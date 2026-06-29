Farming Cultivates Winning Partnership

The United States food pavilion at SIAL Shanghai, an international food exhibition, in 2025.

After a tour of Henan province, a food production pioneer in central China that works closely with the United States, agricultural industry insiders from the U.S. say it has been proven that “agriculture is more than just trade and business”.

According to Susan Thornton, vice-chair of the U.S. Heartland China Association, agriculture can be a ballast for stabilizing U.S.-China relations.

She made the comment at the 2026 Heartland Connect & U.S.-China Agriculture Roundtable in

Zhengzhou, Henan, in June, which was co-hosted by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Henan provincial government.

More than 100 participants attended the event, including those from U.S. food and agriculture industry associations, companies, youth organizations, and China-based representatives of U.S. states involved, as well as their Chinese counterparts.

Thornton said that the roundtable “comes at a very important time”, as President Xi Jinping’s warm welcome for U.S. President Donald Trump in May and their summit meeting in Beijing were a successful step for improving stability and predictability in the U.S.-China relationship.

“For America’s farmers, ranchers and agricultural businesses, greater stability creates opportunities to expand exports, new customers, and strengthen rural economies throughout our heartland. And this event is very much in the spirit of continuing work between our two countries’ leaders,” Thornton said.

Mike Koehne, board director of the American Soybean Association, said: “A great example of our friendship and cooperation is soybean imports from the U.S. to China … We are very grateful for the strong relationship we have built with the Chinese grain industry.”

The U.S. soy industry highly values people-to-people communication, and “by engaging with our partners, we deepen our mutual understanding, build trust and explore business opportunities”, he added.

Yang Wanming, president of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, said that China is willing to work to develop a number of industrial cooperation projects in areas such as grain production and the value-added processing of agricultural products.

The two countries could also work to diversify the agricultural products traded and boost logistics and trade links between the two countries, he said.

Visitors learn about U.S. wines during an exhibition in Hefei, Anhui province, in 2025. (Yuan Bing / For China Daily)

John Zhang, vice-president of U.S.-based irrigation system manufacturer Reinke Manufacturing Co., said that “there is vast scope for cooperation and significant potential for development in the agricultural sector between China and the U.S.” from crop production and scientific research to livestock farming and food processing.

After visiting factories of two leading food processing companies — frozen food maker Sanquan and meat processing company Shuanghui in the province, Zhang noted that Henan’s “farm-to-dining table” production features a mature industrial chain and distinct strengths.

“Meanwhile, the U.S. has pioneered agricultural industrialization and modernization early on, and its advanced practices in production equipment and operational management offer valuable lessons,” he added.

When visiting the Sanquan factory, Anna Ashton, founder of Ashton Analytics, said, “We can buy this brand of dumplings in the United States at some supermarkets, so it’s fun to see them made.”

“We thought it was fun to see how they’re made here, and also how fast it is,” she added.

Some U.S. college students studying agricultural science and young people from farming households were also among the visitors to the food factories, witnessing how dumplings were made, conveyed and frozen for storage within the giant factory.

“It is good for Chinese and American students to see each other’s cultures and societies, and see how things work,” Ashton said.

