The Secret to Gorgeous Outdoor Spaces? Container Gardens

As outdoor spaces have shrunk and the pace of life has become much faster than it used to be, new types of gardens have had to emerge. The best landscapes now aren’t measured in square footage or lavish lawn but in the deliberate use of containers. It’s the approach that turns any patio, balcony, or stoop into an outdoor room you want to inhabit. Landscape designers Hommes + Gardens say it’s less about following trends and more about building presence and rhythm, one planter at a time.

First, pick your pot

If you’re picturing garden centers stacked with lookalike plastic pots, it’s time for a reset. The container sets the tone. The right vessel doesn’t look mass-produced. It feels found, or at least thoughtfully chosen…like the kind of vintage terracotta, patinated stone, or weathered concrete you’d spot at a French flea market or salvage yard. Hommes + Gardens leans into this collected look, layering in corten steel planters with real heft, or footed urns that look like they’ve seen a decade or two.

Each piece stands on its own, even before you’ve added a single leaf. That’s the power of starting with something tactile, something that anchors the space and brings the outdoors into conversation with the indoors.

Advertisement

Plant with intention

The real shift is in the planting. Forget the busy patchworks and overflowing “color bowls.” Today’s container gardens build from one striking, architectural plant (say, a clipped boxwood or an upright euphorbia) and play it against something looser or trailing. Santa Barbara daisies and Dichondra ‘Silver Falls’ soften bold lines and add texture without tipping into chaos. Color is handled with care.

Instead of a carnival of hues, it’s about tonal stories: silvery greens, dusty mauves, pale blue-greys. The result? Plantings that feel layered and modern, never cluttered. It’s the outdoor equivalent of “material drenching” — using texture and subtle shifts within one palette to create comfort and cohesion, a theme gaining traction both inside and out.

The Hommes + Gardens trick: repetition. Not symmetry, but unity. Several tall, slender vessels in a row, each with a different but related plant, carry a visual thread across the space. Or a trio of oversized euphorbias (each in a heavy, similar pot) delivers impact that’s quietly editorial, not staged. The best container gardens aren’t static. Hommes + Gardens is known for ruthless editing. Too many different varieties and the look gets busy; too much filler and the design feels diluted. The advice is simple: let each vessel, each plant, and even each gap of open gravel or stone, have its moment.

Advertisement

Refresh often. Swap out tired plants for something new. Adjust the placement. Bring in fresh gravel, or reposition a container to catch the evening light. Don’t be afraid to let the patina of time, sun, and weather add character. Those imperfect edges and sun-faded glazes are exactly what make a display feel lived-in and lasting.

Best plants for late summer

Which plants hold up best in a Southern California summer? Palms are leading the way, their bold fronds softened by trailing dichondra. Bismarck palms in particular create an instant sense of presence, especially when staged with moody, silvery greens below.

Boxwood, olive, and citrus trees deliver structure and a sense of order, while agaves and aloes bring a graphic punch and thrive on neglect. Underplant citrus with herbs (lemon thyme, mint, scented geranium) to weave in fragrance and a practical layer for cooking and cocktails.

Advertisement

As for succulents, skip the rainbow mixes. Stick with single-color arrangements in muted palettes. Hommes + Gardens recommend choosing varieties with similar growth habits and tonality so the overall look remains crisp and intentional, even as the seasons change.

Think outside the bloom

You can use pots to plant vegetables and herbs you’ll actually eat. For example, if it’s late summer, you might grow leafy greens like spinach or lettuce, bush beans, or a fresh herb like parsley. These plants don’t mind being in pots and grow rather quickly. Come late September, try planting root vegetables like beets and radishes or kale. These do well when the weather cools down and don’t need a lot of space.

And if you love the look of flowers, marigolds or petunias can work great in containers and will brighten up the space. Marigolds are also good at keeping pests away from your veggies.

How to make your plants happy

Don’t just grab soil from your yard. Use a potting mix designed for containers.

Make sure your pots have holes at the bottom for drainage so the roots aren’t sitting in water. Container plants get thirsty and hungry faster than those in the ground.

Water them when the top inch of soil feels dry (just poke your finger in to check).

Every couple of weeks, add a little fertilizer. Either a slow-release kind or one you mix with water.

Pot size matters. Big plants need bigger pots.

For example, tomatoes do best in a pot that holds at least five gallons. Herbs or radishes can get by in smaller, ten-inch pots. If you’re not sure, it’s better to choose a bigger pot. More soil holds moisture longer and helps prevent problems.

Arrange for impact

How you group and place your containers makes all the difference. Instead of lining them up soldier-style, try clusters at different heights…steps, tabletops, or arranged on a low wall. Along walkways, try echoing the look of well-styled interiors. A series of wide, shallow bowls with restrained plantings, guiding the eye and shaping the space.

For true curb appeal, stage a massive pot beside your outdoor chair or dining area — a single statement vessel that signals the transition from indoors to out. Let textures, not just colors, connect the arrangement: a sequence of rough concrete, smooth terracotta, and softly draping plants. Lighting is the finishing touch. A soft up-light for a palm, string lights woven overhead, or small, solar-powered bulbs tucked among grasses bring evening drama and intimacy to even a modest space.

Advertisement

Layer in your personality

Containers aren’t just for plants. The Hommes + Gardens look borrows from the best interiors. A vintage stone set among your pots, a personalized embroidered linen laid over the outdoor table, a weathered wood stool or bench at the edge of the display. Every detail is tactile, authentic, and quietly individual. No two spaces look alike... that’s the point.

As material drenching makes its way from the living room to the patio, maybe repeat a single material or hue across containers or your tables. Let the weather and a sense of discovery be your guide.

Hommes + Gardens philosophy is simple. Presence over excess, editing over abundance, and story over trend. Start with a vessel that commands attention. Build with plants that speak to your climate and your life. Then repeat shapes and finishes that can help bring things together, and let each season invite a refresh.

The result? Container gardens that feel collected and alive. With just a few well-chosen pots and a little attention to placement and plant choice, even the smallest patio becomes a destination.