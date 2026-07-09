Sint Maarten: The Destination That Offers Everything

From a record-breaking airport to boutique luxury resorts, Dutch Sint Maarten is upgrading every dimension of its tourism offering.

In many ways, Sint Maarten/Saint Martin is the epitome of an idyllic Caribbean island, with its blue ocean teeming with marine life, lush hills inviting exploration and 37 sandy beaches, some lined with restaurants and bars, others secluded sanctuaries.

In other ways, it is unique.

“What makes the island special is the mix of European influence and Caribbean culture,” says Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication for the Dutch part, Sint Maarten. “Visitors can enjoy Michelin-style cuisine, especially on the French side, and vibrant nightlife on the Dutch side.”

The island is also the perfect base for discovering other treasures in its region, such as Anguilla, St. Barths, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saba, St. Eustatius and Statia. “There’s never enough time to experience everything we offer on a vacation, which is why so many people have made Sint Maarten their home,” she reveals.

Unsurprisingly, tourism dominates the economy. Nearly 2.5 million people traveled to the island in 2025, 1.6 million on cruises and 856,000 on flights. The latter is 80% up on 2024’s figure, thanks to the completion of a $129 million post-hurricane reconstruction project at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA).

The reopening has attracted more airlines, boosting Sint Maarten’s connectivity. “We now have the best airport in the region,” explains Hans van de Velde, CEO of the national airline Windward Islands Airways International , which offers the largest intra-Caribbean flight network and has commercial partnerships with airlines like JetBlue, United Airlines, Air France and KLM. PJIA currently has direct flights to 43 global destinations, including 11 U.S. cities, with 54% of all arrivals coming from the U.S. “Part of the explanation for that is practical. For U.S. travelers, Sint Maarten is the first major Caribbean island they reach, and it has the region’s largest airport and strongest hub,” says van de Velde.

According to Heyliger-Marten, “The next phase is airport expansion. Our port is also expanding to handle larger ships, allowing three to four at a time, which many other Caribbean ports can’t. Our goal is to attract new audiences and create year-round sustainability for tourism.”

More specifically, Sint Maarten wants to welcome additional high-end travelers from North America and further afield. “To achieve this, we’re redefining luxury hospitality, focusing on boutique hotels and upscale tourism,” she discloses. To draw more investors to Sint Maarten, the government is working to improve an already attractive business climate. “With both Dutch and U.S. treaties, it’s especially easy for American investors to do business here,” Heyliger-Marten notes.

Setting new standards in tourism

For May-Ling Chun, director of tourism at Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB), the Dutch side is a compelling choice for travelers because it is a vibrant, layered and genuinely unforgettable destination with heart and personality. “Travelers today are looking for ease of access, diversity, strong accommodation options and memorable experiences, and Sint Maarten delivers on all those fronts,” she says. “In one day, you can enjoy world-class beaches, fine dining, local food, yachting, shopping, wellness experiences, heritage, nightlife and authentic Caribbean culture.”

To help visitors immerse themselves in Sint Maarten’s cultural wealth, STB promotes a full calendar of events, including Carnival in April, a food festival in November and Emancipation Day in July that celebrates the abolition of slavery. The bureau has also moved beyond generic marketing toward storytelling that is immersive, human and locally rooted. “We want audiences to understand not only what Sint Maarten looks like, but what it feels like. Hyper-local storytelling allows us to spotlight our cuisine, neighborhoods, people, music, traditions and identity in a way that resonates deeply with modern travelers,” details Chun.

She points out that the Dutch country’s ongoing transport infrastructure development program is part of a wider strategy aimed at elevating standards for visitors. “For example, Sint Maarten has positioned itself as a premier cruise destination by focusing not just on infrastructure, but on service quality, destination appeal, shoreside experiences and strong collaboration with the port and cruise partners,” Chun comments. “We understand that cruise passengers are not simply passing through. They are potential repeat stayover visitors and their first impression matters. For that reason, we continue to enhance the overall visitor experience.”

Hospitality sector ups its game

New luxury hotel and resort projects from the likes of Hilton, JW Marriott and Altree Developments are clear signals of investor confidence in the country’s evolution into a location that supports a sophisticated tourism offering.

“Now is an attractive time for investors because Sint Maarten is demonstrating demand, visibility and momentum. It’s a globally recognized Caribbean destination with strong North American appeal, a well-established tourism base, dual European-Caribbean identity, regional gateway function and room for product diversification. For investors, Sint Maarten presents both immediate opportunity and strategic relevance,” Chun asserts. “At the same time, Sint Maarten’s strength is that luxury doesn’t exist in isolation here. It is paired with authenticity, accessibility and cultural richness. A visitor can enjoy a refined resort experience while engaging meaningfully with local cuisine, communities and the island’s unique character.”

As well as new premium entrants to the market, established operators have upped their game. A leading illustration is Simpson Bay Resort, Marina & Spa , which has transitioned from a timeshare into a modern hotel-style destination containing luxury studios, suites and villas with ocean views and direct access to a stunning beach. The resort’s CEO Rodrigo Gamboa believes Sint Maarten is a growing hotspot for travelers because of its diversity: “There is so much to do — from beautiful beaches, zip-lining with amazing views, boat trips, golf, riding and countless activities that easily fill adventurous appetites, such as hiking through the rainforest to the mountaintop or in Loterie Farm nature reserve. Add to that, it’s a duty-free destination, which makes for a vibrant shopping experience from luxury brands to chic boutiques and local markets. There’s something for everyone.”