‘Wuthering Heights’ Is Shifting Home Design in a Moodier Direction

Tetbury House Designed by Olive Ateliers
(Tetbury House Designed by Olive Ateliers )

As ‘Wuthering Heights’ returns to the cultural spotlight, interiors are shifting with it — toward darker woods, saturated hues, layered lighting, and a richer, more atmospheric kind of home.

Sara Kitnick
Bella Martinez
By Sara Kitnick and Bella Martinez
With Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi bringing ‘Wuthering Heights’ back into focus, the cultural conversation around the novel is having a revival. And while the casting may be driving headlines, the visual language is what’s staying with us. Yet for interiors, the renewed attention feels less about the adaptation itself and more about the materials.

When you picture a brooding English period drama, you might imagine a certain kind of space. Dark timber. Substantial furniture. Rooms that feel shaped by the landscape rather than simply styled. That mood doesn’t feel nostalgic right now. It feels current.

For years, rooms were quieter with the dominant interior language centered on restraint. Think pale oak, bouclé and low silhouettes. But now, palettes are starting to deepen.

Stylish black front door of modern house with black walls, door mat, trees in pots, stairs and lamps.

Colors & Palettes

Matte Black Interior Design: The Timeless Finish That Adds Drama

Discover how matte black interior design adds depth and sophistication to your home. Expert tips on styling interior doors, fixtures, and finishes.

Dark wood furniture is replacing pale finishes

Walnut and blackened oak are replacing pale stains. Grain is emphasized rather than muted. Dining tables are thicker. This is not a return to period decor. It’s more of a move toward furniture that defines a space instead of blending into the background.

RELATED: Millennials Aren’t Moving. They’re Remodeling the Homes They Already Have

‘Wuthering Heights’ production designer Suzie Davies described the film sets as something that almost ‘lives and breathes,” emphasizing texture and atmosphere. That same thinking is showing up in homes now. It’s less about piling on decor and more about choosing materials that actually have presence.

Olive Ateliers Tetbury House Collection
(Michael Clifford)

Olive Ateliers’ Tetbury House collection, launching February 11, 2026, reflects that shift. The 29-piece line centers on solid oak and reclaimed pine, built with traditional joinery. Co-founder Kendall Knox described the pieces as “substantial in weight” and designed to feel “as if it had already passed through generations.”

Decorated table in a rustic style, outdoors at a party.

Home Decor Trends

Why Monogrammed Table Linens Are the Secret to a Stylish Dinner Party

Discover why monogrammed table linens are back. From cocktail napkins to runners, learn how personalized details elevate dinner parties and holiday gatherings.

Saturated Color Is Deepening the Palette

James Martini Table
(Michael Clifford)

Emerald, burgundy, midnight blue, and charcoal are replacing pale neutrals. These tones are used with restraint and grounded in wood, stone, or metal to prevent heaviness.

Traditional ‘Wuthering Heights’ aesthetic has been seen as “moody, dark and dramatic, with heavy materials reflecting the story’s intensity,” as explained by interior design expert Melissa Denham from Hammonds Furniture.

In more contemporary interiors, that intensity is appearing through controlled depth rather than just theatrical styling. Color is now shaping the atmosphere without dominating it.

Luxurious chessboard style floor in a living room with a dark blue soft couch and green plants surrounding it. hanging framed poster on a shadowy wall.

Home Decor Trends

Castlecore Home Decor: A Design Guide to the Medieval Aesthetic

Discover how to mix castlecore home decor with retro pop interiors — from jewel tones and neons to stone arches and lacquered tables. Eclectic design ideas that feel nostalgic, modern, and livable.

Texture Defines Moody Interior Design

Sutton Chest of Drawers by Olive Ateliers
Sutton Chest of Drawers
(Michael Clifford)

The materials you choose are what will decide whether a darker room feels intentional or just heavy. Velvet and wool are replacing slick synthetics. Raw linen and heavier textiles can add texture instead of shine. Plaster and limewash will keep a bit of movement on the walls. They’re part of the point.

RELATED: Area Rugs That Instantly Transform a Room

Chloe Dacosta of Blinds2go has said the newest interpretation leans into “bold colour, dramatic lighting, and a sense of surrealism.” At home, that surrealism doesn’t show up literally. What carries over is the contrast. Contemporary materials paired with more traditional shapes.

New Year party dishes in sink

Storage & Organization

Your Home Is Asking to Be Decluttered — Here’s How to Actually Do It This New Year

A gentler approach to New Year decluttering that focuses less on perfection and more on creating a home that actually supports your life.

Layered lighting replaces overhead brightness

Your lighting is going to make or break a dark room. If you rely only on recessed ceiling lights, everything ends up looking flat. It washes the walls and erases the mood. Add sconces instead so you get a little shadow and shape. Bring in table lamps so light pools in certain corners instead of blasting the whole room. Put everything on dimmers so you can shift the vibe as the day moves on.

TETBURY house designs by Olive Ateliers
(Michael Clifford)

Use warm bulbs at night so the space feels soft, not clinical. And layer curtains over sheers so daylight filters in instead of flooding the room. Dark interiors need light control, not more light.

RELATED: How to Improve Circadian Rhythm at Home With Lighting, According to Experts

Denham has also noted that “soft, warm lighting helps to create a sense of intimacy.” The emphasis is on depth, not brightness.

Comfortable bed with natural light shining through the window creating a serene and peaceful atmosphere

Home Decor

How to Design a Longevity-Supportive Home That Works With Your Biology

Your home is shaping your nervous system all day long. A regenerative health expert explains how small design shifts in light, air, and sensory comfort can support sleep, recovery, and long-term resilience.

Selective Heritage Details Add Depth

We’re starting to see carved mirrors and iron hardware come back, but not in a heavy-handed way. Same with botanical fabrics. It’s usually one or two pieces that stand out, not an entire room playing dress up.

Tetbury House Designed by Olive Ateliers
(Michael Clifford)

What’s interesting though, is how polished city elements and countryside textures are now showing up together. You might see matte plaster next to brushed brass. Or a really solid wood table paired with a sleek, modern light fixture. It works because the contrast feels intentional, not costume-y.

As for why moody interior design is taking off in 2026, it’s partly a reaction to so many homes leaning hard into minimal, pale, visually quiet spaces. People are now wanting more depth and lighting that doesn’t flood the room.

And as we wait to see ‘Wuthering Heights’ come to life onscreen, we’re thinking about how to bring that mood into our own homes.

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and SPACES.

Bella Martinez

Bella Martinez is LA Times Studios’ Senior Content Marketing Strategist, shaping social-first storytelling and market strategy across Live + Well and SPACES.
