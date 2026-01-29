Advertisement
Home Decor

How to Design a Longevity-Supportive Home That Works With Your Biology

Comfortable bed with natural light shining through the window creating a serene and peaceful atmosphere
(Courtesy of Luciana Studio)

Your home is shaping your nervous system all day long. A regenerative health expert explains how small design shifts in light, air, and sensory comfort can support sleep, recovery, and long-term resilience.

0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Longevity often gets framed as something you’re actively pursuing. A supplement. A workout. A habit you swear will stick this time. But your home is doing things too. The light you flip on at night. The air you breathe while you’re making coffee. The organized bedroom that somehow doesn’t feel calm.

Nicole Doran, co-owner of regenerative medicine facility Humanaut Health in Palm Beach Gardens, believes that the spaces we live in shape how we age. “A longevity-supportive home is a space that actively reinforces your natural biology rather than working against it,” she says. “It’s designed to support stable energy, balanced hormones, regulated circadian rhythms, low inflammation, restorative sleep, and nervous-system calm, all through subtle environmental choices.”

Her definition isn’t about turning your house into a wellness resort. It’s about noticing what your space is already doing to your physiology.

Mindful Mess by Shauna Summers

Colors & Palettes

Can the Color You Paint Your Home Affect Stress or Calm?

White is often treated as a shortcut to calm. But designers and wellness experts say how a space feels has less to do with neutrality — and more to do with how color, texture, and light interact with the nervous system.

What does it mean for a home to support your biology?

Doran says a home that supports longevity is very different than an “optimized” home. For her, it’s less aesthetic and more environmental. In her experience, people often assume health is built only through action. But she frames the home as something more ambient: light, air, sensory load, sleep conditions, materials.

Not a single intervention. A system.

Why does light affect people more than they realize?

Doran often starts with lighting because she says it’s one of the most overlooked signals in modern indoor life. “Circadian alignment is simple at the core,” she says. “It’s about sending your brain consistent signals of ‘day’ and ‘night.’”

Bearaby Sheets

Home Improvement

The Hidden Sources of Inflammation Inside Your Home — And the Quick Fixes That Can Actually Help

Indoor air can be more polluted than what’s outside. Experts reveal how cleaners, furniture, cooking, and bedding drive inflammation — and the simple fixes that make your home healthier.

She describes seeing people unintentionally extending “daytime” deep into the evening through overhead lighting and screens, and she frames this as a common mismatch between modern homes and human biology. Most people, she says, don’t need a renovation. They need different cues.

No blue light in the bedroom, ever,” she says. “The goal is to have bright and energizing mornings, dim and warm evenings, and finally, sleep in a pitch-black environment.”

cozy bedroom interior with bed and pillows, clean sleep movement, design for better rest

Bedroom

Clean Sleep Bedroom Design: How Materials and Light Transform Your Rest

Your bedding may be harming your rest. Discover the ‘clean sleep’ trend, from bacteria-fighting fabrics to layout tips, for a truly healthy space.

What are the most overlooked sources of inflammation indoors?

When people worry about pollution, Doran says they usually just look to what’s outside. But in her view, the more invisible exposures are often inside the home. “Most people focus on outdoor pollution, but the truth is that air inside the home is often significantly more polluted than what’s outside,” she says.

What surprises people, she adds, is how ordinary the sources are. “Cleaning sprays, laundry detergents, candles, and fragrance sprays are big contributors,” she says, “as they release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that can irritate the lungs, disrupt hormones, cause inflammation, and keep the nervous system in a low-level stress state.”

She also points to newer materials. “Another sneaky source of toxins in the air is off-gassing from furniture, mattresses, and building materials, especially newer items made with adhesives and flame retardants,” Doran explains.

Even cooking, in her experience, can change indoor air in ways people don’t expect. “Even cooking at high heat on a gas stove can spike particulate matter in a way that’s comparable to city pollution.” Her emphasis is not fear, but about reducing “the invisible load” your body has to process.

Bosco Verticale - modern and ecological skyscrapers with many trees on balcony, vertical gardens, terraces with plants

Home Improvement

How Simulated Nature Design Can Trick Your Brain into Feeling Calm

A new wave of biophilic design uses simulated nature and sustainable wood alternatives to bring wellness benefits into everyday homes, schools, and workplaces.

How does design become a form of stress regulation?

The body is always responding, according to Doran, even when we aren’t consciously aware of it. “Design isn’t just aesthetic,” she says. “It’s physiological.” In her view, the nervous system treats the home as information.

“Our nervous system is constantly scanning our environment for safety cues, and the sensory input we surround ourselves with either heightens stress or helps us downshift.” She describes this as one reason people can walk into a space and feel unsettled without knowing why.

New Year party dishes in sink

Storage & Organization

Your Home Is Asking to Be Decluttered — Here’s How to Actually Do It This New Year

A gentler approach to New Year decluttering that focuses less on perfection and more on creating a home that actually supports your life.

“The fastest way to lower cortisol at home is to soften the sensory load,” she says. For Doran, that softness comes through texture, shape, and natural references. She also returns to nature as a nervous-system cue. “More importantly, greenery signals ‘safety’ to the brain,” she says. “Our biology is hardwired to relax in the presence of nature, and even a few well-placed plants can shift a space from stimulating to restorative.”

Sound, she adds, can play a similar role. “The brain relaxes when there’s consistency,” Doran says, describing how certain environments create what she calls an “exhale” feeling.

And lighting, again, becomes part of the same system. “Swapping overhead lights for warm, low-level lamps in the evening helps the body transition into a parasympathetic state,” she says. “When you layer these elements together, the space does the regulating for you.”

Why does temperature matter for recovery and sleep?

Doran says temperature can become part of recovery, even in small ways. Sleep, she says, is one of the clearest examples. “Research consistently shows that lowering your bedroom to about 67 degrees Fahrenheit helps the body naturally drop its core temperature,” she explains, “which is essential for deeper, higher-quality sleep.”

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and SPACES.

