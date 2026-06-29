An Educator’s Bond With Those in a World of Silence

Kathryn Johnson with students from a school for deaf students in Changchun, Jilin province, in 2016.

Kathryn Johnson’s connection to China started with a Chinese family in her community in 1999, when a child of Chinese heritage died in a swimming pool. At that time, she was a teacher for the deaf and hard of hearing at a public school in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

“I wanted to help the family out in some way. So, we got white carnations and sold the carnations to help pay for the funeral,” Johnson says.

That led to her students’ curiosity about China. To make up for her lack of knowledge, Johnson joined a delegation that traveled to China in the summer of 2000. The trip was organized by Gallaudet University in Washington D.C., a university primarily for deaf students.

“I was 35 years old at the time, mom of three young kids, but I went on a three-week abroad program with Gallaudet,” Johnson says. During that trip she attended conferences and dealt with numerous universities and deaf communities in China.

“It was absolutely life-changing for me,” Johnson says. She became hooked on China and decided to further her career. “I enrolled in a program at the University of Minnesota. It was a comparative international development education program, and my focus was on deaf education in China.”

For her dissertation, Johnson interviewed about 50 people including leaders and students of the deaf community in China. Her dissertation concluded with policy recommendations for China’s deaf education system.

For Johnson, completing her PhD was just the beginning of her involvement with China for two decades. “I’ve gone probably 75 times since then, but I love it. I just love going to China.”

She became a faculty member at St. Cloud State University in 2005 and helped organize a study trip to China the following year.

Struck by the sight of three- and four-year-old Chinese learning English in a bilingual school in Xi’an, the university president wanted U.S. students to learn Chinese, and he asked Johnson to develop such a program.

What resulted was a Chinese immersion program formed out of a partnership between the university and the St. Cloud school district.

“This was right at the same time that the governor of Minnesota had taken a delegation to China, had come back and was encouraging schools to offer Chinese-language programs. So, it worked. There were seven schools that all started Chinese immersion programs at that same time.”

That was in 2007, and 19 years later “Minnesota is probably one of the strongest for Chinese immersion programs”, she says. “Our program models are full immersion. The kids don’t start learning English until third grade.”

Johnson devoted a lot of her time to the Chinese immersion program and often visited China. Beginning in 2015 she led three delegations made up of elementary school students and university students as well as school administrators and teachers.

At the same time as she was running the Chinese immersion program, Johnson helped establish the Confucius Institute at the university in 2014 in partnership with Jilin Normal University, and she became its director.

She brought her passion for deaf education into her leadership role at the Confucius Institute and included wheelchair users in delegations to China in the following years.

“The real exciting part of it was when Confucius Institute headquarters agreed to sponsor a deaf teacher to come and teach Chinese sign language in Minnesota,” Johnson says. After searching, they invited a deaf professor from Beijing Normal University.

Johnson retired from St. Cloud State University in March and now devotes all her time to Excellence for International Development, a nonprofit organization she founded. She has partnered with another deaf educator in China and hopes to continue exchanges between deaf communities in China and the United States.

Passionate about her work, Johnson said she wants to help China’s deaf community develop leadership and identity.

For that she is working with Changchun University, which has about 400 deaf students and offers a master’s degree to them. The university only offers a master’s degree in art, but she wants to help the program expand into leadership development to empower deaf leaders.

Johnson says she believes in the power of the people-to-people exchanges.

“When you meet other people, it broadens your work. The more people understand each other’s cultures, the better for U.S.-China relations. We’ll continue because we know the value.”

