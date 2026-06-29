For China It’s Lights, Camera, Action

On the Universal Studios Lot, where Hollywood backlots are typically reserved for film shoots, a section was transformed into a hands-on production playground. Cinematographers moved between soundstages and outdoor sets, testing lighting systems, camera rigs and virtual production tools from around the world.

Among the busiest exhibits at Cine Gear Expo L.A. on June 5 and 6 were those of Chinese manufacturers, whose products have become increasingly common on film sets in Los Angeles and beyond.

Industry participants say Chinese companies are making professional filmmaking technology more accessible and driving innovation across the sector, reflecting China’s growing influence in film production technology.

Chinese-made cameras, lighting systems and production accessories once struggled to gain acceptance in Hollywood, but they now occupy some of the most prominent spaces at industry events and are widely used by major studios, rental houses and independent filmmakers.

“Chinese lighting products were not widely accepted in Hollywood in the past,” Shane Hurlbut, a cinematographer, says. “Now I’m seeing tremendous growth. Chinese companies are incorporating advanced technologies and achieving remarkable progress in areas such as color science. Their lighting products are truly changing the industry.”

Hurlbut says advances in lighting control, color accuracy and motorized systems are expanding creative possibilities for filmmakers.

Among the most prominent exhibitors at Cine Gear Expo L.A. were Chinese brands such as Aputure, Nanlux and Accsoon. Their exhibits stood alongside industry veterans.

Mitch Gross, Aputure’s director of marketing, said the company’s growth has been driven by close engagement with filmmakers and production professionals.

“We understand what their needs are, and by understanding that, we are innovators to create new technologies, so that we best serve them.”

Aputure, which originally specialized in motion picture production, has expanded into broadcast television and live-event production, becoming one of the most widely used lighting brands in North America.

The company’s products are made in China, and marketing, sales and distribution operations are managed through its United States offices, Gross says, reflecting the interconnected nature of the global film technology supply chain.

The growing influence of Chinese manufacturers was evident throughout Cine Gear Expo L.A. Along New York Street on the Universal Studios backlot, Chinese companies demonstrated products ranging from professional lighting systems and monitors to wireless video transmission devices and robotic camera platforms.

At the booth of SmallRig, Colin Hudson, a camera operator who worked with the Chinese director Zhang Yimou on The Great Wall, lauded the practicality of Chinese-made equipment.

“The handles with a little wing are very important. It’s easy to operate.”

Hudson said he hopes to see more collaboration between Chinese and U.S. filmmakers.

