Your Bedroom Isn’t Just Where You Sleep — It Might Be Affecting Your Relationship

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Valentine’s Day has a way of making people overanalyze their relationships.

Not in a dramatic, everything-is-falling-apart kind of way. It’s more subtle than that. You love your partner. You’re fine. But maybe the energy is off and you can’t quite explain why. And so it’s for us to assume that means something is wrong.

Spaces Where style meets space. Explore elevated DIY projects, trend-forward design, expert insights and creative inspiration for every corner of your home, curated by LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Dr. Rachel Melvald would argue that sometimes, nothing is actually wrong with the relationship, but rather the room you’re in could be what’s actually causing the problem.

Advertisement

RELATED: How to Design a Longevity-Supportive Home That Works With Your Biology

A licensed clinical social worker and longtime couples therapist, Melvald is also the founder of Psychitecture™, a practice built around what she calls neurodesign. The idea that our environments shape how our nervous system responds, settles, and or stays activated. This framework grew out of years of Melvald sitting with couples whose conflicts didn’t always start with communication.

Often, they started in the bedroom.

Interior Designers Feng Shui Paint Colors: A Guide to the 5 Elements Color can completely change how a home feels. Designers Benjamin Stelly and Tanya Selway explain how the five Feng Shui elements (Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, and Water) help create balance, flow, and personality in any room.

“I became so fascinated by how, when couples were remodeling or redecorating their bedroom, all of their wounds would come up,” she tells LA Times Studios. “I realized you could use design principles to help support a couple’s intimacy and relationship.” Over time, a pattern emerged. The tension couples were feeling wasn’t always interpersonal. Sometimes, it was environmental.

Advertisement

In other words, the issue might not be communication. It might be our lighting. Or clutter. Or the fact that your bedroom is doing 13 jobs it was never meant to do.

Why your bedroom slowly turns into the least romantic place in your home

We assume noone is actively trying to ruin their bedroom. It just… happens. A chair becomes a laundry drop zone. A laptop lands on the nightstand. There’s a pile of something in the corner that you’ll deal with later. And eventually…from a clinical perspective, Melvald sees this less as a lifestyle issue and more as a nervous system one.

“Bedroom design directly influences our nervous system,” she explains, noting that in long-term relationships the space often becomes overly functional. Laundry. Phones. TVs. Laptops.

RELATED: Feeling off? Your senses might hold the reset

All of this sounds harmless until you consider how the body interprets it. “When the space becomes cluttered or visually chaotic, it’s difficult to calm the nervous system,” Melvald explains.

And if your nervous system isn’t calm, you’re not exactly drifting into connection. You’re mentally still answering emails, even if your laptop is technically closed. “At the end of the day, if the nervous system isn’t calm, connection is harder.” Not complicated. Just inconveniently true.

Advertisement

The part no one talks about: desire is physical before it’s emotional

Some of us have a tendency to treat intimacy as if it lives entirely in our heads. Communication, vulnerability, emotional closeness. In Melvald’s work, that’s only part of the picture.

When asked whether the environment affects attraction and sex drive, her response is immediate. “Yes. Profoundly.” She points first to lighting. “Bright overhead lighting increases cortisol and self-consciousness,” she explains, while warm, indirect light tends to increase oxytocin and reduce performance anxiety. So if you’ve ever felt inexplicably unsexy under harsh lighting, that’s not a personality flaw. Melvald says it’s a physiological response.

RELATED: Why Designers Are Calling Layered Lighting the Easy Upgrade Every Home Needs

Temperature follows a similar pattern. Slightly cooler rooms tend to support comfort and melatonin, while overheated spaces can increase irritability and dampen desire. Which explains more than most people realize. Then there’s everything else the body is processing in the background. “Natural fibers like linen, cotton, and velvet enhance tactile engagement,” she says, describing how texture connects to the somatic sensory system. “Scent also plays a role… attraction is really sensory before it goes into cognition.”

Before you’re thinking about connection, your body has already decided whether it feels comfortable being there.

