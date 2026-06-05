Visitors Step Up to Receive Seal of Approval

Creative stone seal imprints featuring animals, names and more are displayed at a store in Beijing.

While some of the most beautiful calligraphy originates in China, important documents and letters were for centuries signed not with a handwritten name but with a carved seal — a small stone block leaving a bold red imprint unique to its owner.

Now imagine signing your name with a stamp that leaves a bright red mark, perhaps featuring a playful panda nibbling on a bamboo shoot. If the image appeals, then head to Xuzhou, Jiangsu province, and find Huang

Guorui. In his workshop he adds a modern twist to Chinese seal-making traditions.

Huang did not set out to become a contemporary seal artisan. During his spare time after work he carves delicate symbols, English letters and animals into stones.

“I’ve always loved stones,” he said. But it was not until his daughter suggested that he display his seals online a few years ago that things took off.

The panda-and-English name seal, a signature piece of Huang’s work, has been acclaimed on social media. Each seal takes a full day to carve, with the design carefully planned, so that every line — whether a curved letter or a tiny panda paw — is perfect.

Huang’s creations are personal and steeped in tradition. Some seals feature English letters paired with dragons and phoenixes for romantic gifts, while others showcase warm, whimsical designs.

Li Mingliang, 35, a seal carving artist whose work has garnered attention for its blend of tradition and innovation, said seal engraving is a cornerstone of the nation’s fine arts and that while the function of the seal has evolved over time, it has always remained deeply symbolic.

Historically, seals were used to authorize documents and seal letters. Often crafted from jade, ivory or wood, they became symbols of authority and prestige.

“Incorporating English names and popular animals such as cats, puppies and pandas is new,” Li said. “It’s a way to connect with tourists in a more personal way.”

— CHEN NAN

