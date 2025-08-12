How Sculptural Containers Can Transform Your Outdoor Space

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Container gardens have moved past their role as filler. They can define a space, even in a small yard or on a balcony, when treated as designed objects. The right combination of vessel, plant, and placement can change how an area feels and functions.

In this guide, Michael O’Brien, founder of Hommes + Gardens, breaks down the principles he uses to make every container purposeful and polished.

Anchor with structure

(Courtesy of Hommes + Gardens )

Advertisement

“I always start with vintage vessels… the container should feel collected, like something you brought back from a trip.”

Be interested in the container

(Courtesy of Hommes + Gardens )

“I like to start with a strong silhouette and build in contrast. That structured vs. romantic tension creates instant character.”

Repeat shapes and vary your plants

(Courtesy of Hommes + Gardens)

“I’ll echo shape and scale… but vary the contents so each planter has its own moment… sometimes the boldest move is restraint.”

Curate your succulents like a wardrobe

(Courtesy of Hommes + Gardens )

Advertisement

“Rainbow-colored succulent mixes… clash. I prefer a tonal palette… and I refresh them seasonally.”

Hommes + Gardens-Inspired Pieces

Classic Cast Iron Garden Urn

$100 at Amazon

Vintage European Giant Garden Urn Planter, Decorative Cement and Fiber Flower Pot (Courtesy of Visible/Amazon)

Traditional cast iron with a drainage hole and weathered finish. Brings architectural weight to an entrance or patio.

Corten Steel Planter

$159 at Amazon

Decoroca Corten Steel Planter - Rectangular All-Weather Outdoor Planter (Courtesy of Decoroca/Amazon)

Advertisement

Rectangular and low-profile. Weathers to a warm patina, working well in modern or rustic settings.

Rustic Ceramic Vase

$71.69 at Amazon

LB2 Rustic Ceramic Vase, 13.4 Inch Tall Zen Style vase, Terra Cotta Pitcher (Courtesy of LB2 Store/Amazon)

White-washed terracotta with a rounded form. Adds warmth and permanence to planted arrangements.

Treating each planter as its own project forces decisions about proportion, material, and color. Strong forms give structure. Containers with history or texture add weight. Repetition creates flow. Lighting extends their life into the evening. And a considered plant mix keeps the whole thing sharp. As O’Brien says, “These pieces shouldn’t just fill space; they should express taste.”