In Los Angeles, the holidays don’t arrive with fallen leaves or blankets of snow. They show up through citrus blossoms on sidewalks, eucalyptus brushing against stucco walls, peppercorn branches hanging over alleyways, and the dusty green of olive trees lining neighborhood streets. If the season wants to be dramatic, there may be a brief rainstorm, but that’s the trade-off for living here. Nature isn’t a seasonal spectacle. It’s part of daily life, shaping how Angelenos decorate, gather, and set the holiday table.

This year, the idea is to build a seasonal table from the landscape instead of relying on traditional décor. The goal is a setting that feels collected and lived with rather than styled. Eucalyptus, olive cuttings, peppercorn sprigs, laurel, and long rosemary stems create a natural, California-forward holiday tablescape that’s simple, sustainable, and rooted in place. Nothing ornamental. Nothing over-designed. Just Los Angeles brought to the table.

(Michael O’brien)

Pumpkins are for pie. Mixing fresh and dried foliage is, for lack of a better word, “where it’s at.” A modern LA table is simple, architectural, and low to the surface. Branches laid in a straight line create a quiet landscape that frames the meal rather than competing with it. Eucalyptus brings movement. Olive adds structure. Pink peppercorn offers color without leaning into holiday clichés. Laurel carries symbolic abundance. And if you ask Ophelia, and maybe Taylor Swift, rosemary is for remembrance, a nod to memory and a clean herbaceous presence on the table.

While gathering those cuttings, save the longer rosemary stems to make your own bundles... smoking the room before guests arrive refreshes the atmosphere and creates a subtle herbal scent without synthetic holiday candles. It is a small ritual that shifts the space with intention.

The same rosemary can also flavor food. After lighting the sprigs, blow them out so they smolder. Place the smoke beside the dish and cover both the smoke and the food with a bowl or cloche for a few minutes. It works on grilled peaches, cheeses, roasted vegetables, and cocktails. The effect is subtle, almost restaurant-level, without leaving home. Think of it as something you would expect at Gjusta, but done in your own kitchen.

To make the bundles, align long stems, wrap tightly with undyed hemp twine and hang to dry for 10 to 14 days. Light the woody end briefly, extinguish, and let the smoke do the work. If you have mugwort growing in your yard, you can add a small sprig to the bundle as an accent. It pairs well with rosemary and adds a softer herbal note. And if your gardener did not plant rosemary this season, shame on them and on you for not asking. You might be taking a drive to Lazy Acres to buy the tiny sprigs in the plastic container. It works, but it is not nearly as satisfying as cutting your own.

Restraint is the point. A holiday table does not need layers of textiles or an oversized floral arrangement. It needs space, proportion, and clarity. Using what grows around us is cost-effective, sustainable, and rooted in place. We are not decorating for a single dinner. We are setting a tone for the season. A holiday table that lives.

(Michael O’Brien)

