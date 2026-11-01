Visit Chalks Out Path to More Stability

The food and agriculture pavilion of the United States during the 8th China International Import Expo in Shanghai last year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the United States yielded eight deliverables and understandings between the two countries, ranging from reciprocal tariff reductions and an artificial intelligence dialogue to counternarcotics cooperation and giant panda exchanges.

The three-day state visit was described by Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a news briefing in Washington, D.C., upon the conclusion of the trip, as “historic and of landmark significance”.

It built on the momentum of Xi’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Beijing in May and led to new progress in a constructive relationship of strategic stability between the world’s two largest economies, Wang said.

A central political outcome was the leaders’ agreement to build “a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability on the basis of respect, fairness and reciprocity”, Wang said, noting that it further enriched the substance of the vision they set out in Beijing.

Respect means respecting each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, respecting each country’s choice of social system and development path, and respecting the other side’s core interests and major concerns, Wang said.

Fairness, Wang continued, means pursuing mutually beneficial cooperation and handling differences through consultation, rejecting a zero-sum game in which one side’s gain comes at the expense of the other’s, and not seeking unilateral absolute advantage.

Reciprocity means that the two countries are equal in sovereignty, that neither side stands above the other, that neither engages in hegemonic or bullying behavior, that each side’s concerns are addressed on an equal basis, and that cooperation across various fields develops in a balanced manner, Wang said.

Head-of-state diplomacy has been the anchor of the relationship, Wang said. Since Trump returned to office, the two presidents have met three times, spoken by telephone five times and exchanged letters on multiple occasions, developing a pattern of interaction based on mutual respect and sincerity, he said.

During a tea chat at the White House on Sept 25, Xi said the future of China-U.S. relations is bright, and that it reflects the trend of history, although the road ahead is often winding with difficulties and challenges.

Trump described the visit as “very, very productive”, according to media reports.

“A lot of very positive things happened,” he said. “Great things for both countries.”

Wang said the leaders agreed that political and diplomatic channels should play a coordinating role, while their militaries should maintain regular dialogue, and departments responsible for trade, finance, law enforcement and people-to-people exchanges should strengthen their contacts.

According to the list of eight deliverables and understandings released by the Chinese side, the two heads of state endorsed the work of the bilateral economic and trade consultation mechanism and instructed their teams to implement the latest results. These included establishing and taking forward the Board of Trade and other mechanisms, an arrangement for $30 billion in reciprocal tariff reductions, and an extension of the outcomes of the Kuala Lumpur economic and trade consultations.

Wang said that the new joint arrangement reached before the visit also covered an investment board and an agricultural working group.

The measures would help stabilize economic ties and market confidence, benefiting businesses, ordinary people and the global economy, he said.

During his talks with Trump, Xi said that cooperation is a two-way street: a stable China-U.S. economic and trade relationship requires both expanding the list of cooperation and shortening the list of problems.

“Three meetings between the two leaders in less than a year is a positive sign,” said Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, noting that continued dialogue could help businesses make long-term decisions.

“Businesses and supply chains are looking for greater stability in trade policy so they can plan with longer time horizons,” he said.

In the U.S., Xi announced that China would invite 100,000 young Americans to visit for exchanges and studies over the next five years.

Wang said the announcement followed the completion, two-and-a-half years ahead of schedule, of the earlier initiative to welcome 50,000 young Americans within five years.

Jeffrey Sullivan, an athletics director at Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland, said that this could allow substantially more American students to experience China firsthand.

“I think this will open doors for many students to learn and experience Chinese culture, while building countless friendships along the way,” Sullivan said.

Xi also announced that the giant pandas Ping Ping and Fu Shuang would soon arrive at Zoo Atlanta. The pandas arrived in Atlanta on Sept 27.

The visit also featured what Wang called “Chinese rose diplomacy”. After Trump admired Chinese roses of different colors during his visit to the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing in May, the flowers traveled across the Pacific to the White House several months later, becoming a new symbol of friendship, Wang said.

Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, also visited the U.S. National Archives with Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, on Sept 25, an occasion that Wang said echoed the presidents’ visit to Beijing’s Temple of Heaven in May in showing respect for each other’s history and culture. He said the two countries have different cultural traditions and social systems, but differences do not necessarily lead to confrontation, and can provide a broad space for exchanges and mutual learning.

On Sept 24, Peng and Melania visited the National Museum of Asian Art and watched American teenagers sing Chinese songs, including Jasmine Flower.

Wang said the China-U.S. relationship needs both engagement between the heads of state and closer connections between ordinary people, with broader opportunities for cooperation in education, culture, tourism, sports and youth exchanges.

Wang said the global significance of China-U.S. relations had become more pronounced amid international turbulence and uncertainty. Constructive interaction between the two countries is indispensable to addressing global challenges and easing tensions in regional hotspots, he said.

Speaking at the arrival ceremony at the White House, Xi said that while China-U.S. cooperation may not solve every problem in the world, many global problems would be hard to solve without it.

The two sides agreed to establish a China-U.S. AI Dialogue covering the technology’s risks and benefits, with the next exchange scheduled for November, as well as a bilateral communication channel for AI incidents.

In his talks with Trump, Xi called for continued dialogue to prevent AI misuse and abuse, keep the technology under human control and ensure that it serves human progress.

Arthur Dong, a professor at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business in Washington, D.C., said that decisions made by the two countries have consequences well beyond their borders.

“The potential for global stability or instability very much resides in the hands of these two leaders,” he said.