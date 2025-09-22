Advertisement
(Home) Makeovers

How Color Drenching Transformed My Bathroom Into a Bold, Immersive Space

Perfect Penny Bathroom
(Angelica Corondao )

Color drenching takes a single shade and turns it into a bold design statement. Here’s why I embraced this paint trend and how it transformed my mid-century bathroom into a cozy jewel box.

By Angelica CoronadoContributor 
Color drenching is pretty much what it sounds like. You pick a single color and slather it everywhere...walls, ceilings, sometimes even the furniture or little accessories. Instead of just splashing a color here and there, you go all in. It just creates this super bold and immersive space.

So, why’d I go for it?

  • Impactful Atmosphere: The shade you choose can totally change the mood of a room. Jewel tones, like a deep green or navy blue, make a room feel luxe and dramatic.
  • Mixing Textures: A single-color scheme can get a little blah if you’re not careful, so you have to mix up the materials and finishes. I’m talking about plush towels, shag rugs, metal fixtures, and even glass accents and wood tones. Layering it all together is what really makes it special.
  • Versatility: You don’t have to drench the whole room if you’re not ready. Some people just do one wall, or the ceiling, or even a piece of furniture. But I knew myself. (I’m an all-or-nothing kind of girl.)

For me, decorating isn’t just about filling a space. It’s a chance to pour my personality into my home. I wanted something rich, warm, and different from the bathrooms I’d had before.

What’s Trending in Home Design & Decor

Beginning the Renovation

The bathroom I started with was so painfully basic. White walls, a frameless mirror, and one of those too-bright, too-harsh light fixtures. The first thing to go was that mirror. And pulling it down left this gaping hole in the wall. That’s when I knew this was going to be way more than just swapping out a few accessories. So I called in some help...my sister, my boyfriend, and his mom. And they got to work plastering and prepping the walls.

apartment bathroom before color drenching diy
(Angelica Coronado)

Choosing the paint was my favorite part. I tested four samples before I finally landed on Behr’s “Perfect Penny”. It’s a warm, rich brown with just the right amount of depth. It felt bold, but not suffocating.

I didn’t just paint the walls; the ceiling got the same treatment. That step was a little annoying, but at the end of the day, it made all the difference in getting that fully immersive look.

Finding the Right Accents

color drenching brown before and after bathroom
(Angelica Coronado )

To balance things out, I kept the little built-in storage cubby white. It breaks up the color just enough and highlights the vintage shape of the cabinet. Looking back, I’m so glad I didn’t paint over it. A total game-changer.

Once the paint was done, the fun part began. I wanted to layer textures and mid-century accents to keep the space from feeling one-note. The mirror was my next big decision. I tried a few options before landing on this one, which has a unique shape and instantly became the bathroom’s focal point. Then I added a dark, patterned shower curtain that gave the space a little extra drama.

For rugs, I didn’t overthink it. I stumbled on golden-brown bath mats that matched the tone of the floor almost exactly, which gave the whole room a cohesive, pulled-together look.

gold fixtures bathroom
(Angelica Coronado )

And for the fixtures, I leaned mid-century modern... clean lines and minimalist. But there’s also room for playful touches. I swapped out the basic silver hardware for sleek black-and-gold towel bars, hooks, and cabinet knobs. They tied everything together without overwhelming the space.

material drench bathroom brown makeover diy
(Angelica Coronado )

My Mid-Century Accents

Here is the quick breakdown:

Seeing My Vision Come to Life

These tweaks might seem small. But together, they totally transformed the space.

When it was all done, I stood back and just couldn’t believe it was the same bathroom I had started with.

The brown drenching gave it a warmth and personality that completely changed the feel of the room. It finally fit with the rest of my apartment, but also stood on its own as something special.

Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.
