Stunning Sint Maarten/Saint Martin Brings a Uniquely European Flavor to the Caribbean

Tiny Sint Maarten/Saint Martin in the Antilles archipelago stands out from other Caribbean paradises — since the 17th century, the island has been peacefully divided between the Netherlands and France, adding a touch of Europe to the region.

The southern 40% of the 37-square-mile island is Sint Maarten, a constituent country within the Dutch kingdom. The northern part, Saint Martin, is a French overseas territory and an outpost of the European Union (EU). Both sides have their own elected governments, substantial fiscal and economic autonomy, and an open border for the island’s total population of around 75,000, as well as visitors and trade.

“Sint Maarten is unlike any other place in the Caribbean. We are one island, two nations — half French, half Dutch — but fully united in spirit,” enthuses Luc Mercelina, Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs for Sint Maarten. The two sides also share thriving economies, with Sint Maarten’s gross domestic product expanding by 3.0% in 2024 and 3.1% in 2025, according to its central bank.

Increasing tourism and public investment in infrastructure is fueling this growth. In 2025, around 2.5 million visitors were drawn to the island’s perfect beaches, blue seas, vibrant culture, festivals, green hills, adventure activities and renowned culinary scene. “It offers visitors an unmatched variety of experiences in a compact space,” he summarizes.

Most travelers arrive on cruises or at Princess Juliana International Airport in Sint Maarten, one of the Caribbean’s busiest airports and a vital regional hub through which the island is linked to its tropical neighbors, North America and Europe with about 70 flights a day. That hub was devastated by Hurricane Irma, one of two storms to hit in 2017. “Irma and Maria left deep marks on our island, but they taught us invaluable lessons,” he states. Acting on those lessons, Sint Maarten has reconstructed and is now expanding its infrastructure, utilizing highly resilient construction standards and supported by a $519 million trust fund financed by the Dutch government and managed by the World Bank.

The Dutch country has also recognized the need to attract more international investors to meet demand for high-quality hospitality services and to diversify into other sectors offering opportunities, including regional logistics, agriculture, information and communication technologies, cannabis, renewable energy, fintech, healthcare, education and housing. Benefits for investors include attractive tax and legislative regimes and an ongoing digital transformation: half of all public services are already digitalized, around 80% of Sint Maarten has fiber-optic connectivity and 5G is being rolled out.

Revitalizing the French overseas territory

Across the open border, Saint Martin has pursued its own ambitious recovery and investment program with funding from France and the EU. When Louis Mussington was elected as President of the French overseas collectivity in 2022, revitalizing the economy was his central goal. His government has achieved this, delivering 30 public procurement projects in 2025 alone. “We had a clear plan to substantially improve infrastructure after the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma, and so construction became a priority, especially improving our road network and expanding public lighting,” he states.

Strengthening education was another major target and Saint Martin has opened a new state-of-the-art secondary school that is now serving 580 students, invested approximately $78 million in constructing two junior high schools, renovated a high school, doubled university scholarships and partnered with regional training institutions to develop skills for existing and upcoming job opportunities.

Upcoming infrastructure development projects include a new electricity plant. According to the territory’s First Vice President Alain Richardson, “Our energy plan combines renewable sources, including biofuel, solar and the reuse of waste materials. Looking ahead, there is potential to harness energy from dormant volcanoes over the next 10 to 12 years. This could involve neighboring islands, creating more secure green electricity for the region.”

The collectivity is also working to develop tourism infrastructure. Mussington explains: “The U.S. tourism market is essential to the economy of Saint Martin and travelers from there expect easy movement on vacation, like they experience at home. To remain competitive with other destinations, we must improve our infrastructure.”

One initiative being explored is expanding Saint Martin’s Port of Galisbay and adding a dedicated cruise terminal to offer an alternative to Port St. Maarten on the Dutch side of the island for the growing number of vessels wanting to visit. Mussington’s administration is seeking funding for this $160 million project through public-private partnerships and is taking a similar approach to a potential $21 million runway extension at the territory’s small airport. The President is also in discussions with international hospitality groups about developing additional 4- or 5-star hotels. “In tourism and beyond, we welcome all ideas, business initiatives and partnerships with private investors,” he says.

Richardson notes that the French side of the island has the right environment for investors: “Saint Martin is a territory that offers confidence in its potential, in its political structure, in its financial sector and in the availability of manpower. That confidence is reinforced by strong demand across sectors, particularly tourism, and stability. In the unstable world we live in, Saint Martin stands out as a haven of stability and economic growth.”

Together, Dutch Sint Maarten and French Saint Martin form a singular destination — one island where two nations and investment landscapes coexist collaboratively. Mercelina would encourage all potential investors and tourists who have yet to experience the multicultural, friendly and easily accessible island to visit. “You’re missing something truly special,” he insists.