9 Antimicrobial Sheets to Upgrade Your Bedroom and Help You Sleep Better

You’ve got your nightly routine down: wash your face, apply your products, brush your teeth, maybe sip some magnesium. But what about your sheets? Let’s be honest, most of us wait too long between washes. This means we’re sleeping on a whole ecosystem of bacteria, sweat, and shed skin cells. Studies now show that sheets can harbor up to 17,000 times more bacteria than a toilet seat in just a few days.

And after just one week, pillowcases are said to have 3 to 5 million colony-forming units (CFUs) of bacteria per square inch. Wait a month? That number can jump to nearly 12 million. “Even if your bed looks clean, microscopic buildup can occur surprisingly quickly,” says the team behind Bearaby’s Second Skin Sheets. “Your bedding is in contact with your skin for hours every night… it can either support your rest or silently disrupt it.”

9 Antimicrobial Sheets for Cleaner Sleep in 2025

This is where the new wave of antimicrobial sheets comes in. They’re designed to slow down bacterial growth and help regulate temperature. Basically, they keep your skin calmer.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set - Charcoal Pinstripe (Cozy Earth)

Cozy Earth’s bamboo sheets wick away moisture and also resist dust mites and odor. Because they’re naturally antimicrobial, they’re a great fit for anyone who overheats or just wakes up sticky.

Best for: Hot sleepers

Material: 100% premium bamboo viscose

Set Price: $288

Bearaby Second Skin Sheets

Second Skin Sheets- Morning Matcha (Bearaby)

Bearby Second Skin sheets are naturally antimicrobial sheets seem to be everywhere in the wellness world right now. Instead of using silver or other coatings, these sheets weave botanicals directly into the fibers, which supposedly helps protect against bacterial growth and keeps skin clearer.

Best for: Sensitive skin and shared beds

Material: Eucalyptus lyocell infused with marine botanicals and peppermint extract

Set Price: $269

Quince Organic Bamboo Viscose Sheets

Quince Bamboo Sheets - Clay (Quince)

Quince bamboo viscose sheets are naturally antimicrobial, thermoregulating, and OEKO-TEX certified — meaning they’re free from harsh chemicals that can irritate skin or trap heat.

Best for: Affordable luxury and effortless freshness

Material: 100% organic bamboo viscose

Set Price: Originally $209, now $99

Ettitude CleanBamboo Sheets

Ettitude Signature Bamboo Sheet Set - Ocean (Ettitude)

Ettitude’s eco-friendly sheets feel silky but are also thermoregulating. They have a hypoallergenic finish that’s gentle on sensitive skin. And the brand’s CleanBamboo™ fabric is designed to naturally resist bacteria and odor.

Best for: Sustainable wellness purists

Material: 100% organic bamboo lyocell

Set Price: Originally $359, now $269.25

Miracle Made Signature Sheets

Miracle Made Sheet Set - Silver Grey (Miracle Made)

Miracle Made sheets use silver ions (they call them NASA-inspired) to prevent up to 99.9% of bacterial growth. The whole point is keeping sheets cleaner between washes. Reviewers seem to agree, saying they stay odor-free for twice as long as standard cotton.

Best for: Easy-care freshness

Material: Cotton with silver-infused fibers

Set Price: $204

Parachute Brushed Cotton Sheets

Brushed Cotton Sheet Set - Bone (Parachute )

Parachute’s brushed cotton is naturally breathable and hypoallergenic. It’s a solid upgrade for someone who just wants clean materials without extra coatings. The texture is cozy and matte (not shiny sateen), which makes a minimalist bedroom feel more elevated.

Best for: Everyday luxury

Material: 100% cotton with OEKO-TEX certification

Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set - Oyster in Pebble (Brooklinen)

Brooklinen’s luxe weave is very soft and breathable. It’s also designed to hold up to frequent washing, which is key to keeping it fresh with just regular care. Pair with the brand’s Laundress collaboration if you want the full ‘clean sleep’ experience.

Best for: Stylish sleepers

Material: 100% long-staple cotton

Set Price: Originally $209, now $177.65

Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheets

Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set - Bluestone (Boll & Branch)

Boll & Branch signature hemmed sheets are Fair Trade–certified and woven without toxins or synthetics. That means they’re less likely to trap heat or irritate skin. They are naturally breathable and gentle, which makes them a go-to for eczema-prone or sensitive sleepers.

Best for: Chemical-free comfort

Material: 100% organic cotton

Set Price: $229

SHEEX Arctic Aire MAX Sheet Set

Sheex Arctic Aire MAX - Aloe (Sheex)

Originally developed for athletes, these performance sheets are moisture-wicking and quick-drying. They’re also antimicrobial. A good pick for those who want freshness and a little tech in their bedding.

Best for: Performance

Material: Microfiber with advanced cooling technology

Set Price: Originally $249, now $174.30

Why Buy Antimicrobial Sheets?

Think about it...every night, your body sheds skin cells, sweat, and oils. This creates a perfect feeding ground for microbes and allergens. We’re talking about bacteria like gram-negative rods, which are linked to pneumonia, and bacilli, which are often involved in food poisoning. And it’s not just the sheets. That buildup seeps into your mattress, too. A mattress that’s over seven years old can have more than 16 million CFUs of bacteria. So, antimicrobial bedding isn’t just a hygiene hack. It seems to be part of the bigger ‘clean sleep’ movement, which is all about prioritizing the body’s recovery. Not just comfort.

