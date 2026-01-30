Millennials Aren’t Moving. They’re Remodeling the Homes They Already Have

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The starter home was never supposed to last this long. Most people didn’t buy their first place thinking it would carry them so long. Many thought it would be more temporary. But things have changed. New data suggests that for many homeowners, that old rhythm has stretched out.

The move that once felt like a sure thing now feels delayed or just too expensive. So now, the house stays, and the renovations commence.

Why Homeowners Are Choosing Renovation Over Relocation

Angi’s 2025 State of Home Spending Pulse Report, according to a press release, suggests homeowners now expect to stay in their current homes an average of five years longer than they originally planned. That’s a huge shift.

Inflation and high interest rates are main reasons people are feeling stuck, according to the release with almost all homeowners citing inflation and high interest rates.

For some, this isn’t just a short pause as many homeowners have already stayed in their homes more than ten years past their original move-out timeline, the report says. For homeowners in that position, a renovation starts to feel less like a luxury and more like a necessity.

Kitchen Remodels and the Reality of Home Maintenance Costs

Angi’s report suggests that many homeowners are still dreaming about major upgrades, though with many saying they someday hope to take on a kitchen remodel, one of the most common “someday” projects. But the survey also points to how often those plans get overtaken by reality.

Additionally, commonly postponed projects include bathroom remodels, interior painting, and window replacements. These are the basic updates that usually make a house feel like a home.

The underlying issue is affordability, according to the report. That’s the tension many people recognize… the renovation you want, versus the rising cost of home repairs you can’t avoid first. Rather than dramatic transformations, many homeowners are focusing on preventative home maintenance to save money as well as practical ways to make projects more manageable. Like bundling repairs to cut labor costs, choosing more affordable materials or services, and starting projects earlier to get ahead of price increases.

It’s less “dream home makeover” and more “how do we keep this place working?”

Millennial Home Renovation Trends: The Long Game

Millennials are leading renovation activity according to the report, prioritizing eco-conscious materials and smart-home technology as they stay in older homes longer than expected.

These millennial home renovation trends suggest younger homeowners are more likely to take on upgrades that help a home function better over time. They’re playing the long game.

The report says homeowners in newer homes are more likely to have started a kitchen remodel or installed a smart-home device compared with owners of homes 50 years or older. In the context of the broader home renovation boom in 2026, the report frames these choices as part of adapting to longer timelines.

The broader picture reflects less about trend cycles. When homeowners are deciding to remodel versus move out, decisions about repairs and upgrades start to carry more weight. For many homeowners right now, renovating instead of moving isn’t just about making a space prettier...it’s about making the home you already live in more functional.