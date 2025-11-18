Advertisement
A Noguchi-Inspired Cozymaxxing Guide

Noguchi Rudder Table
(Herman Miller)
Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Cozymaxxing, the internet’s current obsession with rooms that feel soft, cocooned, and emotionally supportive… is basically the mood board for everyone trying to recover from overstimulation. It’s not hygge. It’s not quite luxury. It’s about shaping a space that settles your nervous system without stripping the room of personality.

But while the lingo might be new, the DNA is not. In fact, the design world has long had a blueprint for this warm minimalism…the work of Isamu Noguchi, the late Los Angeles artist-designer who believed furniture should do more than fill a room. It should shape how you feel in it.

The intentional use of subtle lighting and gentle curves, and respect for natural materials, had been a throughline for Noguchi and what cozymaxxing is all about. Especially for those of us living in small spaces.

How Cozymaxxing Echoes Noguchi’s Core Principles

Harsh lighting ruins everything. Noguchi knew this. His Akari lamps weren’t designed to make a statement but to set a mood. The paper diffuses the bulb. The washi paper diffuses light so it lands softly helping to avoid that spotlight feel.

Paula Paper Lantern Pendant Light
(Paula Paper/ Urban Outfitters)

In practice, that might mean relying on a dimmable table lamp or a paper lantern to brighten the space. Even in a small apartment, one soft-glow lamp can be enough to set the mood. This is a trick apartment dwellers swear by because it doesn’t require a remodel.

What’s Trending in Home Design & Decor

Nicole 120cm Coffee Table with Organic Curve in Walnut
(LUXO Living)
Curves Calm the Room (And Your Brain)

Most homes, especially rentals, are just smaller rectangles inside larger rectangles. Cozymaxxing breaks up the sharp angles with curves and arcs. The goal isn’t to be “cute” or “quirky”. The goal is to interrupt the visual rigidity.

Noguchi used asymmetry to make spaces feel like they were moving. And his coffee table became famous because it solved a problem. How to introduce softness without adding visual noise. The biomorphic base and floating glass top created a kind of visual exhale in the middle of the room. It wasn’t just a table. It makes you pause. It adds movement and calm at once.

You can make simple swaps work the same magic:

  • Swap a square coffee table for an oval one.
  • Add a round side table.
  • Try a soft-edged rug or pebble-shaped pouf.

A single curve can change the emotional temperature of a room. It stops feeling like a grid. It starts feeling like somewhere you’re meant to unwind.

Photo of Hommes + Gardens planters

Shop Home Decor

How Sculptural Containers Can Transform Your Outdoor Space

Discover Hommes + Gardens’ expert container garden ideas—sculptural planters, plant pairings, and design tips to elevate any outdoor space.

Lower Furniture Makes Spaces Feel Bigger (It’s Counterintuitive but True)

Low-slung furniture can pull your sightline down and instantly make the ceiling feel taller. Get a sofa with a low back. Or you could even just take the legs off your current one. Being lower to the ground can stretch the space without knocking down walls.

Jamie Boucle Chair
(Urban Outfitters)

Cozymaxxing borrows this logic by embracing multipurpose pieces that don’t add visual weight.

Try:

  • A sofa with a low back
  • A lounge chair that encourages sinking instead of perching
  • A lower coffee table (or removing the legs on the one you own)

These design philosophies create that “expanded coziness” defining high-end small-space living, aka cozymaxxing.

Cozy corner: wicker chair, pillows, blanket, books, candlelight.

Small Spaces

How to Create a Cozy Fall Reading Nook That Feels Like an Escape

Warm light, soft textures, and a touch of hygge — here’s how to turn any corner into a cozy fall reading nook that feels like your own private escape.

Let Texture and Materials Do the Emotional Work

Noguchi believed materials weren’t just materials but emotional cues. Paper, wood, stone, clay…these materials anchored the spirit of a room. Cozymaxxing follows the same instinct, relying on tactile richness to create a sense of ease.

A wool blanket draped over the arm of a sofa adds warmth before you’ve even sat down. A handmade ceramic piece on the kitchen counter can add a grounded quality that mass-produced decor rarely provides. In small spaces, especially, texture becomes a form of emotional architecture…building warmth where square footage can’t.

Juliet Chair is an object designed by Olive Ateliers® — rooted in old-world reverie and realized through enduring

Home Decor Trends

The Soul of a Room: Why Handcrafted Decor Is the Trend That Lasts

Forget mass-produced. Discover why handcrafted home decor, artisan items, and cultural heritage are the key to creating a home with soul & personality.

Applying Noguchi-Inspired Cozymaxxing to Any Space

Porto Table Lamp - White
(House of Leon)

Start with the lights. A single sculptural lamp, especially one that diffuses light softly, can anchor the entire room.

Look at the floor. A plush rug, a low-slung chair, or an organically shaped table. Makes the room feel supportive.

Clutter kills the vibe. Let surfaces breathe by choosing fewer but better materials, and editing objects down to the ones that actually matter.

Color is the final nudge. Warm neutrals…sand or clay. They act like a visual exhale.

Jenni Yolo x Chasing Paper Collection

Small Spaces

Your Rental Can Look Luxe With These Temporary Decor Upgrades

Get a luxe look without losing your deposit. Discover temporary decorating upgrades, from peel-and-stick wallpaper to smart lighting, for a high-end feel.

Why Cozymaxxing Hits So Hard Right Now

Minimalism asked us to strip back. Maximalism leans into everything on display. Cozymaxxing sits in a gentler middle. Noguchi understood that beauty shouldn’t dominate a space but should support your experience inside it.

Cozymaxxing feels modern because it feels humane. A home shaped around how you actually want to live.

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and SPACES.

