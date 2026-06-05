Ancient Roots of a Modern Country

To truly grasp the essence of modern China through its ancient roots, Henan province is an indispensable chapter.

China boasts 60 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, ranking among the top globally, and Henan alone is home to five of them. Collectively, these sites serve as a living testament to China’s unbroken civilization spanning five millennia.

The Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, inscribed on the World Heritage List in November 2000, are hailed by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee as representing the largest and finest sculptural art in China from the late Northern Wei Dynasty (386-534) to the Tang Dynasty (618-907).

More than 400 years in the making, the grottoes house more than 100,000 Buddhist statues, earning recognition as “the summit of Chinese stone-carving art”. The Xiangshan and Longmen hills are dotted with 2,345 caves and niches, more than 2,800 stone inscriptions and nearly 80 pagodas, creating a breathtaking honeycombed landscape.

In April, more than 40 young people from over 20 countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Russia, visited the Longmen Grottoes and a peony garden to experience Luoyang’s profound history and cultural allure.

They were deeply impressed by the exquisite craftsmanship of ancient Chinese carvers and the solemn presence of the Vairocana Buddha.

“Through the visit, I have truly understood what cultural inheritance means,” said a young visitor from Pakistan. “I hope more young people from abroad can come to Luoyang and see the charm of this city.”

The continuity of civilizations relies on enduring carriers. While some of them vanished along with their written languages, the evolution of Chinese characters has remained uninterrupted in Henan.

More than 120 years ago, villagers in Xiaotun village in Anyang discovered turtle shells and animal bones inscribed with symbols. Mistaking them for medicinal “dragon bones”, they ground them into powder. Unbeknownst to them, the artifacts bore jiaguwen, or oracle-bone inscriptions — the earliest known systematic written language in China — and helped turn the legendary Shang Dynasty (c. 16th century-11th century B.C.) into recorded history.

In 2006, the Yinxu Ruins, birthplace of jiaguwen and a late capital site of the Shang Dynasty, were inscribed as China’s 33rd World Heritage Site.

Henan also preserves a cluster of buildings in Dengfeng spanning nine dynasties and more than 2,000 years, described as a chronicle of Chinese architecture written in stone and wood.

Inscribed on the World Heritage List in 2010, the complex includes 11 heritage sites across eight locations. Among them, the Pagoda of Songyue Temple, built during the Northern Wei Dynasty, is China’s oldest surviving brick pagoda and the archetype of the Buddhist multi-eaved pagoda.

A view of the Dengfeng Observatory. (Provided to China Daily)

The Dengfeng Observatory, constructed in 1276 under Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) astronomer Guo Shoujing, is China’s oldest surviving astronomical observatory and one of the world’s most renowned ancient astronomical structures.

Songyang Academy, one of China’s four greatest academies of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), hosted leading historical figures including Cheng Hao, Cheng Yi, Sima Guang and Fan Zhongyan. It has played an important educational role in communicating Chinese traditional culture and training professionals.

According to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, the complex is a palace of ancient Eastern architectural art that reveals the magnificence of ancient Chinese architecture and the splendor of China’s long history.

Henan’s fourth and fifth World Heritage Sites are the sections of the Grand Canal and the Silk Road in the province.

The Sui-Tang Grand Canal, part of the Grand Canal, was centered on Luoyang and linked five rivers, including the Haihe River and the Yellow River. In Henan, the Hanjia granary and Huiluo granary sites were important state granaries in ancient China.

The Henan section of the Silk Road includes the ruins of the Han-Wei Luoyang Ancient City and the Dingding Gate of Sui-Tang Luoyang City. As one of the starting points of the Silk Road, Henan saw silk and porcelain travel westward, while Buddhism and Nestorianism flowed eastward.

Experts said that these sites highlight Henan’s strategic role, with the Grand Canal boosting national unity and north-south exchange while the Silk Road served as a path of dialogue between East and West.