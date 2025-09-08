Advertisement
Home Decor & Interior Design Styles

This Fall Coastal Chic Will Feel Lighter, Warmer and More Modern

Sunlit living room, coastal home, autumn view.
(Courtesy of Raena)

This fall, coastal chic decor trades seashells and stripes for driftwood grays, clay accents, and layered textures. The result? Modern coastal interiors that feel light, warm, and effortlessly refined — an elevated take on minimalist beach house style that works well beyond summer.

Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Let’s be honest, for years “coastal chic” meant one thing: blue-and-white stripes, a piece of driftwood, and a random bowl of seashells. Done. But for fall 2025, the style is finally growing up. It’s getting a major seasonal glow-up. Think warmer, softer, and way more refined. We’re ditching the literal nautical stuff for clean lines and natural textures. An approach that’s somehow both cozy and airy.

The vibe? Malibu by way of Scandinavia, with a little Japandi zen thrown in. Like an Australian beach house that knows how to layer for a cool evening.

The reboot of coastal chic is about getting the feeling of living by the sea, the light, the calm, without smacking everyone over the head with summer clichés. For fall, it’s all about grounding that airiness with richer textures and warmer colors. A little something to make it feel less like a rental and more like a home. The idea is that everything in the room should have a reason for being there. Nothing is just... stuff. The goal is a space that feels like a quiet escape.

Homeowners are now moving away from themed beach house decor and toward timeless, grounded spaces that reflect the feel of the coast, rather than its most obvious symbols.

Key Elements of Reimagined Coastal Chic

Creative Co-Op Rattan Hinge-lid Box Set of 2 By Creative Co-Op
Creative Co-Op Rattan Hinge-lid Box Set
(The Container Store)

Natural Materials, Lightly Finished. Rattan and linen are still the main characters here. But for the cooler months, you toss in some heavier, touchable layers. A boucle throw. Maybe some chunky wool. A little stoneware. The trick is not to go crazy. Buy fewer things, but be more intentional. And anything with a matte or unfinished surface is your best friend here.

Willa Chair & Ottoman $199 - $499
Willa Chair & Ottoman
(Jayson Home)

A Lighter Palette but with Fall Nuance. This look is all about driftwood gray, foggy morning blues, and every shade of sand you can imagine. And for fall, you bring in some depth with caramel, earthy clay, or a muted sage green. It’s cozy without being dark.

Play Storage Sofa Bed - Slim Arms (Queen)
Play Storage Sofa Bed - Slim Arms (Queen)
(The Sofa Bed Store)
Clean Lines Meet Soft Textures. This is where the magic happens. You take a really structured, low-profile sofa but have it upholstered in something you can’t stop touching, like boucle. Or a minimalist plaster fireplace that feels incredibly warm and inviting when it’s on. It’s that mix of sharp and soft that makes the whole thing look effortlessly chic. Not fussy.

Storage Ideas That Maximize Style and Function

Where to Bring It Home

Living Room: Think a massive linen sectional you can really sink into, piled high with boucle pillows. A few sculptural ceramic pieces that look like they were dug up from the beach. And some abstract art with those perfect driftwood colors.

Bedroom: Keep the bedding simple and breathable. Maybe some nice cotton or linen and then layer on throws in those clay and sage colors. A simple wood headboard works, or an upholstered one in a warm, creamy white. Serene.

Bathroom: Tumbled stone tiles that feel amazing under your feet. Fixtures in a warm, aged brass that isn’t too shiny. And some open shelves, but don’t clutter them. Just some neatly folded Turkish towels and a candle. That’s it.

Patio: Just because it’s fall doesn’t mean you abandon the patio. Slatted teak furniture is a classic for a reason. Throw some chunky knit blankets over the chairs and swap the summer pillows for some in muted fall tones. Get some lanterns with real beeswax candles for those perfect crisp nights.

At the end of the day, this new coastal look is all about channeling a feeling. A connection to nature and the slower pace of fall. You don’t need an ocean view to get it. You just need to create a space that feels like you can finally breathe.

So please, skip the seashells. Bring in that quiet, sophisticated spirit of the shore instead. Coastal chic is definitely back for fall.

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, producing and curating content in collaboration with experts, brands, and creators.

