An Efficient Regional Trans-Shipment Hub

With logistics thriving thanks to top-class port services, Sint Maarten is now seeking to enhance its inland infrastructure.

For decades, Dutch Sint Maarten has been known globally as a premier Caribbean cruise destination. Less visible, but equally important to the island’s economic future, is its growing role as a strategic logistics hub serving the Northeastern Caribbean. At the heart of that transformation is Caribbean International Maritime (INTERMAR) , one of the region’s most established maritime logistics providers.

The multifunctional Port St. Maarten in the territory’s capital Philipsburg serves as the primary maritime entry point for the island’s cargo and plays a central role in regional trade flows. Cargo volumes continue to grow alongside a robust cruise industry. In 2025 alone, the port welcomed nearly 600 cruise ships carrying approximately 1.6 million passengers — a 16% increase compared with the previous year.

“Sint Maarten has achieved remarkable success by providing cruise and luxury travelers with a comprehensive and efficient destination,” explains George Pelgrim, president of INTERMAR. “Over the past decade, significant investments have been made to develop a world‑class port capable of accommodating the largest vessels while offering visitors a diverse range of attractions and experiences.”

Beyond tourism, the port functions as a vital regional transshipment hub. Major shipping carriers from the U.S. and Europe frequently use Sint Maarten as an initial Caribbean stop, where cargo is transferred to smaller feeder vessels and distributed to neighboring islands across the Northeastern Caribbean. “Sint Maarten excels as a transshipment hub due to its strategic geographic location, strong maritime connectivity, deepwater port facilities, experienced workforce and highly efficient operations,” Pelgrim says.

Operational efficiency has been another important factor behind the island’s logistics success. Compared with many regional ports that face heavy administrative procedures, Sint Maarten provides streamlined customs processes designed to maintain security while keeping cargo flows uninterrupted. “Our customs and border authorities prioritize security and crime prevention using advanced systems that do not disrupt logistics operations,” explains Pelgrim. “Equally important, the port operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, offering flexibility that many competing ports in the region cannot match.”

Government support has also encouraged continued investment in port infrastructure and logistics services. Strengthening this sector is widely viewed as a critical element of Sint Maarten’s economic diversification. “Sint Maarten’s heavy reliance on tourism makes the economy vulnerable to external shocks. Expanding industries such as logistics creates year‑round employment opportunities, attracts international investment and provides meaningful career paths for local professionals,” he notes.

A reliable, innovative logistics partner

As Pelgrim explains, “The turning point for Sint Maarten’s logistics industry came in 2001, when the port expanded to accommodate larger container vessels serving both domestic cargo and transshipment operations.” INTERMAR has been a central participant in that transformation. Founded by Pelgrim 40 years ago as a small shipping agency, the company has grown into one of the Northeastern Caribbean’s most comprehensive ship agency and logistics providers and is a key pillar of Sint Maarten’s maritime economy.

Today the group employs approximately 150 multilingual professionals and delivers integrated services including cargo and cruise agency, port stevedoring, cargo handling, dry and refrigerated warehousing, third‑party logistics (3PL) and inland transportation through a fleet of multiple container and cargo delivery vehicles. INTERMAR operates in the modern terminal at Port St. Maarten and manages the equivalent of an average 1,500 TEUs per week, handling cargo ranging from heavy project shipments destined for regional infrastructure projects to individual consumer packages.

The company services lift‑on/lift‑off and roll‑on/roll‑off container lines operating at the port and has become one of the island’s largest logistics providers for e‑commerce shipments.

“Our principals work directly with major U.S. and European companies, allowing customers on the island to receive their purchases within roughly a week,” Pelgrim says. “As online commerce expanded, we invested in a dedicated logistics facility designed specifically to handle this growing demand. Our streamlined process allows packages to be available for delivery as soon as the day after they arrive at the port.”

The U.S. and Europe represent the majority of INTERMAR’s inbound cargo flows and consolidation activity. “We are strengthening partnerships with carriers and freight forwarders in both regions while expanding digital visibility and operational capabilities to position Sint Maarten as an even stronger gateway for Caribbean trade,” Pelgrim explains.

Continuous investment has been essential to INTERMAR’s growth. The company regularly upgrades equipment including reach stackers, top loaders, forklifts, yard mules, container trucks and a large fleet of chassis to maintain operational efficiency as cargo volumes expand. At the same time, INTERMAR is investing heavily in digital transformation. The company works with technology providers in areas such port terminal, transport, warehouse management platforms, artificial intelligence and fleet electrification.

“INTERMAR is actively supporting Sint Maarten’s transition toward more sustainable logistics operations,” Pelgrim adds. “We have begun introducing electric and low‑emission equipment and implementing smarter yard management systems designed to reduce fuel consumption.”

Equally important has been the company’s focus on human capital. “Our greatest strength has always been our people,” Pelgrim says. “Many members of our team have been with us for decades and have helped build Sint Maarten’s logistics ecosystem. We remain committed to training local talent and developing the next generation of maritime professionals.”

Looking ahead, Pelgrim’s vision is clear: “My vision is for INTERMAR to be the most reliable, innovative logistics partner in the Northeastern Caribbean — recognized for service quality, community impact and the development of local talent.” Over the coming years, the company plans to expand regional services while reinforcing Sint Maarten’s position as a strategic maritime gateway. “That means deeper digitalization, stronger 3PL and warehousing capabilities and continued investment in people so our team grows with the industry,” Pelgrim says. “We are focused on growth and aligned with the government’s plans to improve infrastructure, including roads and port facilities. We welcome partners who want to grow with us and contribute to the continued success of Sint Maarten.”