How to Organize Your Entryway, Guest Room, and Living Spaces for Easy Entertaining

We’re midsummer when friends, neighbors, and even casual acquaintances seem to be “just stopping by” at every opportunity. The easiest way to keep cool? Focus your energy on the spots that make the biggest difference...entryways, guest rooms, and the corners where everyone ends up hanging out.

That’s the approach behind Heart & Co.’s inviting, livable spaces. Their philosophy is simple: “If a house looks effortless, it probably isn’t.” Pair that mindset with a little practical decluttering, and suddenly hosting feels almost easy. Even if there’s a laundry pile hiding out of sight, a few quick changes can help any home feel instantly more welcoming the moment the doorbell rings.

First Impressions Start at the Door

Entryways have a way of collecting everything…shoes, mail, dog leashes, and that one umbrella nobody actually remembers buying. But this is also the spot that sets the tone for guests.

Pare back with just the essentials

Start with the easy win: remove anything you don’t absolutely need. You don’t need a shrine to every set of keys you’ve ever owned. Instead, keep out only what visitors will use: maybe a woven basket for shoes, a tray for sunglasses, or hooks for those extra tote bags. The rest can disappear into a closet.

Add a Welcoming Detail

A clean coir doormat can set a friendly tone right away. A small vase with whatever’s blooming (or not wilting) nearby adds just enough freshness.

Designate a Drop Zone

Guests always have stuff. Labeled baskets make it easy for everyone to know where things go, and keep the chaos at bay.

Guest Bedrooms That Feel Like a Retreat

Guest rooms have a habit of becoming the unofficial storage annex. But it doesn’t take a massive overhaul to make them feel ready for visitors.

Corral the Extras, Make Them Obvious

Guests won’t always ask for what they need, so it helps to make essentials easy to find…a storage for phone chargers, spare toothbrushes, and mini toiletries on the nightstand. This isn’t just about aesthetics but subtle hospitality.

Towels: Seen, Not Hidden

No one wants to go searching through cabinets. Stack fresh towels in plain sight, whether that’s on the bed, a dresser, or a bamboo towel ladder.

A Nightstand Tray for the Little Stuff

A small catchall tray is perfect for jewelry, glasses, or a phone. Add a universal charging cable and a carafe of water, and the guest room is officially complete.

Hooks Are Your Friend

Over-the-door metal hooks work anywhere and let guests hang bags or clothes out of the way.

Living Spaces That Feel Pulled Together

Hosting isn’t about having a flawless house but making people comfortable. Most gatherings drift toward the kitchen, the living room, or wherever the light is best, so here’s how to stay one step ahead.

Surfaces, cleared

It sounds obvious, but it’s the one thing guests notice. Are your surfaces covered in mystery mail and takeout menus? Stash them in a lidded basket.

Set up a self-serve station

Don’t play bartender all night. A rolling bar cart or tiered snack tray makes it easy for guests to help themselves.

Seasonal swaps and quick fixes

A bowl of lemons, a stack of cotton throws in a basket. Tiny moves, but they create a sense of order and care. As Heart & Co. says, “It’s the small shifts, not the giant gestures, that make people feel at ease.”

Bathrooms: The Secret to Thoughtful Hosting

A well-prepped bathroom can be the unsung hero of a guest’s stay.

Display the basics. Place a stack of white towels out in the open. Fill a clear organizer with extra toothbrushes, toothpaste, and travel-sized essentials. Bonus points for cotton pads and spare razors.

Hang it up. Install an over-the-door rack so guests always have a place for damp towels. Less mess, less mildew.

Add a scent, open a window. A subtle candle or diffuser and a little fresh air go a long way in making even the smallest bath feel clean and comfortable.

The Ten-Minute Host’s Playbook

Pressed for time? Here’s how Heart & Co. fakes effortless in under ten minutes:



Vacuum the main walkway. Nobody cares about the corners.

Thoughtful Organization Is Easier Than You Think

The best hosts aren’t always the most organized but simply prepared to improvise. The point isn’t to make your home look like a set for a design shoot but to create a sense of calm, so you can actually relax with your guests.