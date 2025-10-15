How to Choose the Right Wallpaper With Expert Tips From Chasing Paper’s Elizabeth Rees

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Wallpaper used to make us think kitsch. And that might not have been your intended result. But now, kitsch is in and wallpaper is back. It’s been showing up everywhere, giving instant personality to plain rooms. One roll can turn a blank hallway into a story. A floral print can add quite a bit of drama to a cozy reading nook, while subtle texture can make a minimalist space feel less cold.

But, for all its charm, wallpaper still feels intimidating. Where do you start? By choosing the pattern? The material? And if the dreaded bubbles appear, what do you do?

Well, Elizabeth Rees, founder of Chasing Paper, the primarily online design company known for its high-quality peel-and-stick wallpaper, has answered our questions. Her wallpaper (once a renter’s secret, now a designer favorite) is changing the way people decorate. Not just for small spaces, but everywhere.

Finding Your Style and Choosing the Right Pattern

“The first step to choosing the perfect wallpaper is testing out samples,” Rees says to gauge which prints and colors match the aesthetic someone wants to achieve. “At Chasing Paper, our sample size measures 9.6” × 8”, which is a great way to test material and to see if the patterns and colors you chose would actually look good in real life before you commit to the entire project.

She’s big on the feeling, not just how it looks. “When it comes down to choosing a color and pattern, I always advise people to focus on which print evokes a strong feeling or emotion. Wallpaper is the backdrop of our home lives, so tapping into positive, feel-good emotions is the best option to ensure that there is no regret once installed,” Rees says. And she reminds us that wallpaper is removable. So no matter if it is peel-and-stick or traditional, regret won’t last long. You can always start again.

And she’s right. The emotional pull of a space matters. These days, every designer worth following is talking about emotion-driven interiors. People want that sense of calm at home, especially after a stressful day. Sensory textures help. Think organic neutrals and soft light.

If you’re designing a kid’s room, skip the cartoon themes because our kids will age out of the latest trend faster than peeling off the paper itself. Go for a wallpaper that grows with them, like small geometric shapes, brush strokes, or calming neutrals.

Wallpaper 101: How to Choose, Install, and Love It for the Long Term

Once you’ve figured out the look, your next step is choosing which material. That’s what determines how it will hold up when real life hits (sunlight, fingerprints, humidity). “There are a few different types of wallpaper,” Rees says. “Self-adhesive, which is typically referred to as removable or peel-and-stick wallpaper, and traditional wallpaper, which is either non-pasted or pre-pasted,” she explains.

If they are non-pasted, she says, they’ll come without any adhesive incorporated, so you’ll have to first apply that to the wall. With “pre-pasted substrates,” that base-layer you’ll need to first apply, which has “built-in adhesive,” those typically require adding water to activate the adhesive before applying it to the wall. “Self-adhesive or peel-and-stick substrates have a backing that is removed to apply the paper directly to the wall, like a big sticker.”

And materials differ. “Each wallpaper type can come in a variety of substrates such as vinyl, fabric, and grasscloth,” Rees explains. “Chasing Paper peel-and-stick, for example, is made of a poly-woven fabric, and the traditional wallpaper is made from high-quality FSC-Certified paper.”

More and more homeowners are asking about sustainable wallpaper materials, like those printed with low-VOC inks or made from renewable fibers. The conversation around interiors has shifted toward responsible sourcing and organic materials.

Peel and Stick or Traditional: How to Choose the Right Type

If someone is trying to choose between peel-and-stick or traditional wallpaper for their project, Rees recommends first figuring out the size of your project plus your willingness to do a DIY project, or if you want to hire a professional installer.

If the plan is to hire an installer and have the wallpaper up for more than a few years, the best option is traditional wallpaper. “For renters, peel-and-stick is an easy DIY that can transform a space without fear of damage being left behind after,” Rees says. “For bathrooms, kitchens, and spaces with higher humidity levels, vinyl options are often the safest bet.”

Getting the Scale and Light Just Right

When deciding on a wallpaper, be sure to think scale. “The scale of a pattern is almost more important than the print itself,” Rees says. “Prints that are too small can have a dizzying effect when used all over, while larger prints run the risk of being too distracting and sometimes don’t flow well throughout the room. The trick is to look at a room holistically, including the other furniture, wall art, and décor to see how the wallpaper will complement the overall space.”

