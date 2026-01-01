Advertisement
Your Home Is Asking to Be Decluttered — Here’s How to Actually Do It This New Year

New Year party dishes in sink
(Shauna Summers)

A gentler approach to New Year decluttering that focuses less on perfection and more on creating a home that actually supports your life.

The first days of the new year will arrive quietly. The calendar flips, but our spaces are still holding onto December. Extra layers, half-put-in away gifts, the subtle weight of things that don’t feel necessary yet seem to stick around.

It’s usually in this in-between moment that the urge to declutter shows up. Sometimes in a dramatic, start-over way. But also in a quieter way, like we’re reminding ourselves that we can make things easier. That’s where real decluttering begins. Not with perfection, but with relief.

At Heart & Co., professional organizer Cally Bills sees it every January. “We lead with intention before action,” she explains. “We start by talking through how our clients want their home to feel in the new year...lighter, calmer, more functional. And then we work backwards.” It’s a subtle shift that really can change everything.

Why Decluttering Feels Urgent at the Start of the New Year

It is a new year, but nothing has drastically changed. Yesterday was still only a few hours ago.

messy living space - decluttering after new year
(Shauna Summers)

“Most people aren’t craving minimalism,” Cally says. “They’re craving ease.” That’s why Cally doesn’t begin with rules or rigid systems. Instead, she helps clients identify what truly supports their day-to-day lives, and what quietly drains them.

When that becomes clear, decisions stop feeling emotional and start feeling obvious. This is also where smart storage that actually works in real life makes a difference. Not for aesthetics, but for flow. When your home supports how you move through it, clutter stops feeling personal.

Bearaby Sheets

Home Improvement

The Hidden Sources of Inflammation Inside Your Home — And the Quick Fixes That Can Actually Help

Indoor air can be more polluted than what’s outside. Experts reveal how cleaners, furniture, cooking, and bedding drive inflammation — and the simple fixes that make your home healthier.

How to Declutter Your Home Without Feeling Overwhelmed

At Heart & Co., the process is intentionally simple. No marathon purges. No pressure to do it all at once. Everything falls into three categories: use now, donate, or thoughtfully store.

“That structure removes the emotional weight,” Cally explains. “Once people stop overthinking, momentum builds.” It’s a method that works because it doesn’t demand perfection. And in smaller homes, especially, space-saving storage that actually works can quietly change how a space functions day to day.

Various things placed on table and chairs in backyard, garage sale concept

Storage & Organization

Decluttering Tips: A Realistic Guide to Letting Go of Stuff

Feeling overwhelmed by mess? Discover expert decluttering tips to organize your home, clear the clutter, and create more space for what matters most.

When Decluttering Becomes Emotional

One client came to Heart & Co. just after the holidays feeling completely drained. Her home was full, but she felt stuck inside it. As they worked through the space, she realized how much she was holding onto out of guilt rather than need. Items tied to past versions of herself, expectations she’d quietly outgrown.

“Once those things left,” Cally says, “she told us her mornings felt calmer. She started hosting again. She even reclaimed time for herself because her home felt easier to manage.”

That’s the part people don’t always expect. Decluttering isn’t just visual. It’s emotional. And our shared spaces like entryways, kitchens, and our living rooms often are hit the hardest. This is where thoughtful layouts and integrated storage can really help you start and end your day intentionally.

The latest on non-toxic, food-safe choices for kids’ rooms

How to Let Go of “Just in Case” Items Without Regret

Most clutter lives in the gray zone. The maybe pile. The just-in-case pile. “We remind clients that those items usually cost more in stress than they save in convenience,” Cally explains. “If something hasn’t been used in the last year and doesn’t have a clear, realistic plan, it’s probably time to release it.”

To keep clutter from creeping back in, she focuses on systems that reflect real behavior. She tells clients to have “drop zones” that mirror how you actually move through your home. This is where storage that supports everyday life becomes less about organizing and more about self-trust.

Boxes and containers of festive Christmas lights and decorations

Storage & Organization

How to Organize Your Home to Avoid Post-Holiday Clutter

A few intentional decisions before you pack away the decorations can save you hours next year — and make the holidays feel lighter, not louder.

A More Sustainable Way to Start the New Year

A calmer home doesn’t just magically appear, but creating that ease shouldn’t stress you out. If you’re wondering where to start, Cally advises choosing one small area. One drawer. One surface you touch every day. Ask how you want it to feel when you reach for it tomorrow, and let that be your motivation to move on to the next zone.

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and SPACES.

