Breaking News
Dick Cheney, former vice president who unapologetically supported wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, dies at 84
Advertisement
Shop Home Decor

Inside Pamela Anderson’s Farmhouse Holiday: Cozy Decor You Can Shop Now

Pamela Anderson's Holiday on the Farm Gift Guide
(Courtesy of Pinterest)
Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Pamela Anderson is quietly reshaping what the holidays feel like at home. This year, Pamela’s Pinterest Holiday Edit captures that mood. A calmer, more intentional approach to giving and decorating that feels grounded instead of rushed. Anderson’s gift guide reflects her life on Vancouver Island… natural textures and handmade details. It’s less about buying more and more about choosing well.

RELATED: How to Create a Cozy Fall Reading Nook That Feels Like an Escape

NEWSLETTER

Discover expert insights, and the latest home and design trends to enhance your space.

Sign Up
cozy bedroom interior with bed and pillows, clean sleep movement, design for better rest

Bedroom

How Bedroom Design Is Evolving for Healthier, Deeper Rest

Your bedding may be harming your rest. Discover the ‘clean sleep’ trend, from bacteria-fighting fabrics to layout tips, for a truly healthy space.

pamela anderson pinterest gift guide: Pamela's Pickles
Pamela’s Pickles
(Flamingo Estate )
Advertisement

For the Heart of the Home: The Larder

The kitchen is the center of everything. It’s about the pantry and the joy of simple, homegrown food.

Shop the Style

RELATED: How to Create a Cozy Fall Reading Nook That Feels Like an Escape

nuLOOM Gloria Abstract Shag Area Rug, 8x10, Beige

Shop Home Decor

Cozy Comfort Refresh: Area Rugs That Instantly Transform a Room

The easiest way to reset a space for fall? Roll out a rug. Prime Day deals are making natural fiber and textured rugs more accessible than ever.

For the Romantic Gardener

Mainichi Secateurs
(GOODEE)

Anyone who follows Anderson knows her deep love for her garden. A nod to the person who finds peace with their hands in the soil, no matter the weather.

Shop the Style:

RELATED: Monogrammed Napkins Are Back, and Your Dinner Parties Will Never Be the Same

Charming Coastal Grandmother Style Kitchen with White Cabinets

Home Decor Styles

Why Coastal Grandma Style Is the Trend That’s Here to Stay

From linen shirts to striped sweaters, learn what the coastal grandma aesthetic is, why it’s trending, and how to get the style for your home and closet.

For the Cozy Sanctuary

Quince Cotton Fisherman Throw
(Quince)

What’s the reward for a long day in the kitchen or garden? Coming inside, kicking off those muddy boots, and sinking into uncomplicated comfort. These are gifts that engage the senses and encourage you to slow down.

Shop the Style:

  • Chunky Knits: A massive, heavy-gauge wool or cotton throw is perfect for draping over a sofa or getting lost in.
  • Earthy Scents: Forget artificial aromas. Look for hand-poured soy or beeswax candles in scents like cedar, pine, and vetiver.
  • Natural Textures: A durable coir-bristle doormat, linen-covered journals, or simple, soft wool socks all fit the vibe.

MORE SPACES

Bearaby Antimicrobial Sheets

Bedroom

9 Antimicrobial Sheets to Upgrade Your Bedroom and Help You Sleep Better

Flat lay composition of creative black architect moodboard with samples of building, textile and natural materials and personal accessories.

Home Decor

Why Is Everyone Talking About Biophilic Design?

Modern home, blue and yellow wall background, home decoration style.

Home Decor Trends

How the “Primary Play” Trend Is Transforming Apartment Living

Stylish black front door of modern house with black walls, door mat, trees in pots, stairs and lamps.

Colors & Palettes

The Finish Taking Over Modern Homes (and Making Everything Look Cooler)

Jenni Yolo x Chasing Paper Collection

Small Spaces

Your Rental Can Look Luxe With These Temporary Decor Upgrades

Max & Lily High Loft Bed, Twin Bed Frame For Kids With Wraparound Desk and Shelves, White

Kids Rooms

The Secret to an Organized Kid’s Room? It’s a Built-In Bed with Storage

May Street residence features grounding neutrals that meet layered textures of wood, ceramics, and textiles.

Interior Designers

How to Choose Paint Shades Based on the 5 Elements of Feng Shui

Father and daughter repairing wall, holding putty knife, family activity.

Contractor Tips

The Invisible Design Problem Making You Sick and How You Can Protect Your Home

Susan Alexandra x Chasing Paper collection

Interior Designers

How to Choose the Right Wallpaper With Expert Tips From Chasing Paper’s Elizabeth Rees

elegant kitchen, furnished and staged

Deals & Coupons

LG Promo Codes and Coupons For November 2025

Cozy corner: wicker chair, pillows, blanket, books, candlelight.

Small Spaces

How to Create a Cozy Fall Reading Nook That Feels Like an Escape

Interior Designer's Creative Block: Woman at Table with Samples

Interior Designers

Feeling Over Your Home? You Might Have Decor Fatigue

Shop Home DecorSPACESHome Decor
Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and SPACES.

Advertisement
Advertisement