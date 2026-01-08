3 Interior Design Shifts Defining 2026, According to Maria O’Brien

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The era of stark, cold minimalism and “showroom-perfect” spaces is fading. In its place, a more considered point of view is emergingin 2026. One rooted in warmth, livability, and homes that actually feel good to be in. Spaces shaped by natural materials, light, and any attempt to bring the outdoors inside.

Ruggable built its name by doing something deceptively simple but game-changing: making rugs that are both design-forward and washable. Now, as the way people live (and decorate) continues to shift, the brand is scaling up its in-house design team to keep up. Leading that effort is Head of Design at Ruggable, Maria O’Brien, who has been closely watching how homes are evolving in real time.

O’Brien says the mood for 2026 isn’t about conforming to rigid trends or having your rooms look perfect. It’s about a growing appetite for spaces that feel personal. That desire for authenticity, she says, is gaining momentum across design-forward retail and offices as well as homes.

The Rise of Folk Nouveau

The first major wave of this shift is being called “Folk Nouveau,” a sophisticated answer to the recent search spikes for “rustic modern” and “heritage home styles.” If last year was defined by quiet luxury, O’Brien suggests that 2026 will be about emotional resonance.

She describes this as a “nostalgic yet modern blend of folk, heritage, and Art Nouveau influences.” It’s a style that feels like a warm embrace, reimagining the “cool grandmother” look for a contemporary age. “Rustic folkloric motifs” will be “reimagined with refined, contemporary details,” O’Brien explains. The goal isn’t clutter, but “highly personal, collected spaces that feel authentic and emotionally resonant.”

To get this look , we’re seeing a turn toward pieces featuring botanical swirls and deep earth tones. It makes sense that these two would align here… the designs balance heritage charm with the necessity of modern living, blending organic elegance with approachability to make a home feel grounded and storied.

Enter the Era of Dopamine Brights

While heritage styles provide a sense of grounding, a second trend popping up is “Dopamine Brights.” As homeowners increasingly search for “dopamine decor” and “colorful living room ideas,” neutral palettes are making a way to what O’Brien defines as a collision of “retro charm meets modern whimsy.” This movement feels like an escape to the seriousness of the world outside, a conscious decision to play with color in a way that is liberating rather than chaotic.

Drawing inspiration from the art world, “Matisse-like shapes and hand-drawn details.” This trend is characterized by “...rounded florals, playful doodles, polka dots, daisies, and checkerboard rhythms,” says O’Brien. The elements come together in a palette of “cheerful brights, lively mid-tones, and grounding neutrals,” creating an atmosphere that is “joyful, youthful, and unpretentious.” O’Brien emphasizes.

These pieces can act as the ultimate mood booster. Whether used in a living area or a playroom, she notes that these designs are pivotal in “creating joyful spaces for all ages,” proving that good design doesn’t always have to be serious.

A Turn Toward Playful Maximalism

To push the envelope further, “Playful Maximalism” stands as the confident evolution of the dopamine trend. This isn’t just about adding color; it is about the expert layering of “expressive pattern” and “luxury textiles,” providing the demand for “bold pattern mixing.” O’Brien describes these interiors as the antithesis of the sterile model home; instead, they are “energetic, abundant, and unapologetically statement-making.”

This trend rewards the brave. It requires a willingness to let “bold color, expressive pattern, and confident layering take center stage,” O’Brien asserts. She advises that the key is confidence in clashing…pairing a zebra print with a floral, or a geometric floor with striped upholstery, to create a “personality-driven” interior.