Prime Day Cozy Comfort Refresh: Area Rugs That Instantly Transform a Room

nuLOOM Gloria Abstract Shag Area Rug, 8x10, Beige
(nuLOOM/Amazon)

The easiest way to reset a space for fall? Roll out a rug. Prime Day deals are making natural fiber and textured rugs more accessible than ever.

Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact
LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

You know how interior designers are always talking about rugs being “anchor pieces”? There’s a real reason for that. A good rug can pull a room together and even make it feel quieter. It sets the whole vibe for everything else you put down. It’s also probably the fastest way to make your place feel cozier and more lived-in without having to deal with the hassle of painting or buying all new furniture.

So, with Prime Day 2025 coming up, it’s no surprise that rugs are one of the top things people are searching for in home decor. Especially the natural fiber ones like jute and wool blends. They just hit different. A good rug adds some much-needed texture and visual warmth to a room.

Top Rug Brands to Watch for Prime Day 2025 Deals

Magnolia Home x Loloi

Joanna Gaines’s Magnolia Home x Loloi has already been spotted with some deep discounts of up to 40% off. The colors are mostly neutral, with these subtle patterns that work in both modern and modern farmhouse homes.

nuLOOM

nuLOOM is your go-to for affordable, handwoven jute rugs. You see them all the time on those “Amazon’s Most Wanted” lists. They’re perfect for putting down as a base layer under a more colorful, vintage rug.

Ruggable
Ruggable can be a game-changer if you have pets, kids, or are just clumsy with your morning coffee.

Safavieh

A total classic in the decor world. Safavieh has everything from distressed Persian-style rugs to simple, clean geometric patterns.

Livabliss

If your style leans bohemian or you want that already-broken-in comfort underfoot, Livabliss rugs are worth watching this Prime Day. Their textured, plush designs often get featured in Amazon’s deal roundups, which means you can bring that cozy vibe home for less during the sale.

Modern room concept interior style, chair fireplace frame wicker carpet decoration, grey stone wall background.

Deals & Coupons

Save 10% With Our Exclusive Ruggable Discount Code

Save on your next purchase with our Ruggable coupons and deals. Find the latest promo codes, including an exclusive 10% off and 15% off when you refer a friend.

How to Choose the Right Size and Style Rug

  • Think Scale. This is the big one. A tiny rug in a big room just looks... sad. And unfinished. For living rooms, you want at least an 8x10 so the front legs of your sofa and chairs can all hang out on it. In a bedroom, a 5x7 is the minimum you want peeking out from under the bed.
  • Play With Texture. Jute or sisal gives you that earthy, organic feel. A wool blend is super cozy and thick under your feet. And for places with a lot of foot traffic like an entryway, a poly weave is probably your best bet for durability.
  • Layering Hack. Put a big, neutral jute rug down first. Then, toss a smaller, more interesting patterned rug on top. It adds so much dimension.
Interior of small apartment living room for home office. Real estate rent and home staging

DIY

How to Design One Room That Does It All

Create a hybrid home that works, plays, and relaxes. From modular furniture to hidden wellness gear, design one room that does it all.

Styling Your New Rug for a Cozy, High-End Look

  • Color Palette. Right now, it’s all about those earthy, neutral tones. Think clay, oat, sand, and those warm grays you see everywhere in the “quiet luxury” trend.
  • Texture on Texture. To really lean into the cozy feeling, pair your new rug with other touchable things. A chunky knit throw blanket on the sofa or some boucle pillows. It just makes you want to curl up in the space.
  • Light Anchors. Here’s a small thing that makes a big difference. Stick a standing lamp in one corner of the rug. It visually “grounds” the whole seating area and makes it feel more intentional.

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content production and video for Live & Well and SPACES.

