Island’s Green Transition Drives Long-Term Growth

Fishing boats sail in the waters around Lingshan Island in Shandong province.

China’s first independently certified carbon-negative island is continuing to demonstrate positive economic returns, providing a profitable, environmentally friendly model throughout the country.

Lingshan Island, about 6 miles off the coast of Qingdao West Coast New Area in Shandong province, recorded 706 million yuan ($104.5 million) in gross ecosystem product in 2024, 14.3% more than in 2023, and marking three consecutive years of growth, Jinan Engineering Consulting Institute said.

Gross ecosystem product is the total financial value that nature contributes to the economy.

The 3-square-mile island, home to 900 people, was certified by the China Quality Certification Center as China’s first carbon-negative island on Dec 31, 2021.

Lingshan has carried out farmland-to-forest conversion since the 1980s. This long-standing commitment dovetails with China’s dual carbon goals of peaking carbon emissions before 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality before 2060. The island has also taken part in pilot programs exploring how to balance economic development with environmental protection through carbon accounting.

One square mile of farmland has been converted back into forest, and more than 2,000 free-roaming goats have been relocated to allow vegetation to recover, the Lingshan Island Provincial Nature Reserve Management Committee said. The entire island and surrounding area were classified as a nature reserve in 2002, spanning 12.7 square miles.

The reserve’s management committee said a large-scale restoration program, backed by investment of 515 million yuan, has introduced measures ranging from shoreline protection and slope stabilization to oyster reef restoration and pollution control. More than 200,000 trees have been planted, 40 acres restored and 37 acres of oyster reefs rebuilt, alongside eco-friendly coastal upgrades and walking trails.

Technology is also playing a growing role in managing the environment. A computer platform called Smart Lingshan integrates big data, drones, satellite imagery and artificial intelligence to enable round-the-clock monitoring of the island’s ecosystem.

In addition, a clean heating program has replaced coal with electricity in 455 households, reducing pollution and improving living conditions.

Teng Yanfang, who lives on the island, said old coal stoves were a safety hazard. “With electric heating, our homes are warmer, cleaner and more comfortable.”

Outdated and unregistered vehicles have also been phased out, replaced in part by new-energy vehicles, helping build a greener transport system.

The conservation efforts have yielded effective results. Today, more than 80% of the island is covered in forest, and the surrounding waters remain clean and free of industrial pollution, the management committee said.

With tourism growth, residents’ livelihoods have gradually diversified. Tourists now come not only to enjoy home-cooked meals, mainly seafood, but also to stay overnight or longer. In response, some families have opened guesthouses or invested in sightseeing vehicles to cater to the demand.

Chen Yiwen, 28, represents a younger generation embracing these changes. Six years ago she returned to the island and renovated her family home into a homestay.

“We’ve turned old houses into stylish guesthouses so that every visitor wakes up to the sea breeze and a view of the ocean,” she said, adding that this approach shows Lingshan Island as more than a scenic getaway.

Fifty-three homestays have been developed, supported by a local industry association that helps revitalize idle rural homes and older properties.

Three regular ferry lines connect the island to the mainland, each providing a single round-trip service daily, weather permitting. Additional sailings are added during the peak travel season.

