Your Rental Can Look Luxe With These Temporary Decor Upgrades

If you rent, or just can’t stand looking at the same four walls for too long, decorating starts to feel like a series of small negotiations. What can you change without losing your deposit? How do you make a home feel personal when you can’t touch the walls?

Turns out, the updates that really change a room don’t require paint or power tools. They’re emotional shifts. Things like light and texture, working quietly in the background.

Where Flexibility Becomes Design

A hybrid room doesn’t shout its purpose. It just adapts. The same corner might be your office at 10 a.m. and your reading nook by sunset. It’s really about the layers. “One of my favorites for a temporary upgrade is the

battery-operated LED picture light for over a bookcase or artwork,” says Kelsey Fischer, Lead Designer at Havenly. “They immediately add a custom look to your space without the hardwiring or expense of a traditional picture light. I use them in my own home and love what immediate impact they have in the space.”

So lighting becomes a way to build zones without walls. Plug-in sconces, those big arch-style floor lamps, or smart plug-in lamps that shift color temperature with the sun can completely change a room’s vibe.

Mood Before Materials

The most memorable rooms don’t announce themselves with a style label. They just feel like something more personal. “I focus a lot on how a client wants to feel emotionally in their space,” Fischer says. “It has such an effect on your mental clarity, comfort, and general well-being.”

That philosophy, designing by mood, starts with emotion, not Pinterest boards. Maybe you want serenity. Maybe it’s creativity. (Or maybe you just want a place to escape your roommates). Whatever the feeling, color and texture are how you get there. Fischer once reimagined a client’s living room as a “BookTok fantasy” ...think academic meets eclectic and a little mysterious. Ceilings and trim in deep moody tones, velvet and brass for warmth, serpent-shaped hooks just for fun. “Choosing elements that feel representative of the fantasy but keeping a modern, sleek appeal made it such a standout experience,” she says.

And lighting is more than visibility; it’s mood control. The way a room feels at 3 p.m. in full sun versus 8 p.m. under lamplight is a totally different experience. Invisible tech helps. Smart plug-in lamps that follow circadian rhythm, or motion-sensing bulbs that fade softly instead of snapping off... these quiet details create a better flow. The best design is the kind you barely notice.

Texture as Therapy

If your space still feels flat, maybe touch is the missing layer. Environmental design research shows that tactile materials can lower stress. Linen curtains, wool throws, clay pottery. These types of small things can make a room feel more relaxed. Fischer loves organic fibers: “Colors found in nature help you feel more connected and grounded,” she says. “Natural textures like organic wood or linen fibers provide calm and ease.”

Try layering rugs, mixing matte and gloss, or even pairing smooth ceramics with rough textiles. It’s a way to get your brain to slow down a bit.

Wallpaper That Doesn’t Commit

Peel-and-stick wallpaper used to be a renter’s secret; now it’s practically everywhere. “The first step to choosing the perfect wallpaper is testing out samples,” says Elizabeth Rees, founder of Chasing Paper. “Focus on which print evokes a strong feeling or emotion. Wallpaper is the backdrop of our home lives, so tapping into positive, feel-good emotions is the best option.”

She recommends bold patterns in small doses. Try behind shelving, inside your closet, or even on the ceiling. “If you’re going to do a peel-and-stick wallpaper, either go for a bold pattern,” she says. “They’re perfect for a bookcase or a DIY wallpaper project.”

Scale and light matter. “Prints that are too small can have a dizzying effect when used all over, while larger prints can overwhelm,” Rees notes. So you have to test samples at different times of day. And if you’re done with the look? Peel it off. Start again. That’s the point.

Editing to Avoid Decor Fatigue

If your home has reinvented itself more times than your wardrobe this year, you might be stuck in decor fatigue. That’s design burnout that can hit when you chase too many trends at once. “I think chasing too many trends at once will contribute to confusion and design fatigue,” Fischer says. “If you can first nail down your design aesthetic you can make impactful selections. Choose one or two updates that excite you and mix them with timeless staples to avoid feeling like things are too trendy.”

Sometimes, just knowing when to stop is its own design language. Once you stop redecorating on impulse, the room settles. And so do you.

Affordable Mood Resets That Work

You don’t need a remodel to change your headspace. Fischer swears by small rituals. “Treat the spaces in which you spend the most time like you would a guest in your space,” she says. “Create intentional welcomes and thoughtful comforts you’d usually reserve for a visitor.”

Try this:



Swap cool light bulbs for warm ones

Add a textured throw or linen bedding

Place a single candle where you start your day

Hang a small seasonal wreath

Your Step-by-Step Guide

1. Start with a feeling

Decide what emotion you want your space to hold. Calm? Creativity?

2. Light first

Layer lamps and sconces before you buy another chair.

3. Shift the floor

Rugs define zones. Layer two for depth.

4. Try a wall move

Test peel-and-stick wallpaper on one wall or the ceiling.

5. Use fabric as structure

Curtains, folding screens, or textiles can shape space without construction.

6. Use simple tech

Add plug-in helpers (smart lamps, motorized shades) that adapt to you.

7. Edit, then stop

Two intentional updates per season.