Recreate Kourtney Kardashian’s Oversized Look in a Small Living Room

While we’ve all heard never to “crowd” a small space... but Kourtney Kardashian’s living room seems to be throwing that idea out the window. So, instead of trying to shrink your furniture to fit, why not go bold and use scale to your advantage? It’s a counterintuitive trick, but it works.

Here’s how you can get that same elevated, roomy feel. Even if your living room is tiny.

How to Measure Your Space Before Buying Big Furniture

Okay, first things first, you have to know your space inside and out. Get out the tape measure and map out your room’s dimensions, and don’t forget to mark where things like windows, radiators, and doors are.

Then you can figure out where your main zone for seating will be and how people will walk through the room.

Before you even think about buying, grab some painter’s tape and outline where your dream sofa would go on the floor. It really helps you see how much space it will take up. It’s a simple step that has saved me from so much furniture-buying regret.

Let your sofa’s front legs sit just off the edge of your rug. It helps anchor the piece in the room without making it look all boxed in.

Choosing the Right Sofa for a Tiny Room

If you can fit a true 3-seater sofa while still leaving about 10–12 inches of walking space around it, go for it.

But if that’s too tight, you could get a wide armless sofa. Or a regular sofa with a matching ottoman, you can push up against it. The bottom line is you get the feeling of a large sectional without all the bulk.

Look for sofas with slim arms and a lower profile. And legs. Legs are important because they create a little airiness so the piece doesn’t feel so heavy. Midcentury modern or Scandinavian styles are great at balancing a larger scale with a lighter feel.

Try getting a sofa with taller legs, maybe 5 to 7 inches, which lets you see the floor underneath, which is a classic trick for making a space feel bigger. A total game-changer.

The Full-Rug Trick: How to Anchor Furniture in Small Spaces

Go bold with a full rug (under everything). Use a rug that’s big enough to go under the front legs of all your major furniture. It just pulls the whole room together and stops your furniture from looking like it’s all floating in the middle of the room.

And this is a great place to add some serious depth with texture. Think wool, jute blends, or even layered weaves.

If you find a rug with a bold color you love, let that be the starting point for your room’s entire color palette.

Use Mirrors and Lighting to Make a Small Room Look Bigger

This is where things like brass, mirrors, or smoked glass side tables come in handy. They bounce light around and just generally make the space feel bigger and brighter.

Putting a mirror across from or near the sofa can visually double the space. It’s an old trick for a reason.

Slender floor lamps or cool arc lamps can also add some height to the room without taking up much floor space.

Layer Textures and Patterns for a Cozy, Luxe Look

You don’t want your giant sofa to look like a big, boring block. So, cover it with plush throws, some boucle pillows, and a mix of different fabrics like linen, velvet, or something woven.

A few sculptural accessories or plants can also soften all the straight lines of the furniture.

Use your accent cushions to pull in colors from your walls, the rug, or any art you have hanging.

Negative Space: The Secret to Small Room Design

Your walls need some breathing room, too. You don’t have to pack every single inch with art or shelves.

Try to leave a little gap, maybe 6 to 8 inches, between the back of your sofa and the wall. It lets light trickle behind it and keeps it from feeling crammed.

And when you can, choose open shelving or floating units instead of heavy, closed-off cabinets. Makes a huge difference.

Styling Checklist: How to Pull It All Together

Before you buy a single thing, please use that painter’s tape trick on the floor. Walk around the tape outline. Does it feel right? You can avoid so many frustrating surprises this way.

When you’re shopping, remember to look for pieces with taller legs. It’s a simple thing, but seeing the floor underneath really does open up your sightlines and make the room feel less cramped.

Then add in mirrors, a glass tabletop, maybe some brass finishes. Anything to get light moving around the room.

So it doesn’t feel flat, layer in different textures with pillows and throws. Boucle, velvet, linen… just mix them up. It adds so much warmth. But don’t feel like you have to fill every corner. Leaving some empty space, some negative zones, is what keeps the whole layout from feeling boxed in and stressful.

Shop the Oversized Furniture Look for Under $1,000

Though it’s not confirmed which specific sofa Kourtney purchased, it has been said she favors a full-sized 3-seater to anchor the space and incorporates sculptural chairs and mid-century influences.

