Looks Like Bold Stripes Will Have Their Moment in 2026

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

For a long time, home design behaved like a mood board that got stuck. People picked a calm palette, slim furniture, edited out anything “too much,” and called it done. The room looked tidy. But it also started to feel unfinished, like someone had moved into a draft.

That’s where bold stripes walk in.

Live & Well Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Not just on a throw pillow someone frantically grabbed at checkout. As actual lines give the room a backbone. Rather than a pattern as garnish, stripes can do the heavy lifting. They can stop just looking nice and start being more about how the lines make the room feel.

RELATED: The Psychology of Curves: Why Modern Homes Are Ditching Straight Lines

The Neutral Hangover

The last decade has been about a more minimalist look. White sofas. Greige walls. Patterns shoved onto a single, shy cushion that looked like it wanted to apologize for being there.

Advertisement

At first, it felt soothing. Then all those polite rooms started blending into one beige blur and people started wanting something else. Not clutter. Presence. So designers began to look for a simple move with a lot of character: the stripe. Interior designer Flora Soames says that a stripe serves a very specific purpose. “When you don’t need (or want) a pattern, and plain is not enough, a stripe gives structure and form.”

The stripe reads like a drawn line in an architectural sketch. It has direction. It decides where things start and stop. It can snap an open room into focus or give a sleepy one some edge. A soft wash of color often fades into the background. A strong line steps forward and stays there.

RELATED: Material Drenching Is the Summer’s Most Sensory Design Trend

Advertisement

The Rug Company striped rugs | Festival Multi By Paul Smith

Order With Personality

The current stripe fixation is something bigger. People are tired of living in spaces that feel like waiting rooms. After years of whisper-light schemes, there’s a quiet return to pattern, texture and rhythm that finally feels like a real person lives there. A stripe does just the job. It feels natural amid arches and molding, and it looks crisp in a plain new build. In a busy room, stripes give the eye something to follow instead of letting it ping around. In a bare room, they keep the whole thing from going limp. The in-between state is where a lot of people seem comfortable.

RELATED: An Invisible Lock You Can Install Yourself

Advertisement

And stripes are not as rigid as they look. Change the width, shift the spacing, pick a strange color pairing, and the space changes its mood. Designers have started treating stripes less like “a pattern choice” and more like a tool that directs attention and tweaks how a room is read. “It’s rare that I don’t turn to a stripe somewhere,” Soames says. “Never have I decorated a house not with a stripe.”

RELATED: How to Choose the Right Wallpaper With Expert Tips From Chasing Paper’s Elizabeth Rees

Stripes as Optical Architecture

(Anna Spaller Photography)

Stripes can be useful in tricking the eye. A bold stripe on a wall or wallpaper can make the ceiling look higher. A striped curtain can make the windows look taller than they are. Put bold stripes on the floor, either with a rug or floorboards, and the room seems to stretch.

A low ceiling could actually look taller than it is. Or a narrow living room can suddenly feel wider because a horizontal stripe has been wrapped around it. No contractor. Just paint, texture, or a rug that knows what it is doing. The mind reads the line, then quietly rewrites the room. That’s the trick.

RELATED: Your Rental Can Look Luxe With These Temporary Decor Upgrades

Advertisement

When the Stripe Steps Off the Wall

Stripes don’t have to stay flat. Fluting and tambour, those slim vertical ridges on kitchen islands, consoles are basically stripes standing up, carved into wood, plaster or stone. These often overlooked surfaces catch light and shadow just enough to feel alive without being too loud. A ribbed base under a simple counter, cabinet fronts with narrow vertical grooves, a slatted panel around a column. They add movement and craft while the color stays calm.

(Sue Tansirimas )

Our brains enjoy this kind of repetition. Vertical textures can feel like the room is stretching up on its toes. Horizontal textures could feel like the room settling into itself. That mix of steadiness and lift is part of why stripes continue to have their moment.

RELATED: The Secret to an Organized Kid’s Room? It’s a Built-In Bed with Storage

Using Stripes as Framework, Not Theme

What makes stripes useful right now is how many ways they can behave. Loud. Quiet. Or almost invisible. Often, the smartest move is choosing one element and letting the stripe work there. One wall painted in bands can be a statement. A striped rug can quietly outline the “living room” inside an open plan. Long striped curtains can make short windows feel deliberate instead of apologetic.

Sometimes sharp contrast, like black and white or navy and cream, lets the line really shine. Other times, two close shades of the same color do the work and the difference appears only at certain times of day. If the idea of pattern makes someone twitch, stripes hiding in the millwork are an easy workaround.

Ribbed cabinetry, evenly grooved wall panels, slatted doors. Stripes in disguise. The brain files it under “architecture” instead of “print.” The point is not to stripe every surface. It is to let a few clear lines behave like a framework the rest of the room can lean against. When they are used that way, they stop feeling like a fad and start feeling like the house always meant to have them.

RELATED: 12 Essential Smart Home Innovations Redefining Luxury Living

Advertisement

Interior Designers Feeling Over Your Home? You Might Have Decor Fatigue That restless urge to keep tweaking and redecorating could be what’s draining your space. Here’s how to reset, slow down, and make your home feel like yours again.

Why Stripes Feel Right Now

Design fatigue is part of it. All that oatmeal and bone started to feel less like calm and more like silence. Stripes have enough discipline to keep things from slipping into chaos, but they can also bring in edge, color, and a steadier sense of shape. A single band around the room can change how tall it seems. A striped rug can give a generic rental a point of view. A fluted nightstand can make a plain bedroom feel considered.

There is a practical layer too. Homes are doubling as offices, studios, Zoom backdrops. Stripes read clearly on screen. They give a room geometry the camera understands. They also draw invisible lines inside small spaces where people are trying to eat, sleep, and work in the same few hundred square feet.