Inside Chloë Sevigny’s New Provincetown Home — Designed for Sleep, Not Just Style (Exclusive)

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Chloë Sevigny has been going to Provincetown since she was in high school, and so buying what she now calls her retirement home feels like a long-held dream realized.

“It is at the end of the world,” she says of Provincetown. “And I actually have a little Hollywood community that lives there…artists, creatives.” Now, she tells LA Times Studios exclusively, she’s turning the house into something she’s been missing in thirty-plus years of Manhattan apartment living.

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“I just want to make it this warm, cozy womb,” she says of the feeling she’s trying to create. “A place where my friends can gather. A place that I know can be a respite, on the water, away from it all.” She’s planning a cutting garden. Possibly a night-blooming garden. Having grown up in Connecticut surrounded by nature, it’s something she’s missed. “I really miss having that opportunity to have something like that.”

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“I wanted this classic seaside colonial vibe,” Sevigny says of how she’s decorating her new home. “Patterns that I’ve always loved, like ginghams and things, stripes. We just want it to be very inviting.” And while she shares that design inspiration has come from the architecture of the house itself, she also looks to Instagram for inspiration.

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When she found herself trying to conceal a washing machine in the kitchen, she came across photos of Elsa Peretti’s home in Spain. “Everything was immaculate and perfect… and you could see her washing machine,” she recalls. “I was like, look, you could even see her washing machine… the person that could have the most perfect home in the world. So it’s okay.”

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And her vintage shopping instinct, which has defined her personal style for decades, has translated into interior design. “We mostly buy secondhand all of our furnishings,” she says. “Plates and flatware and things like that. I think it’s just something that I prefer aesthetically.”

Although when designing the bedrooms, she says, well, they were quite the investment.

“The most important thing to a good night’s sleep is the mattress first and foremost,” she says adamantly. “Sleep begins and ends with a good mattress. And it is really worth the investment because of how much time you’re spending on it.”

About fifteen years ago, she did what she calls the fancy mattress tour… working her way through the high-end sleep shops in and around Soho, which she describes as being like car dealerships. “You are investing so much money in these things,” she says of the memory.

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And she describes walking into the Savoir mattress showroom in New York, which caught her differently than the others. “There’s just something about the shopping experience,” she says, “where they’re made and how they’re made, and the craftsmanship, and the people in the shop and how they communicated. I just fell in love.” She bought the mattress and nicknamed it the Cadillac. “I was like, I can’t wait to get home and sleep on the Cadillac.” That same experience is now making its way to the West Coast, with a Los Angeles showroom opening this summer.

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The beds are layered. A base, the mattress, and a topper, with natural materials throughout. Horsehair, wool, cotton… and a ticking designed to be left exposed rather than hidden under a bed skirt. When Sevigny chose hers, she picked a gray-on-gray checked ticking specifically because she was planning to leave the mattress visible in the room.

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“Also, they could have the platform at different heights and I wanted a lower bed because my ceilings were lower to give the illusion of height in the room,” she says, noting the spatial considerations. “I tried a lot of different ones when I was in there,” she says. “It just felt like nothing I’d ever rested my weary bones on.”

Her first Savior mattress became a long-term reference. When she renovated her New York apartment and added a bedroom, she went back to Savoir for a second one. And when the Provincetown house came along, the math was simple: multiple bedrooms and a steady stream of guests. “I bought a house… I need eight mattresses,” she says.

The rest of the house is still unfolding. The gingham and stripes, the secondhand plates, the garden she’s beginning to imagine. It’s all coming together slowly. More than anything, she’s thinking about the house as something she’ll grow into. “The biggest self-care I’ve done in a while is giving myself this,” she says, “...and knowing that I’m working towards having that paid off when I’m older. A place where I can be like an old lady by the sea, painting or doing my crafts, and gardening.”

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A warm, cozy womb, as she says, at the end of the world. Her “quote-unquote retirement home,” for whenever that time comes.