Saint Martin: The Art of the French Touch

The French side of Sint Maarten/Saint Martin stands out for its boutique positioning, relaxed lifestyle and exceptional gastronomy.

“The two sides of our island offer complementary tourism experiences, with larger resorts on the Dutch side and a quieter, boutique, lifestyle-driven atmosphere on the French side,” states Valérie Damaseau, president of the Saint Martin Tourist Office . Aïda Weinum, director of the same office, which is responsible for promoting tourism in French Saint Martin, adds: “Our accommodation offering is centered around intimate villas and boutique hotels, and visitors are drawn to our relaxed lifestyle and gastronomy. Together, the two sides offer travelers the best of both worlds.”

Despite being governed by two different nations, the island remains borderless in practice, allowing seamless movement between both sides. This means that although the main airport is located in Sint Maarten, visitors can be enjoying fine French cuisine and wines in Saint Martin within minutes of landing. “Administratively, there are two sides, but it is one island. We’ve demonstrated what true collaboration looks like — different systems, even different voltages and currencies, working seamlessly together,” Weinum notes.

Cooperation extends to promoting the two complementary tourism offerings, which Damaseau believes contributed to a record number of travelers visiting Saint Martin last year. “We align our efforts with the Dutch side’s tourism bureau, the airport and Port St. Maarten, as well as with neighboring islands — Saint Martin is ideal for island hopping,” she discloses.

People, culture and food at the heart of tourism

Since 2017’s Hurricane Irma and the pandemic, Saint Martin Tourist Office has also worked increasingly closely with the government, training centers and education system to enhance the sector’s skills. “Tourism represents approximately 95% of our economy and employs nearly a third of our workforce. Strengthening talent and supporting small businesses are essential to sustaining this growth,” Damaseau asserts.

In addition, the office has revised its promotional strategy to focus on the French side’s rich culture. “We place our people at the heart of everything we do,” explains the president. “By showcasing our chefs, musicians and cultural ambassadors, we create a deeper, more authentic connection that sets us apart beyond the traditional sea, sun and sand.”

As part of this strategy, a year-round calendar of cultural events has been created as well as off-the-beaten-path experiences that connect visitors with local communities. “For example, five years ago, we launched the Festival de la Gastronomie to showcase our identity as the Culinary Powerhouse of the Caribbean,” says Weinum. “It has become a flagship event that marks the start of the season.” Taking place over two weeks in November, highlights of this celebration include a waterfront gastronomic village, where visitors can sample all the delights of Saint Martin’s hospitality, from Michelin-quality restaurants to food trucks. Another key event is February’s Carnaval, when residents take to the streets in fabulous costumes to enjoy parades and joyous Caribbean music.

In recent years, Saint Martin’s accommodation providers have also evolved. “Nearly 95% of hotels and rentals now offer renewed or upgraded products, keeping the destination fresh and attractive,” Weinum comments. “In 2025 alone, more than 75 new restaurants opened. We’re also seeing strong growth in boutique hotels and villas.”

Despite this, many of the French side’s estimated 1,100 hotel rooms were fully prebooked this year. “To support more investment in accommodation, we’ve put incentives in place, with a focus on sustainable and environmentally responsible tourism and reviving existing properties,” states Damaseau. “Our goal is clear: reaching a maximum of 3,500 rooms and maintaining our high-end boutique positioning.”

Casual chic and authenticity attract U.S. travelers

A notable example of how French Saint Martin’s hospitality sector combines premium facilities and services with a relaxed environment is Grand Case Beach Club resort that stretches along a mile of beachfront in Grand Case, the village at the center of the territory’s fine-dining reputation. “We offer casual chic and maintain a very natural feel,” says the resort’s general manager, Alexandra Chirlias. “Our guests come here to disconnect and that’s exactly what we offer them. They see us as a ‘home away from home,’ which is what we’re aiming for, both in terms of service and benefits.”

Chirlias points out that Saint Martin has a large pool of U.S. visitors who are loyal to the destination and have started to return now it has recovered from the hurricane. “They associate the island with positive memories and that connection has remained. The friendly island is still here and it’s preserved its authenticity,” she states, adding that, while the territory has long been a favorite short-haul destination for East Coast Americans, they are now being joined by a growing number of West Coast enthusiasts.

“Many of our Californian visitors are foodies who appreciate our cultural proximity to Europe — the French side of the island is very appealing to them,” reveals Chirlias. “Saint Martin is a must-see for Californians, offering everything they love: a sense of adventure, a growing wellness scene, gastronomy and a good dose of European flair.”