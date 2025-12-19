How to Make a Wreath — and What Your Style Says About You

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Before wreaths became the “holiday hang” of the front door, they carried meaning. The circular shape has long been associated with eternity and cyclical time. In the 16th century, wreaths symbolized resilience in winter, evergreen life looping endlessly, reminding us that beauty survives the cold.

In Los Angeles, working on projects from Silverlake to Venice Beach and Montecito to San Diego, I pride myself on finding the best diverse greens for my holiday wreaths. The front door is more than an entry; it’s an introduction. An overture for whoever’s about to step in with a new persona, and hopefully, better conversation.

holiday christmas wreath

Having a wreath that says something about the surrounding landscape is not only a welcome to your house but your neighborhood. Such a rich symbol of the season deserves taste. So here’s how to spot the ones that whisper we care versus the ones that scream we gave up.

First, let’s get something straight: the plastic ones might clink glasses with your eggnog, but they don’t say detail-oriented. Look for texture, fir, spruce, cedar, silver-dusted pine, olive, eucalyptus. Plants carry energy, after all. Hang something on the door that clears it. You already know the aunt who stirs the family up after too many stirred martinis; no need to invite that energy before she even rings the bell.

(Todd Touron)

Second, yes, we all love the “my name is Rhoni and I like to have fun” members of the family, but tinsel? It doesn’t belong on wreaths. And no, it doesn’t make you fun. It just makes your door look like it’s hosting a party it forgot to clean up after.

(Todd Touron)

Lastly, the bow. A bit of drama is non-negotiable. But have fun with it. Crushed velvet or a textured fabric with real grit is what separates a good wreath from a forgettable one. Think black olive, forest moss, dark chocolate, or a muted champagne... moody tones that make everything feel intentional.

And while we all love those petite, chic, gold-wrapped candies from Los Angeles’ own See’s Candies, the ones we still unwrap every December hoping for a golden ticket, chic is not small when it comes to wreaths.

(Todd Touron)

Oversized wreaths, oversized bows, go bold. Natural, authentic, slightly asymmetric, that’s what separates yours from your neighbor’s.

Because when you get it right, you’re saying, “I care about you, thanks for coming.”

And when you get it wrong? Well, that’s a thought you’ll relive every time your gates open and close this season. Like a slow-motion reminder that taste quite literally is a revolving door.