Translation? Step back. Look at the entire room, not just one wall. Smaller spaces usually look better with medium patterns, while open layouts can handle bold, oversized designs.

And light plays an important, although sometimes overlooked role. Northern light cools colors. Western light makes everything look warmer and golden. Designers know to test samples at different times of day. This is a hack that will come in handy.

Here’s another unglamorous truth. Pattern repeat affects how much paper you’ll need. Big repeats mean more waste. Order extra. About ten percent more. Better to have leftovers than to come up short halfway up a wall.

Installation Prep and Avoiding Common Mistakes

The secret to beautiful wallpaper has nothing to do with the paper. It’s the prep. Smooth, clean, primed walls are non-negotiable. “The most common mistake people make,” Rees says, “is skipping prep or rushing measurements.”

Take your time. If you’re installing peel-and-stick wallpaper, slow down. Peel a little, smooth a little. Use a proper tool, not your hands. Traditional wallpaper requires patience. Spread the paste evenly, let it rest for a few minutes (designers call that “booking”), and then hang it carefully.

Not confident with a level or blade? Hire someone who is. It’s the same logic behind a smart home install. The result is always cleaner when the foundation is solid.

Easy Wallpaper Removal and Creative Uses

And once you’re ready for a refresh, don’t panic about removal. “All wallpaper is removable, peel-and-stick or traditional,” Rees reminds. Her go-to trick is to warm a corner with a hair dryer, peel slowly at a 45-degree angle, then wash the wall with mild soap. Easy enough.

Walls are obvious. Ceilings are not, and that’s where things get interesting. “People often stick to the walls around them when planning their room renovations and DIYs,” Rees says, but she would actually argue that the ceiling or ‘fifth wall’ is where wallpaper can make a big visual impact. “Statement ceilings are the design trend for people that are looking to play with color, print, and pattern without committing to an entire room makeover while still achieving an encompassing feeling.”

She’s a fan of leftovers, too. She advises thinking creatively about where you can use the wallpaper that you might not usually think about. Where you can incorporate color and pattern into unexpected places. “No matter how big or small a spot is, wallpaper has a transformative power,” she says. “Think desk drawers, closets, and cabinet doors. These are great places to get creative and also use up any extra wallpaper from other projects to cut down on waste.”

And she’s right. That little touch inside a cabinet or drawer makes you smile every time you open it. Small design joy, low commitment.

Wallpaper Maintenance and Care Tips

Here’s the part no one talks about. Maintenance. Modern wallpaper isn’t nearly as fussy as people think, but it does like a little care. A few basics help it last.



Dust it with a microfiber cloth.

with a microfiber cloth. Spot clean with mild soap and water.

with mild soap and water. Keep it out of direct sunlight .

. Ventilate humid rooms to avoid peeling.

Vinyl and washable wallpaper are the tough ones, ideal for bathrooms and kitchens. Grasscloth is softer and more organic. It develops character the way leather does, each mark telling a story. Keep an extra roll from the same dye lot for touch-ups. Treat it like you’d treat upholstery. Gently and with care and attention.

Sustainable Wallpaper and Beauty With Conscience

Today, more homeowners want to know and caring more about how things are made. FSC-certified paper, low-VOC inks, and sustainable wallpaper aren’t niche details anymore. They’re the new baseline. “People want to know not only that their wallpaper looks good, but that it’s responsibly made. That’s where design is headed, beauty with conscience,” Rees says.

That phrase, beauty with conscience, sums it up. Design that feels as good ethically as it looks visually. After a decade of stark white walls and sparse rooms, people want warmth again. Wallpaper brings it instantly, no remodel required.

And it being removable makes it a no-brainer when wanting to transform a space. Removable wallpaper gives you permission to experiment. Eco-friendly wallpaper lets homeowners feel good about their choices. The result feels more personal, more lived in, less like a showroom. “Wallpaper should enhance your life, not demand attention every day,” Rees says. “When it makes you smile in passing, that’s when you got it right.”

In the end, wallpaper isn’t just decoration. It’s atmosphere. It makes you feel some kind of way. And that, really, is what good design should do.