How to Reorganize Your Home Midsummer: Room-by-Room Tips from Professional Organizers

With summer in full swing, flip-flops, beach towels, and sunscreen have become daily fixtures in most homes. But so has the clutter…sand in the entryway, pool gear crowding the patio, and closets crammed with last season’s castoffs. If your home feels a little less breezy than you’d like, you’re not alone. Professional organizer Cally Biggs of Heart & Company shares a room-by-room strategy to help you reclaim your space and keep summer living as effortless as it looks on paper.

“Decluttering isn’t just about the stuff; it’s about creating space for what matters most. I always tell clients: If you wouldn’t pack it for a beach trip, it probably doesn’t need to be front and center all summer.” — Cally Biggs

Her method: Zone. Elevate. Label. Repeat. It’s a cycle you can use for every space, no matter how much life speeds up, or how much stuff comes through the door.

Below, Biggs breaks down her summer strategy for every zone (entryway, kitchen, closets, and backyard), explaining exactly how to turn seasonal clutter into a streamlined, guest-ready home.

(Courtesy of Leonid Iastremskyi/Pixel-Shot)

Entryway & Mudroom: Calm the Chaos at the Door

Think of your entryway as the home’s airlock, a space where clutter can either pile up or get managed before it spreads.

Zone: Assign a labeled basket or bin to each family member for sunglasses, keys, and flip-flops.

Elevate: Add extra hooks at eye level for towels, dog leashes, or beach bags.

Label: Clearly mark bins and hooks for easy grab-and-go.

Repeat: Pack away winter gear as the season changes, try and make it a monthly habit.

What started as boots and umbrellas piled up everywhere becomes a space with streamlined bins, a row of hooks, and nothing in the way.

Kitchen: Effortless Entertaining

Summer should mean easy living, including in the kitchen.

Hipiwe Wicker Shelf Baskets Bin with Lid (Courtesy of Amazon/Hipiwe)

Zone: Designate a snack station, a basket or tray for grab-and-go snacks, drinks, and paper goods.

Elevate: Only keep daily-use items like a water pitcher or fruit bowl on the counter.

Label: Mark baskets for snacks

Repeat: Rotate your serveware regularly. Store heavy platters and highlight lighter dishes, especially those with a hint of curved architecture to brighten the season.

What was once a kitchen crowded with gadgets and out-of-season dishes is now a dedicated snack zone and easy to clean.

Patio & Outdoor Storage: Instant Outdoor Oasis

An outdoor space should invite you in...offering a spot to relax.

Waterproof Weatherproof and UV Resistant Resin Storage Bin with Lockable Lid (Courtesy of Amazon/Mars Villa )

Zone: Group pool toys, garden, and games in weatherproof bins or deck boxes.

Elevate: Install hooks for towels and outdoor bags, keep them handy and dry.

Label: Mark bins for toys, towels, or gardening tools.

Repeat: Refresh your outdoor setup monthly as activities and needs shift.

What began as scattered toys and damp towels has become a patio with every item in its place, ready for easy lounging. Smart garage storage solutions can make this kind of organization possible, helping to keep outdoor gear sorted and easy to find.

(Courtesy of Okrasiuk )

Summer Wardrobes: Your Closet Deserves a Break

Zone: Store winter items away and organize summer clothing front and center.

Elevate: Only keep what fits, feels good, and gets worn.

Label: Use bins for hats, sandals, and swimwear to keep everything visible.

Repeat: Edit your wardrobe each month. Set aside time each month to reassess what you need in your closet and keep only what you’re actually reaching for.

What was once a jumble of sweaters and flip-flops is now easy-access bins and plenty of space to breathe.