Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: Recommendations for fire recovery, the aftermath of Rob Reiner’s slaying and more big stories
Advertisement
Interior Designers

How to Make a Wreath — and What Your Style Says About You

Wreath-making materials: fir, spruce, cedar, silver-dusted pine, olive, eucalyptus.
(Courtesy of Todd Touron)
By Michael O’BrienLandscape Designer and Founder Hommes + Gardens Estudio 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Before wreaths became the “holiday hang” of the front door, they carried meaning. The circular shape has long been associated with eternity and cyclical time. In the 16th century, wreaths symbolized resilience in winter, evergreen life looping endlessly, reminding us that beauty survives the cold.

RELATED: The LA Holiday Table Look That Instantly Transforms Any Space

Spaces

Where style meets space. Explore elevated DIY projects, trend-forward design, expert insights and creative inspiration for every corner of your home, curated by LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Advertisement

In Los Angeles, working on projects from Silverlake to Venice Beach and Montecito to San Diego, I pride myself on finding the best diverse greens for my holiday wreaths. The front door is more than an entry; it’s an introduction. An overture for whoever’s about to step in with a new persona, and hopefully, better conversation.

holiday christmas wreath

Having a wreath that says something about the surrounding landscape is not only a welcome to your house but your neighborhood. Such a rich symbol of the season deserves taste. So here’s how to spot the ones that whisper we care versus the ones that scream we gave up.

RELATED: How Simulated Nature Design Can Trick Your Brain into Feeling Calm

funboy Inflatable Nutcracker| Christmas holiday decor outdoors and indoors

Outdoor Living Spaces

How to Style Inflatable Christmas Decorations for Easy Holiday Decor

Find outdoor inflatable Christmas decorating ideas and easy placement tips to turn these pieces into easy, stylish, and festive holiday displays indoors or outdoors.

First, let’s get something straight: the plastic ones might clink glasses with your eggnog, but they don’t say detail-oriented. Look for texture, fir, spruce, cedar, silver-dusted pine, olive, eucalyptus. Plants carry energy, after all. Hang something on the door that clears it. You already know the aunt who stirs the family up after too many stirred martinis; no need to invite that energy before she even rings the bell.

Advertisement

RELATED: Seasonal Interior Design Ideas for a Home That Feels Fresh All Year

Chasing Paper x Liz Lidgett

DIY

Forget the Accent Wall: Your Ceiling Is the New Star

Ceiling wallpaper is emerging as a leading rental-friendly DIY trend for 2026. Here’s how to choose the right materials, scale, and patterns.

Gold bows: wreath making materials
(Todd Touron)

Second, yes, we all love the “my name is Rhoni and I like to have fun” members of the family, but tinsel? It doesn’t belong on wreaths. And no, it doesn’t make you fun. It just makes your door look like it’s hosting a party it forgot to clean up after.

Velvet bows
(Todd Touron)

Lastly, the bow. A bit of drama is non-negotiable. But have fun with it. Crushed velvet or a textured fabric with real grit is what separates a good wreath from a forgettable one. Think black olive, forest moss, dark chocolate, or a muted champagne... moody tones that make everything feel intentional.

RELATED: Why Designers Can’t Stop Talking About Biophilic Design Right Now

What’s Trending in Home Design & Decor

And while we all love those petite, chic, gold-wrapped candies from Los Angeles’ own See’s Candies, the ones we still unwrap every December hoping for a golden ticket, chic is not small when it comes to wreaths.

Hommes + Gardens wreath
(Todd Touron)

Oversized wreaths, oversized bows, go bold. Natural, authentic, slightly asymmetric, that’s what separates yours from your neighbor’s.

Because when you get it right, you’re saying, “I care about you, thanks for coming.”

RELATED: Monogrammed Napkins Are Back, and Your Dinner Parties Will Never Be the Same

Chasing Paper x Max Humphrey collection

Home Decor Styles

City Glow Meets Cottage Flow: The Dual Aesthetic Defining Home Design in 2026

City Glow and Cottage Flow are two big 2026 interior design trends, blending urban modern style with organic, natural textures. Here’s how these contrasting aesthetics work together in today’s homes.

And when you get it wrong? Well, that’s a thought you’ll relive every time your gates open and close this season. Like a slow-motion reminder that taste quite literally is a revolving door.

MORE SPACES

Bearaby Sheets

Home Improvement

The Hidden Sources of Inflammation Inside Your Home — And the Quick Fixes That Can Actually Help

LA Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner Tablescape

Home Decor

The LA Holiday Table Look That Instantly Transforms Any Space

3d, CGI, ArchiCGI, transitional, living room, kitchen, studio, moody, contrast, 73e77 directional recessed light, 55r81

Interior Designers

Why Designers Are Calling Layered Lighting the Winter Upgrade Every Home Needs

Noguchi Rudder Table

Small Spaces

A Noguchi-Inspired Cozymaxxing Guide

Chasing Paper x Liz Lidgett Collection

Home Decor Styles

How Collectible Wallpaper Is Reinventing the Art Wall at Home

The rug company rugs and bold stripes

Interior Designers

Looks Like Bold Stripes Will Have Their Moment in 2026

optima mcdowell mountain scottsdale arizona

(Home) Tours

Exclusive: Inside Arizona’s $1B “Living Building,” Where Architecture Feels Alive

Happy mother with little daughter near window at home

Deals & Coupons

Get Up to 50% Off Your Order With Our SelectBlinds Coupons and Deals

Pamela Anderson Pinterest gift guide: Pamela's Pickles

Shop Home Decor

Inside Pamela Anderson’s Farmhouse Holiday: Cozy Decor You Can Shop Now

cozy bedroom interior with bed and pillows, clean sleep movement, design for better rest

Bedroom

Clean Sleep Bedroom Design: How Materials and Light Transform Your Rest

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set - Charcoal Pinstripe

Bedroom

9 Antimicrobial Sheets to Help You Sleep Better

zero-waste interior materials, circular design principles, reclaimed textures, earthy aesthetic

Home Decor

Biophilic Design 101: Why Your Home Needs Natural Elements for Better Health

Interior DesignersDIYSPACESOutdoor Living SpacesHome Decor

Spaces

Where style meets space. Explore elevated DIY projects, trend-forward design, expert insights and creative inspiration for every corner of your home, curated by LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Advertisement
Advertisement