Advertisement
Shop Home Decor

How Sculptural Containers Can Transform Your Outdoor Space

Photo of Hommes + Gardens planters
(L to R) Antique French Neoclassical Cast Iron Mini Urn Planter – Aged Patina, Antique French Terracotta Pot with Aged Patina, Antique Handcrafted Terracotta Planter with Geometric Pattern.
(Courtesy of Hommes + Gardens )

Discover Hommes + Gardens’ expert container garden ideas—sculptural planters, plant pairings, and design tips to elevate any outdoor space.

Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Container gardens have moved past their role as filler. They can define a space, even in a small yard or on a balcony, when treated as designed objects. The right combination of vessel, plant, and placement can change how an area feels and functions.

In this guide, Michael O’Brien, founder of Hommes + Gardens, breaks down the principles he uses to make every container purposeful and polished.

Anchor with structure

Hommes + Gardens Queens Road
(Courtesy of Hommes + Gardens )
Advertisement

“I always start with vintage vessels… the container should feel collected, like something you brought back from a trip.”

Be interested in the container

Hommes + Gardens Olive Tree
(Courtesy of Hommes + Gardens )

“I like to start with a strong silhouette and build in contrast. That structured vs. romantic tension creates instant character.”

Repeat shapes and vary your plants

Hommes + Gardens
(Courtesy of Hommes + Gardens)

“I’ll echo shape and scale… but vary the contents so each planter has its own moment… sometimes the boldest move is restraint.”

Curate your succulents like a wardrobe

Hommes + Gardens succulent mixes
(Courtesy of Hommes + Gardens )
Advertisement

“Rainbow-colored succulent mixes… clash. I prefer a tonal palette… and I refresh them seasonally.”

Hommes + Gardens-Inspired Pieces

Classic Cast Iron Garden Urn

$100 at Amazon

Vintage European Giant Garden Urn Planter, Decorative Cement and Fiber Flower Pot
(Courtesy of Visible/Amazon)

Traditional cast iron with a drainage hole and weathered finish. Brings architectural weight to an entrance or patio.

Corten Steel Planter

$159 at Amazon

Decoroca Corten Steel Planter - Rectangular All-Weather Outdoor Planter
(Courtesy of Decoroca/Amazon)
Advertisement

Rectangular and low-profile. Weathers to a warm patina, working well in modern or rustic settings.

Rustic Ceramic Vase

$71.69 at Amazon

LB2 Rustic Ceramic Vase, 13.4 Inch Tall Zen Style vase, Terra Cotta Pitcher
(Courtesy of LB2 Store/Amazon)

White-washed terracotta with a rounded form. Adds warmth and permanence to planted arrangements.

Treating each planter as its own project forces decisions about proportion, material, and color. Strong forms give structure. Containers with history or texture add weight. Repetition creates flow. Lighting extends their life into the evening. And a considered plant mix keeps the whole thing sharp. As O’Brien says, “These pieces shouldn’t just fill space; they should express taste.”

MORE SPACES

A dining area with Butter Yellow table settings and fresh flowers.

Home Decor Colors & Palettes

The New Rules for Decorating With Butter Yellow

Young girl gardening, tending to white geraniums in a woven basket planter. Black watering can, garden tools, and gloves on a striped rug over stone patio, surrounded by plants and mulch.

Garden and Backyard Design & Decor

The Secret to Gorgeous Outdoor Spaces? Container Gardens

Organized kids school supplies in family home

Home Storage & Organization

Back-to-School Organization Starts with Refreshing Kids’ Spaces

Charming Coastal Grandmother Style Kitchen with White Cabinets

Home Decor & Interior Design Styles

Why Everyone’s Talking About Coastal Grandma Style (With a Fisherman Twist)

Domestic woman in pajamas neatly putting folded linens into cupboard vertical storage system use Marie Kondo method.

Home Storage & Organization

How to Organize Your Entryway, Guest Room, and Living Spaces for Easy Entertaining

Material drenching. Casa terracotta, West Hollywood CA

Home Decor & Interior Design Trends

Material Drenching Is the Summer’s Most Sensory Design Trend

A father works with his three young daughters on assembling furniture.

Kids Room Decor & Design

What’s Really in Your Kids’ Furniture? How to Find Safe, Chemical-Free Pieces for Your Home

Verona Loveseat by Olive Ateliers

Interior Designers

Why Regional and Reclaimed Materials Are the Secret to Timeless Decor

Decorated table in a rustic style, outdoors at a party.

Home Decor & Interior Design Trends

Monogrammed Napkins Are Back, and Your Dinner Parties Will Never Be the Same

Interior of stylish hall with clothes rack, umbrellas and key holder on white wall

Home Storage & Organization

How to Reorganize Your Home Midsummer: Room-by-Room Tips from Professional Organizers

Water Basin by Hommes + Gardens

Garden and Backyard Design & Decor

Water Feature Trends That Turn Your Backyard Into a True Escape

BLOND WOMAN IN PAJAMA, HOUSEWIFE, Staining wood bench outside

Home Improvement Ideas

What’s in a Finish? How Science Testing & Regulations Are Revolutionizing Kids’ Furniture

Shop Home DecorOutdoor DecorHome Decor & Design
Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, producing and curating content in collaboration with experts, brands, and creators.

Advertisement