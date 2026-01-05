Advertisement
When Storage Stops Working: The January Reset Homes Actually Need

Organizing clutter in boxes
A professional organizer explains why storage systems collapse under winter volume — and how small January resets can make homes function better all year.

Sara Kitnick
Ryla Manalang
By Sara Kitnick and Ryla Manalang
The house should feel calmer after the holidays, but it often feels smaller than it did in November. Winter coats crowd the entryway. New gear drifts into the garage without a plan. Boxes often land where they don’t quite belong. Nothing is technically “wrong,” but as we begin the new year, many of us want to do what we can to have our homes reflect a sense of calm.

A Smarter Way to Declutter in January (Without Starting From Scratch)

January resolutions tend to revolve around food, money, and how productive we want to be. But for many households, the real pressure point is space. Not more of it, just a smarter use of what’s already there. That realization often triggers extremes: aggressive purging or the impulse to buy an army of matching bins. What actually works is quieter and more durable. Systems that reflect how a household truly lives, not how it aspires to on a perfect day.

Organizing for the New Year
So, rather than chasing minimalism for its own sake, a January reset is about efficiency. This approach isn’t about empty rooms. It’s about intentional ones.

How to Organize a Garage or Basement Without Playing Storage Tetris

The hardest spaces to tackle (garages, basements, overflow storage) tend to get “organized” by shifting boxes from one corner to another. Paths are cleared. Piles are reshuffled. Nothing actually improves. But professional organizers Heart & Co. advise first starting to clear everything out to know what you’re truly working with. “This alone is often a reset,” they say.

Pulling everything out sounds overwhelming, but it creates instant clarity. Seeing the full volume of what you own makes it easier to make decisions and spot redundancies. Once the space is empty, function (not size) becomes the organizing principle.

Every storage area works best when divided into dedicated areas: everyday items, seasonal gear, and long-term storage. From there, placement matters. “Items used most often live at eye level and within easy reach, while seasonal décor and rarely used items go higher or farther back,” explains Heart & Co. Daily gear stays accessible. And crucially, the floor stays clear. Heart & Co. advises to invest in vertical storage and insists that simple inclusion can instantly create breathing room.

How to Organize Bulky Winter Gear Without Visual Clutter

Summer clutter is small and messy. Winter clutter is heavy and awkward. Think coats, boots, helmets, skis, snowboards…these items don’t disappear neatly into drawers. Without a system, they form piles that spill into walkways and visually overwhelm a space.

According to Heart & Co., “containment is everything.” Open shelving works beautifully for calm categories like baskets or folded linens. It’s less forgiving for bulky, high-contrast items. That’s where opaque bins with clear labels help restore visual quiet, especially for seasonal décor and off-rotation gear.

For wet or muddy items, ventilation matters. Boot trays and breathable baskets allow gear to dry properly without damaging floors or trapping moisture. Wall hooks pull bags, helmets, and sports equipment off the ground the moment they come through the door. “The goal is to give every bulky item a clear home so it’s easy to put away, not just easy to take out,” Heart & Co. explains.

That distinction is everything. If a system is hard to maintain, it won’t last. When storage works with real habits, the space holds itself together. Adjustable shelving adds longevity, allowing storage to evolve as families move from strollers to scooters to skateboards without starting over.

Tools in the board and in workshop. Workshop scene

Garage Workshop Ideas: How to Plan a Functional Home Shop

Turn your garage into a functional workshop. Discover ideas for layout, tool storage, dust collection, and lighting to create the ultimate DIY space.

The Entryway Reset That Makes Mornings Easier

When time is tight, the fastest wins come from addressing friction points. The places where routines slow down or break entirely. The entryway and mudroom are usually at the top of that list. The professional organizers suggest resetting the entryway or mudroom so mornings can feel easier. “Edit coats and shoes to what’s actually worn,” they advise.

Most homes store every coat and shoe by the door, regardless of season or fit. A January edit brings restraint back into the picture. Keep only what’s used daily within reach. Everything else lives in a secondary closet or storage zone. If only two pairs of boots are worn regularly, those are the only two that belong in the mudroom. Less visual noise. Faster exits. Fewer arguments before coffee.

How to Create a Donation Station That Prevents Future Clutter

The most effective resets don’t rely on motivation but rather momentum. That’s why organizers at Heart & Co. encourage creating a donation station. A designated bin or basket where items can quietly exit the home over time.

When something no longer fits, works, or gets used, it goes directly into the station. No deliberation. No piles waiting for a “someday” purge. Once the bin is full, it moves to the car. “Even one afternoon spent setting up a functional system can change how a space feels and how your family moves through it,” Heart & Co explains.

Over time, decluttering becomes passive rather than dramatic. The home stays lighter…ready not just for the new year, but for whatever shifts come next.

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and SPACES.

Ryla Manalang

Ryla Manalang is an Intern at LA Times Studios.

