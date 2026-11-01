Langqiao Helps to Bridge a Community in Vermont

About 20 community members have contributed to the construction of the langqiao bridge in Vermont.

Over a stream running through a forest in West Newbury, Vermont, a 26-foot-long langqiao — traditional Chinese wooden covered bridge — takes shape.

When completed this autumn, the bridge will serve as a public facility that connects people in the community.

The project began about two years ago when American timber framer Adam Miller, 55, was editing Timber Framing, a magazine published by the Timber Framers Guild. He came across articles about Chinese langqiao, which fascinated him. He shared the articles with his friend and fellow timber framer, John Nininger, 70.

The two men, who had long enjoyed taking on unusual building projects, began discussing the possibility of constructing a langqiao bridge.

Chinese langqiao have a history stretching back more than 2,000 years. Many are found in the mountainous regions of southern China, particularly in Fujian and Zhejiang provinces.

What distinguishes them is not only their traditional timber-framing techniques, but also the role they have played in community life. Historically, they served as places for people to rest, meet and take part in rituals.

The United States also has a long tradition of covered bridges. According to American scholar Ronald Knapp, the first documented wooden covered bridge in the country was built in Philadelphia in 1805. Once common across the American landscape, many later disappeared because of natural forces and modernization.

“American and Chinese covered bridges are very different,” Miller says. “When we built bridges, we were often thinking about practicality. But Chinese langqiao have something that goes beyond transportation. That’s what fascinated me.”

Miller eventually contacted Knapp, who has studied traditional Chinese architecture since the 1960s. Knapp then connected the American builders to Liu Jie, a professor of architecture at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

In June last year, accompanied by Liu’s students, they traveled through Fujian and Zhejiang for 12 days, visiting more than 50 covered bridges and meeting five inheritors of the traditional craft of building Chinese timber arch bridges.

On June 20, 2025, Miller (right) and Nininger at the arch-raising ceremony in Dong’an village, Zhejiang province. (Provided to China Daily)

“It’s inspiring in its own way,” Nininger says. “They were built hundreds and hundreds of years ago over these incredibly dramatic, steep, and dangerous rivers.”

During the trip, Miller also noticed how closely the langqiao were integrated into everyday life. On hot summer days, he saw people resting on benches in the shade while water rushed beneath the structures.

“There’s an emphasis and focus on the way the bridges fit into the landscape,” he says. “The community shares them.”

Traditional Chinese timber arch bridges use a distinctive woven-timber technique. Multiple wooden members fit together in interlocking layers, relying on the structure’s weight and compression.

UNESCO inscribed the traditional design and practices for building Chinese wooden arch bridges on its List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding in 2009, and transferred the item to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2024.

Back in Vermont, Miller and Nininger studied engineering papers, consulted engineers, and built a scale model before beginning construction.

“We couldn’t strictly reproduce the design and layout process,” Miller says.

Even so, the builders have sought to preserve key characteristics of Chinese langqiao. The main structure is made entirely of timber, and benches will be installed under the cover.

Nininger brought a model he had built himself to community events to explain the project and raise money, echoing how villages in China once worked collectively to build bridges.

“When I showed them the drawings and the model, they were like, ‘Why go to all this trouble to build this thing? It’s beautiful, but it’s going to cost too much.’ But now those same people are saying, ‘This is amazing,’” Nininger says.

The bridge will form part of an accessible trail through the town’s forest. People out for a walk will be able to cross it, but Nininger hopes it will eventually serve a larger role in community life, perhaps as a venue for weddings.

It took about two months to assemble the main structure. The builders are now working on a green roof, with plans to cover it with soil and plant flowers, clover and sedum.

“The world is changing in so many ways right now,” Nininger says.

“But we can do small things that help people live together peacefully. This bridge is a good example.”