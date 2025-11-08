Exclusive: Inside Arizona’s $1B “Living Building,” Where Architecture Feels Alive

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

You see it rising from the desert, and it really does look like a mirage (eight stories of glass and steel and green life) glistening against the McDowell Mountains. The first completed tower at Optima McDowell Mountain, known as 7220, isn’t just another high-end residence. It’s something different. A working model for how people can live with nature rather than on top of it. And that future begins with biophilic design.

Optima’s ecosystem is sustained by the largest private rainwater harvesting system in the U.S., which captures and recycles runoff through underground cisterns. Then you add solar energy and EV charging stations. Toss in compliance with the latest green construction codes, and the result is architecture that works with the desert instead of fighting it.

Inside, the palette feels refined but grounded: eased-edge granite countertops, soft-close cabinetry, stainless-steel induction cooktops, even blackout shades and sound-attenuating walls. Bathrooms lean spa-like (think frameless glass showers, deep soaking tubs, and dual vanities) while smart-home tech fine-tunes lighting and temperature. “Architecture should be felt as much as it’s seen,” says David Hovey Jr., President and Principal Architect of Optima. And it’s clear every material choice supports that idea.

(Michael Duerinckx)

)

Optima’s Vertical Landscape System

Layer upon layer of greenery spills down from every floor. It’s a living skin that shades and cools while filtering the desert light. It looks effortless, but that’s a serious illusion.

Every home includes a private terrace with a vertical landscaping system, Hovey explains. “The system features a drip irrigation system that allows a vibrant palette of native plants to grow up and over each terrace, cascading down the building façade. The vertical landscaping system provides screening from the harsh desert sun and privacy from adjacent homes, reduces the heat island effect, re-oxygenates the air, reduces dust and smog levels, and reduces ambient noise.”

(Michael Duerinckx)

Living With Nature, Not Apart From It

From the rooftop deck, the view stretches across miles of Sonoran Desert. It’s a reminder of how intentionally this development blends in rather than stands out. “We believe the 75% open space at grade level with our central courtyard will be very unique and will enable and encourage people to be outside and immerse themselves in the natural environment,” he says, hoping to encourage residents to experience the desert as an extension of their home.

(Michael Duerinckx)

Architecture You Can Feel

Inside, the air feels different. Light moves across stone and wood, shifting as the day changes. “The architecture draws inspiration from the nearby McDowell Mountains,” Hovey says. “The building’s stepped exterior, undulating façade, and landscaped terraces are designed to capture the same deep textures, shades, and shadows found in the natural ridges and topography of the McDowell Mountain range. We believe our residents will be able to feel nature from grade level, from their homes, and from their rooftop decks.”

Designing for the Desert

Shade lines, airflow, and even the structural form all work together to keep interiors cool even in triple-digit temperatures. “The six buildings placed around the perimeter of the site inherently will shade the central courtyard from the desert sun,” Hovey explains,” having incorporated design-driven, energy-efficient strategies like vertical landscaping systems, solar panels, and advanced VRF HVAC systems for efficient energy use.

Seventy-Five Percent Open Space

A short walk through the property reveals something unusual. Sky. Lots of sky. Courtyards, walking paths, and native desert gardens carve open space between each tower. “The design invites residents to actively engage with the outdoor environment,” Hovey says. All parking has been built underground, and there are pedestrian and bike paths that connect to the City of Scottsdale’s Master Bike Plan. Hovey explains that the open space “helps reduce ground temperatures and lessens the heat island effect, making outdoor activities more comfortable throughout the year.”

Private Rainwater Harvesting System

Beneath the landscaped courtyards is a ton of complex infrastructure most visitors will never see. “Optima McDowell Mountain features the largest private rainwater harvesting system in the U.S., located at the southeast corner of the project,” Hovey says. “This system collects and stores up to 210,000 gallons of stormwater in a concrete vault, which is then used for site irrigation. By relying on harvested rainwater and incorporating efficient plumbing, xeriscape and turf landscaping, the development significantly decreases its demand on municipal water supplies.”

Innovation Behind the Scenes

“We focused on integrating advanced water management strategies, such as drought-resistant vertical landscaping, native xeriscaping, and turf in the courtyard which minimize irrigation needs and maximize rainwater absorption,” Hovey says. “Additionally, by prioritizing underground parking and expansive open green spaces, we reduced surface heat and encouraged natural water infiltration, lessening runoff and supporting local aquifers. Incorporating the largest private rainwater harvesting system was another exciting innovation in this project.

On the energy front, we implemented high-performance VRF heating and cooling systems alongside rooftop solar panels, ensuring the buildings operate efficiently and sustainably. Optima McDowell Mountain is the first project in Scottsdale built under the latest IECC and IgCC green codes. These solutions were the outcome of over a year of intensive collaboration and problem-solving, reflecting our commitment to both environmental stewardship and community well-being.”

Optima McDowell Mountain may span six towers, 1,330 residences, and twenty-two acres, but Hovey says the collection of buildings is more a reflection of philosophy: that architecture is empathy, a dialogue between people and place.