How to Organize Your Home Before Christmas — and Avoid Post-Holiday Clutter

There’s a short window leading up to Christmas when organizing works in your favor. Although probably the last thing we actually want to do. Decorations are still out, storage bins are already open, and it’s easy to see what you used this year and what never left the box.

That’s the moment Dawn McVey wants you to take a minute to think. “Don’t pack that away,” she advises. “By the time you go to pack up all your Christmas stuff,” McVey says, “...you’re going to be over it…you’ll say, ‘whatever. I’ll deal with it next year.’”

McVey is a home organization expert and creator of The Minimal Mom. Her whole approach is built for real households and real seasons. Fewer decisions, fewer piles, fewer “I’ll handle it later” boxes that not so quietly stack up.

And she’s blunt about why this week matters. “I have a few new really good tactics to help you declutter your Christmas stuff as you put it away this year,” she says. “These tactics are going to save you so much time for next year. And Christmas decorating is going to feel so enjoyable next year, too.”

Start With the Holiday Decor You Didn’t Use

Before you reorganize anything, open each box and look for what never made it out. What you actually used. “Look at what is left in the bottom of your bins,” McVey says. “This is really good, helpful data to work with.”

If it stayed buried, treat that as information. As you pack up, pull those pieces aside immediately so they don’t slip back into the “keep forever” rotation by default.

Decide How Much Holiday Decor You’re Keeping

Most of us try to declutter by making a hundred tiny decisions in real time as we’re going through things. McVey’s move is to set a limit first, then let the limit do the hard work.

“Our brain will just keep everything if we don’t give it a limit,” she says. “But again, the good news, our brains actually love limits… They love the container concept.”

Pick a number of bins (or shelves, or tubs) that feels realistic for your home and energy. Then commit. “All right, I got eight red bins. Everything’s going to fit in here… Right now, these eight bins are my limit. They are my container,” she says.

You don’t have to land on the perfect number today. You just need a boundary that stops the creep.

Use Matching Bins to Organize Christmas Decorations

We’re not buying matching bins just because they are nice to look at. McVey likes them because they cut down the mental load of managing seasonal stuff.

“Here’s what’s so cool about matching bins… it becomes a visual cue that Christmas lives here. It’s easy. It’s contained. It’s clear,” she says. The visual cue matters because holiday storage usually lives in the messiest places. Garages, basements, the back of closets... and so anything that makes the category instantly obvious helps.

“Our brains love categories and consistency,” she says. “When I see a red bin, I know that’s Christmas… I know red bins are Christmas.”

“Our brains are overwhelmed right now… overstimulated… constantly having to process and make decisions,” she continues. “So if we can make this easier on our brain, our brain gets to sigh and say, ‘Okay, red bins are Christmas.’”

If matching bins aren’t in the budget, the principle still holds. Make your holiday category visually distinct and easy to recognize.

Keep Only Christmas Decor That Feels Joyful

Once you’ve set a limit, use what McVey calls the joy test to decide what stays inside them. “What amount of holiday decor inventory makes the experience of decorating joyful?” she asks. “Where is that line where it starts to feel like too much, overwhelming?”

As you pack, notice your reactions. What items do you like picking up and looking at and which ones feel like chores, and which ones are you happy to put away.

Store Sentimental Decorations Separately

Organizing holiday decor can get harder (and longer) when we start to think about every memory associated with said item. Instead of forcing sentimental items into everyday storage, McVey suggests giving them a separate home.

“I believe that everyone in your household should have a memory bin… where the most special of special treasures and sentimental items go to live,” she says.

Her holiday-specific version is a Christmas memory box. A separate bin for meaningful pieces you want to protect, even if you don’t display them every year. “By creating a special Christmas memory box, then we know that it is contained and it is all safe,” she says.

This is also where she draws a line that can be hard to hear but helpful to apply. “We can’t keep all the stuff just because our kids made it. That doesn’t make it automatically special,” she says.

The point isn’t cold...it’s meant to be selective, so the pieces you keep stay meaningful.

Create a Bin for Old Holiday Decor

For the items you didn’t use and can’t decide on yet, McVey offers a simple rule: the “time will tell” bin...but only one.

“Okay, we didn’t decorate with it this year. It needs to go one of two places,” she explains. “It either needs to get donated or trashed… or it is going to go into my time will tell bin.”

As you pack, anything unused goes into the out-of-the-house bin, or the time-will-tell bin. “We’re only going to keep one bin worth of holiday time will tell,” she says. That way we can’t end up with twelve boxes.

You Don’t Have to Keep Gifted Holiday Decor

Gifted decor is one of the fastest ways holiday storage gets to be too much. McVey is clear that obligation is not a storage strategy.

“Just because someone gave it to us or we inherited it does not mean that we have to keep it,” she says. “You are free from that.” If a piece brings up discomfort, resentment, or old conflict, she sees no reason to keep it around as a seasonal landmine.

Label Holiday Storage So Decorating Is Easier Next Year

Once you’ve reduced volume and set clear categories, labeling becomes straightforward and actually really useful.

McVey’s prefers large, readable labels you can see quickly. “They’re kind of big and obnoxious… you can clearly see them,” she says. You don’t need to write a novel. Keep it broad: ornaments, greens, linens, tabletop, outdoor lights, etc.

Why Organizing Before Christmas Prevents Post-Holiday Clutter

This whole approach is designed for us procrastinators. It’s late December... we’re busy now and we’ll be even more tired later. McVey’s goal isn’t a perfect storage room but to help you make fewer decisions later.

And when you’re tempted to save everything for a future version of yourself with unlimited time, her warning is basically...just don’t.

“We like to glamorize the future…” she says, and then lands the point. “It never comes. It doesn’t.” The win here is practical. You’re setting up next December to feel easier before you even get there.