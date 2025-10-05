Why Designing by Mood Is the Secret to a Cozy, Wellness-Driven Home

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The most memorable rooms don’t announce themselves with a style label. They don’t scream “mid-century” or whisper “farmhouse chic.” They hum with something more personal. You step inside and feel it before you can name it. That emotional undercurrent has started to become the foundation of contemporary design.

Instead of designers leading with trends some are styling with mood. If that sounds scary, you’re not wrong. It involves a lot of trust. They are using color, texture, and even scent and sound to create spaces that work both visually and emotionally. It’s a shift rooted in wellness as much as style. More homeowners are asking for interiors that give something back.

For Havenly, one of the country’s fastest-growing online design platforms, mood is the starting point. Designers ask not just what you want the room to look like, but what you want it to feel like.

“I focus a lot on how a client wants to feel emotionally in their space,” says Kelsey Fischer, Lead Designer at Havenly. “It has such an effect on your mental clarity, comfort and general well-being that sort of lives in the background and does not get addressed too often for most people. The more you get to know your client the closer to achieving their goal you can get.”

From Moody to Magical: A BookTok-Inspired Project

That philosophy shaped one of her recent projects, which began as a request for a moody, stylish living room. And after talking further with the client, it was revealed they wanted to feel immersed in another world, like stepping into a BookTok fantasy setting...academic, eclectic, classy, and a little bit magical.

“This definitely changed my approach and honestly was such a delight to undertake,” Fischer recalls. “It really made me tap into almost a set designer role to create this immersive experience that also hit all of the functional necessities of regular life without losing the magic.”

Her design pivot was bold. Instead of keeping color limited to walls, Fischer recommended painting the ceilings, baseboards, doors, and trim in rich, moody tones, so the entire room felt enveloping.

Touches of velvet, brass, and leather gave the space elegance, while quirky details, like serpent wall hooks kept it personal and fun. “Choosing elements that feel representative of the fantasy but keeping a modern sleek appeal in the shapes and flow of her space made it such a standout experience,” Fischer says.

The project is still in progress, but the philosophy is clear: designing by mood can transform interiors from pretty backdrops into lived-in experiences.

The Sensory Toolkit: Designing With All Five Senses

But of course, mood isn’t built with color alone. Fischer prioritizes multi-sensory design that layers sight, sound, touch, and even scent. “I definitely find that more natural elements help provide that feeling of calm and ease,” she says. “That can be colors found in nature to help you feel more connected and grounded or natural textures like organic wood or linen fibers.”

Wrinkled linens and asymmetry play a role too. “A feeling of ‘nothing here is too precious’ can help emphasize relaxation,” Fischer notes. And in homes with high ceilings or hard flooring, she focuses on adding textural layers to absorb sound.

She also draws a clear line between moods:



Soothing rooms lean on warm undertones, even when neutral.

Energized spaces prioritize brightness, reflection, and bold pops of color or pattern. Metals and glass create awareness.

Comfort-driven spaces rely on tactile textures (bouclé, wool, reclaimed wood) that invite touch.

Her approach reflects a bigger shift happening everywhere. Think material drenching, where entire rooms are wrapped in a single texture, like terracotta or rammed earth. Or kids’ rooms where overstimulating brights are being swapped for nature-inspired palettes that feel calmer and more grounded.

Affordable Mood Resets That Actually Work

Designing by mood doesn’t require a renovation budget. In fact, Fischer believes affordable mood resets can transform spaces in simple but powerful ways.

“I think one of the ways I recommend prioritizing wellness at home is treating those spaces in which you spend the most time like you would a guest in your space,” she says. “Create intentional welcomes and thoughtful comforts that you would usually reserve for a visitor.”

Her list is refreshingly doable:



Add a cozy candle to your desk or counter.

Hang a seasonal wreath to mark fresh beginnings.

Swap cool-toned bulbs for warm light.

Change sheets for linen bedding or layer a textured throw.

“These are simple ways to care for yourself that feel intentional and designed to bring warmth to your soul,” Fischer says.

How to Make Mood-Based Design Last

So how do you make it stick? Fischer says it comes down to authenticity.

“Making a mood-based design stick means really spending quality time curating the mood you want to create as an authentic expression of yourself. You can definitely make any mood, whether it’s dark academia or a zen spa retreat, as long as you feel like it authentically connects to you.”

The obvious risk is that moods change. To avoid a short shelf-life, Fischer and other designers recommend focusing on feelings with endurance: calm, coziness, and connection. Those emotional anchors tend to outlast whatever trend is trending.

Why Mood-Driven Design Matters Now

The rise of mood-based design is part of a larger cultural shift toward emotional wellness at home. In a world of endless notifications and blurred boundaries, people want their homes to function as an oasis.

Research shows that natural materials and water can reduce stress and improve focus. Smart home innovations are increasingly marketed not for gadgetry, but for their ability to support well-being. And nature-inspired kids’ spaces prove that even children benefit when their rooms are designed for calm rather than chaos.

What Do You Want to Feel?

The question at the heart of mood-driven design is deceptively simple...what do you want to feel when you walk in the door?

If the answer is “soothed” or “cozy,” the tools are already there. Small gestures that create big feelings. Because the best homes aren’t about following trends. They’re about the feeling you get when you’re in them.