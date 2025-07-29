Why Regional and Reclaimed Materials Are the Secret to Timeless Decor

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

You step into a home that feels grounded, honest, unhurried, and somewhere in the walls you sense stories. Maybe the wood has a sun-bleached edge. Maybe there’s a dent in the tabletop where someone accidentally leaned too hard. Nothing matches exactly, but it all just fits. Forget what’s “on trend” this minute. People are drawn to what’s real. The slightly bent chair. The bowl whose chip mark is a reminder of more than one move. Living with wear doesn’t feel like neglect; it feels alive.

Make Rooms Feel Like Home

People who live surrounded by history don’t gush about a look; they talk about how the air feels. The team behind Olive Ateliers says it plainly: they’re after that sense of life lived. “It all comes back to creating a sense of being lived in, of having a past life,” they say. “You can feel when something has been touched by human hands. There’s an intimacy and soul that comes from knowing someone shaped it slowly. These pieces carry stories and a quiet depth that mass-produced objects don’t.”

Spaces that are filled with handmade ceramics and aged wood instantly feel more intimate, built to soothe, not just to show off. Even a sleek modern lounge perks up when you place something with character beside it.

(Courtesy of Olive Ateliers)

Steer Clear of Theme

A home with history doesn’t need to look like a film set or a museum. It’s more interesting when a room brings together a variety of influences…old, new, regional, and contemporary. Trying to make everything match is usually a mistake. Olive Ateliers and other designers recommend letting a handmade piece anchor a room , surrounded by furniture that’s simple and quietly modern. That’s how you avoid “theme” and land somewhere far more genuine.

And for those still tempted by fast trends, there’s a final test: provenance. Real materials and honest irregularity matter. Who made this, where, and how? Pieces with a story, tracked to an artisan’s workshop, not just a factory, carry a different kind of weight.

(Courtesy of Olive Ateliers)

How to Start

There’s something reassuring about a piece of furniture or a found object that shows its age. When everything else is changing, these materials remain. Timelessness, it turns out, has nothing to do with staying the same and everything to do with evolving slowly. As more people rebel against the disposable, the real luxury is endurance…objects that age with you, changing as you do. “Something a machine-made shelf can’t replicate,” Olive Ateliers points out.

That’s what makes living spaces feel rooted, not just assembled.

Why Timelessness Is the New Luxury