Home Improvement The Biggest Myth Holding Biophilic Design Back Biophilic design is everywhere in theory, but rare in practice. Here’s the misconception keeping it expensive and exclusive — and how new approaches are changing what’s possible.

When your bedroom starts feeling like a to-do list

One of the more surprising patterns Melvald sees in couples isn’t conflict. It’s overload. “Clutter,” she says plainly, when asked what quietly undermines desire. From her perspective, it’s not just about things being messy. It’s about what that mess tells the brain.

Advertisement

RELATED: Can the Color You Paint Your Home Affect Stress or Calm?

“Using the bedroom for other tasks creates cognitive overload,” she explains. “When we have cognitive overload, it reduces the spark.” Melvlad says that “overhead lighting, work desks, storage under the bed, children’s items… all of that brings everyday life into what should be intentional space.”

At a certain point, the brain stops associating the room with rest or connection and starts associating it with unfinished business. Not exactly sexy.

The TV question everyone already knows the answer to

Melvald is diplomatic here, but not vague. When asked about TVs in the bedroom, her answer lands somewhere between realistic and honest. “Not inherently, but yes.” In her work with couples, the issue isn’t the screen itself. It’s what it replaces. “A TV shifts the relational space to consumption,” she explains. It redirects eye contact, reduces conversation, and stimulates dopamine through the screen rather than through interaction.

RELATED: How Simulated Nature Design Can Trick Your Brain into Feeling Calm

It also affects sleep more than people realize. “We often see couples say they’re just tired,” she notes, pointing to blue light exposure suppressing melatonin and disrupting circadian rhythms. Over time, that fatigue compounds. “When the TV becomes the primary medium for attunement, it diverts connection.” Not a hard rule. Just a pattern she sees again and again.

Advertisement

Why intimacy and desire don’t want the same things

This is where Melvald’s framework becomes more nuanced. Intimacy and desire are often treated as interchangeable. In her clinical experience, they operate differently. “Emotional intimacy is about calming the nervous system,” she explains. That’s where softer elements come in…warm lighting, comfortable textures, a space that feels safe and easy.

Desire, however, doesn’t always respond to the same cues. “Sexual desire can thrive more on tension,” she says, pointing to contrast, shadow, depth, and more stimulating textures. The distinction matters. “Intimacy supports safety and co-regulation. Desire can benefit from contrast and tension.” Both are important she says, but not built the same way.

RELATED: 7 Bedroom Layout Ideas for Genuinely Better Sleep

In practice, Melvald has seen how small environmental shifts can ripple outward. She describes working with a couple navigating menopause, where temperature dysregulation and poor sleep began affecting both emotional and physical connection. “That was disruptive not only to their intimate connection but to their sexual connection,” she says. The solution wasn’t relational in the traditional sense. It was environmental. “Regulating temperature, lighting, bedding… made a significant difference.”

Bedroom 9 Antimicrobial Sheets to Help You Sleep Better These top antimicrobial sheets stay cleaner longer, reduce bacteria and sweat buildup, and regulate temperature for a cooler, healthier, more restorative night’s sleep in 2025.

Better sleep led to less irritability, and less irritability made the connection feel easier. She sees a version of this play out in what she calls the “hotel effect.”

“Couples often restore intimacy and spark in hotels because there is less visual chaos,” she explains. “You can recreate that at home by reducing clutter and intentionally designing for connection.” Even seemingly small inputs matter. “If a couple is watching horror films before bed and then having nightmares, that’s not going to induce connection,” she says. “When the body is in fight-or-flight, desire doesn’t exactly show up.”

Advertisement

Maybe it’s not the relationship

What Melvald offers isn’t a fix. It’s a reframing. In her experience, couples are quick to interpret shifts in desire as emotional signals. Something must be wrong. Something must be missing. Sometimes that’s true. And sometimes, the body just isn’t settling in the space it’s in. The room is overstimulating. The nervous system is still activated. The environment is doing more than it should. So inevitably Melvald argues, connection will feel harder than it needs to. Not because it’s gone but because it doesn’t have anywhere to land.