Why Is Everyone Talking About Biophilic Design?

This design philosophy is the key to a calmer, less stressful home. It’s not just about adding a few plants — it’s about using natural light, organic materials, and specific colors to fundamentally change how your space feels.

You’ve probably heard the term tossed around by designers and wellness influencers alike: biophilic design. But it’s not just about aesthetics. It’s about reconnecting humans with nature in the spaces where we live and work. And with so much of life spent staring at screens, that connection feels more important than ever. Our homes are becoming sanctuaries, or at least they’re supposed to be. Biophilic interiors use the calming, grounding effect of nature to create spaces that just feel... better.

Here’s how to bring this philosophy into your home.

What Exactly Is Biophilic Design?

Biophilic design basically means bringing nature into the places where we live and work. The word “biophilic” comes from “biophilia,” a term coined by biologist E.O. Wilson to describe humans’ natural love and connection to the outdoors. In design, this just means incorporating natural elements. Things like light, plants, water, and organic materials. And it works.

Studies show these spaces can reduce stress and enhance creativity. But you don’t need a study to know that a room with a big window and some plants feels better than a room without. It’s a shift toward prioritizing our well-being on a sensory level. Kelsey Fisher, Lead Designer at Havenly, says that she focuses a lot on how a client wants to feel emotionally in their space. “It has such an effect on your mental clarity [and] comfort...” Biophilic design is just that. Feeling good in your space.

So, How Do You Actually Do It?

It’s not about turning your living room into a jungle. Unless you’re into that. Instead, it’s about a few key elements that mirror nature. This is where we can look at ancient practices like Feng Shui. They’ve been using a similar framework for centuries with the five elements.

Natural Materials

This is what most people think of. Wood, stone, clay, linen, and rattan. Kelsey Fischer notes that “comfort-driven spaces rely on tactile textures... that invite touch.” It’s about things that feel real.

Natural Color

This connects to Feng Shui elements. Designers Benjamin Stelly and Tanya Selway say, “Warm, earthy shades like clay or terracotta bring a sense of grounding... while deep blues or greens can feel more calming.” Think soil, sea, and forest. Not just a beige box.

Light and Air

This one is so important. Maximize your windows. Use sheer curtains. And actually open them. Proper airflow is critical.

Plants

From a single statement monstera to a wall of pothos, greenery adds life. Literally.

Starting Small: Room by Room

You don’t have to renovate. Here are simple ways to start, room by room.

Living Room

Add those plants. Get a natural woven rug. Choose art that reflects landscapes.

Kitchen

An herb garden in terracotta pots on the windowsill. Simple. Or maybe just some open shelving with your wood and ceramic pieces out.

Bathroom

A wood bath mat feels amazing. Or hang a bundle of eucalyptus in the shower. It smells incredible when it gets steamy.

Bedroom

This is your sanctuary. So the layout really matters. The goal is to support your circadian rhythm and create calm. A bedroom should make you exhale when you walk in, not tense up. So maybe swap blackout curtains for linen shades that filter the morning light. Choose calming bedding. Moss green or taupe. And try to avoid putting your bed directly under a window. Feng shui practices suggest it can disturb sleep.

It’s Not Just a “Nice-to-Have” Anymore

As more of us work from home, this stuff stops being an extra. It’s becoming part of how we define a livable space. The 2025 Wellness in Design report found that nearly 70% of homeowners now consider natural elements “essential.” So it’s not just a niche idea. And it connects to sustainable design, too. Using renewable resources like wood and wool is just smarter than relying on synthetics. “Making a mood-based design stick means really spending quality time curating the mood you want to create as an authentic expression of yourself,” says Kelsey Fischer.

Biophilic design isn’t just about how your space looks. It’s about how it feels. So, when your home needs a change, maybe don’t just buy a new trend. Bring in something real. Something alive. It might be exactly what both your home and your spirit actually need.