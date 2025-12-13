Advertisement
Outdoor Living Spaces

How to Style Inflatable Christmas Decorations for Easy Holiday Decor

funboy Inflatable Nutcracker| Christmas holiday decor outdoors and indoors
(FUNBOY)
Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Inflatable Christmas decor has had an unexpected glow-up. Once wildcards of the neighborhood, some pieces are now quite stylish and can sit nicely next to modern siding, architectural pavers, and the kind of lighting designers obsess over.

The newer versions from FUNBOY, Terrain, Frontgate, and Grandin Road prove that inflatables can be more than cheerful lawn ornaments. They can create your entire holiday vibe. No ladder required.

Spaces

Where style meets space. Explore elevated DIY projects, trend-forward design, expert insights and creative inspiration for every corner of your home, curated by LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

The newest designs…from playful, giftable inflatables to sculptural lit trees and oversized ornaments…make it surprisingly easy to pull together a holiday display that feels festive without veering chaotic. Not looking for a master plan makes sense.

But, a few well-placed moves can make the whole setup feel more composed, more festive, and truthfully, more fun.

LA Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner Tablescape

Home Decor

The LA Foraged Holiday Table: Olive Branches, Rosemary Smoke and Zero Pumpkins

Built from the Los Angeles landscape, this greenery-filled celebration table uses olive, eucalyptus, peppercorn, and rosemary to create a natural, modern holiday mood.

A Focal Point That Sets the Tone

Inflatable Christmas letterbox decoration
Inflatable Christmas letterbox decoration
(FUNBOY)

A bold piece instantly creates a focal point, and an inflatable mailbox does it well. It’s bright, nostalgic, and works in every kind of holiday display.

Set it near the entry path, ground it with a lantern or planter if you want, and add a soft glow underneath. One piece, and suddenly the whole walkway has purpose.

Domestic woman in pajamas neatly putting folded linens into cupboard vertical storage system use Marie Kondo method.

Storage & Organization

How to Organize Your Home for Entertaining (Without Losing Your Mind)

Hosting guests? Get simple, practical tips on home organization for entertaining. We cover entryways, dining rooms, guest rooms, and easy clean up.

Oversized Inflatable Ornaments Add Sculptural Moments

Giant inflatable ornaments work like punctuation... one here, two there, a few gathered under the trees. Their round silhouettes balance the taller pieces and make the overall layout look intentional without feeling forced.

Spread them along a pathway, near the porch, or tucked beside your focal piece. The best displays look slightly effortless by design.

Build Height With Inflatable “Trees”

Inflatable cones Christmas decoration
(FUNBOY)

Inflatable cone trees are quickly becoming the star of the season. Their mix of height and color-changing light helps balance larger pieces, making the whole setup feel more intentional.

Group a trio together, tallest in the back, shorter up front, and let the light modes do the rest. The cluster effect creates depth and instantly
makes the space feel styled.

Photo of Hommes + Gardens planters

Shop Home Decor

How Sculptural Containers Can Transform Your Outdoor Space

Discover Hommes + Gardens’ expert container garden ideas—sculptural planters, plant pairings, and design tips to elevate any outdoor space.

Inflatable Candy Canes Create a Holiday Pathway

OVERSIZED INFLATABLE CANDY CANES
(Ellie Seidner)

A row of lit inflatable candy canes is one of the easiest ways to pull everything together. Their built-in LEDs add soft movement at night, and they immediately signal “this way” in the most charming way.

Keep them evenly spaced. Or don’t, honestly. Even a loose line gives the yard a visual rhythm.

Modern Inflatable Nutcrackers Bring Character

Inflatable nutcracker Christmas decoration
(FUNBOY)

Inflatable nutcrackers have evolved beyond the old-school wooden look. Now they show up in clean whites, candy stripes, soft metallics, and modern peppermint tones. They stand tall, they light up, and they instantly elevate an entrance.

A pair flanking the front door always works. Add a small seasonal detail between them if you want, but they’re strong enough to stand alone.

Create an Indoor Moment With Inflatable Sleepover Décor

Inflatable bed Christmas decoration
(FUNBOY)

Inflatables don’t stop at the doorstep. A holiday-themed inflatable sleepover bed can turn a den or playroom into a tiny celebration zone. With zero rearranging. Kids love them and adults love that the setup is so quick.

Add a blanket, a book, maybe a string of lights if you’re feeling extra. It quickly becomes the house’s unofficial holiday hangout.

The latest on non-toxic, food-safe choices for kids’ rooms

Use Soft, Subtle Light to Elevate the Whole Display

A small puck light under an ornament, a warm halo behind a nutcracker, or micro LEDs around the base of your tree cluster can add contrast and a bit of drama, highlighting curves and edges you’d otherwise miss once the sun goes down.

Why Inflatable Decor Suddenly Works So Well

When you place them thoughtfully...with a focal piece, a bit of height, some round shapes, and a touch of light, inflatables create a holiday atmosphere that feels welcoming and elevated. They’re easy, can be inexpensive, and make a bigger impact than their effort level suggests.

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and SPACES.

