients often reach for it when they want to clear visual noise and start fresh. But the idea that “less color equals more calm” is kind of a myth and that assumption doesn’t always hold up once people begin living in the space. They describe seeing this pattern when white is expected to deliver calm all by itself. When it’s positioned as the primary route to a more stress-free home, they say it can begin carrying too much emotional weight. The space may look clean, but it doesn’t feel restorative. Instead of easing the nervous system, it can heighten awareness.

When White Stops Acting Neutral

And designers at the London-based interior design firm Stelly Selway say paint color rarely works on its own. “Paint is amazing as a backdrop to a layered design scheme, yet it rarely works in isolation,” they explain. If you don’t have other textures or materials involved, white can act like a spotlight instead of a backdrop. Every little mess or stray object feels ten times louder. They tend to talk about color in terms of lived experience rather than symbolism. “Certain tones and materials naturally carry different kinds of energy,” they explain. Warm, earthy shades like clay or terracotta tend to feel grounding and stabilizing. Deeper blues or greens often read as calming. Brighter, more dynamic tones can bring a sense of movement or vitality.

Stelly Selway designers emphasize that these qualities aren’t meant to function as rules. “We love exploring how these influences interact, rather than treating them as rigid,” they say. They like to mix things up to create a little healthy tension. It keeps a room from feeling flat. In the designers’ experience, the most successful rooms are rarely built around a single idea. “The most memorable rooms are those where materials, colors, and eras interact thoughtfully,” they explain. Soft surfaces offset harder ones. Warm materials balance cooler tones. Texture gives the eye somewhere to rest.

This is huge for neutral spaces. Without grounding elements like wood, stone, fabric, or greenery, white can feel unforgiving. When those elements are present, the color recedes and allows the room to feel lived in. In their view, calm tends to emerge from balance, not purity.

Light further shapes how color is experienced. North-facing rooms often feel cooler, which can intensify the starkness of white. South-facing light may soften it. Even so, the designers resist formulaic guidance. “It’s less about following rules and more about how you want to experience the space,” they explain. The same room can feel calming or agitating depending on context, intention, and the emotional state someone brings with them.

Why the Space Alone Can’t Do All the Work

Clinical psychologist Dr. Zelena Montminy describes attention as a finite biological resource. And when you’re running on empty, your brain stays on high alert. In those moments, visual simplicity alone may not provide relief. Even a carefully designed space can feel stressful if the body is still scanning for control or threat. That’s why people often experience the same room differently, or why the same room can feel different on different days. From Dr. Zelena’s perspective, environment and internal state are always working together.

Let’s be clear. Designers aren’t arguing against white, or against any color in particular. But don’t ask one design choice to regulate your whole nervous system. What they caution against is asking a single design choice to regulate the nervous system on its own. “A space should reflect personal expression and the energy you want to inhabit,” the Stelly Selway team explains, rather than rigid ideas of what calm is supposed to look like. When color, material, light, and texture are allowed to work together, the room stops demanding attention. It becomes more supportive.

Seen this way, the question isn’t whether white or any other color is calming. It’s whether the space offers the body enough cues to feel at ease.