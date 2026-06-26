Tourists Stretch Their Shopping Lists

A tourist browses items at a trendy toy store in Shanghai in May.

Chinese-made drones, smartphones, action cameras and designer toys are increasingly replacing tea, porcelain and panda-themed gifts on international tourists’ shopping lists in China as they increasingly seek innovative, higher-value products offering value for money, advanced features and models often unavailable abroad, customs authorities say.

Such authorities in big cities reported sharp increases in departure tax refund transactions during the first five months of the year, and forecast that the momentum would continue throughout the year.

Customs officials at Nanjing Lukou International Airport in Jiangsu province verified 1,171 departure tax refund applications from January to May, marking a 173.6% year-on-year increase. Eligible purchases totaled 26.67 million yuan ($3.94 million), up 32.42% year-on-year, Nanjing Customs said.

Zhang Qian, a customs official at the airport, said that as departure tax refund transactions continue to rise, new trends are emerging in shopping preferences of international visitors.

“Chinese-made smart electronic products and trendy domestic cultural and creative goods have become increasingly popular among international travelers, attracting growing interest with their quality, innovation and distinctive Chinese appeal.”

Guan Lixin, a researcher specializing in marketing and consumption at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation in Beijing, said the trend highlights the growing appeal of shopping as part of travel in China, with international visitors seeking products that combine practical value, cultural elements and memorable experiences.

To improve the shopping experience for international visitors, the Shanghai municipal government recently introduced a departure tax refund program with measures such as upgraded end-to-end digital tax refund services and improved digital verification services at ports of departure.

The Ministry of Commerce and several other government departments unveiled a new departure tax refund program in May.

The program includes broader coverage of departure tax refund stores, paperless processing, enhanced refund-upon-purchase services and more efficient verification procedures.

