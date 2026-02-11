‘Wuthering Heights’ Is Shifting Home Design in a Moodier Direction

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

With Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi bringing ‘Wuthering Heights’ back into focus, the cultural conversation around the novel is having a revival. And while the casting may be driving headlines, the visual language is what’s staying with us. Yet for interiors, the renewed attention feels less about the adaptation itself and more about the materials.

When you picture a brooding English period drama, you might imagine a certain kind of space. Dark timber. Substantial furniture. Rooms that feel shaped by the landscape rather than simply styled. That mood doesn’t feel nostalgic right now. It feels current.

For years, rooms were quieter with the dominant interior language centered on restraint. Think pale oak, bouclé and low silhouettes. But now, palettes are starting to deepen.

Dark wood furniture is replacing pale finishes

Walnut and blackened oak are replacing pale stains. Grain is emphasized rather than muted. Dining tables are thicker. This is not a return to period decor. It’s more of a move toward furniture that defines a space instead of blending into the background.

‘Wuthering Heights’ production designer Suzie Davies described the film sets as something that almost ‘lives and breathes,” emphasizing texture and atmosphere. That same thinking is showing up in homes now. It’s less about piling on decor and more about choosing materials that actually have presence.

Olive Ateliers’ Tetbury House collection, launching February 11, 2026, reflects that shift. The 29-piece line centers on solid oak and reclaimed pine, built with traditional joinery. Co-founder Kendall Knox described the pieces as “substantial in weight” and designed to feel “as if it had already passed through generations.”

Saturated Color Is Deepening the Palette

Emerald, burgundy, midnight blue, and charcoal are replacing pale neutrals. These tones are used with restraint and grounded in wood, stone, or metal to prevent heaviness.

Traditional ‘Wuthering Heights’ aesthetic has been seen as “moody, dark and dramatic, with heavy materials reflecting the story’s intensity,” as explained by interior design expert Melissa Denham from Hammonds Furniture.

In more contemporary interiors, that intensity is appearing through controlled depth rather than just theatrical styling. Color is now shaping the atmosphere without dominating it.

Texture Defines Moody Interior Design

The materials you choose are what will decide whether a darker room feels intentional or just heavy. Velvet and wool are replacing slick synthetics. Raw linen and heavier textiles can add texture instead of shine. Plaster and limewash will keep a bit of movement on the walls. They’re part of the point.

Chloe Dacosta of Blinds2go has said the newest interpretation leans into “bold colour, dramatic lighting, and a sense of surrealism.” At home, that surrealism doesn’t show up literally. What carries over is the contrast. Contemporary materials paired with more traditional shapes.

Layered lighting replaces overhead brightness

Your lighting is going to make or break a dark room. If you rely only on recessed ceiling lights, everything ends up looking flat. It washes the walls and erases the mood. Add sconces instead so you get a little shadow and shape. Bring in table lamps so light pools in certain corners instead of blasting the whole room. Put everything on dimmers so you can shift the vibe as the day moves on.

Use warm bulbs at night so the space feels soft, not clinical. And layer curtains over sheers so daylight filters in instead of flooding the room. Dark interiors need light control, not more light.

Denham has also noted that “soft, warm lighting helps to create a sense of intimacy.” The emphasis is on depth, not brightness.

Selective Heritage Details Add Depth

We’re starting to see carved mirrors and iron hardware come back, but not in a heavy-handed way. Same with botanical fabrics. It’s usually one or two pieces that stand out, not an entire room playing dress up.

What’s interesting though, is how polished city elements and countryside textures are now showing up together. You might see matte plaster next to brushed brass. Or a really solid wood table paired with a sleek, modern light fixture. It works because the contrast feels intentional, not costume-y.

As for why moody interior design is taking off in 2026, it’s partly a reaction to so many homes leaning hard into minimal, pale, visually quiet spaces. People are now wanting more depth and lighting that doesn’t flood the room.

And as we wait to see ‘Wuthering Heights’ come to life onscreen, we’re thinking about how to bring that mood into our own homes.