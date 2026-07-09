A New Wave of Real Estate and Infrastructure Developments

The governments of both Saint Martin and Sint Maarten are capitalizing on the opportunity presented by tourism-driven economic momentum to further develop their territories.

According to French Saint Martin’s First Vice President Alain Richardson, “We have, for example, implemented a policy for elevating the standard of hospitality, as there is demand for boutique hotels, villas and short-term rentals. The government is in discussions with many private investors, and we expect a minimum of 1,200 new hotel rooms within three to four years.”

In addition, Saint Martin is expanding its housing stock for citizens and international buyers. “The government has introduced a program to catalyze construction, with the objective of building 1,800 homes over the next six years,” he reveals, adding that developing water, electricity and other infrastructure has also become a priority.

Richardson is also president and CEO of Semsamar , a leading real estate developer and operator that is one of the main enterprises addressing these real estate and infrastructure shortfalls, a responsibility it has held since it was founded in 1985 as a small local public-private company. It is now 51% owned by Saint Martin’s government, with the remainder held by partners including other French Caribbean regions and financial institutions.

“Today, we’re a major player in Saint Martin, Guadeloupe, Martinique and French Guiana, and the only entity in all four territories. We play a major role in urban planning, housing development, and assisting public and private investors with investment policies,” explains Richardson. “For instance, we’re very active in social housing — which we build, own and manage — as well as the private housing market.”

The ISO-certified company’s recent housing schemes include a community of luxury ocean-view villas and apartments in Grand Case. “Another substantial project with 160 units in Chevrise is set to begin this year. This will cater to rental and ownership markets, with almost 50 units designated as affordable ownership housing,” he notes.

As part of its housing schemes, Semsamar often builds associated commercial and public facilities ranging from police barracks to senior citizens’ homes. “We purchase and develop properties with full infrastructure networks, which are rented out or sold to private investors and local government entities,” states Richardson. “In Saint Martin, we’re working on key properties for territorial development. For example, Semsamar is a central partner in reshaping the entrance to the capital Marigot, enabling the development of infrastructure and creation of commercial spaces. We’re also negotiating a large acquisition where new electricity and water plants will be established, and we plan to develop a technopole to consolidate Saint Martin’s digital and tech-driven sectors.”

The company is trusted to take on complex projects like these because it provides tailored solutions covering the real estate value chain. “We’ve accumulated 40 years of experience, which has allowed us to develop the necessary skills and expertise,” he asserts. As well as its in-house training programs, Semsamar benefits from the government’s bolstering of skills for growth sectors like construction and hospitality. “Overall, Saint Martin presents strong potential for investors. The combination of stability, international standards, location and business-friendly policies makes it attractive,” Richardson concludes. “The government is supportive and Semsamar stands ready to partner in developing projects across sectors.”

Sint Maarten: Built-in infrastructural resilience

On the Dutch side of the island, the substantial redevelopment of Princess Juliana International Airport has been completed and a $65 million-plus enhancement program is underway at Port St. Maarten. One of the next targets for Patrice T. Gumbs, Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) is land transportation. “We’re implementing a road-maintenance program through 2027, while exploring new routes and sustainable construction methods,” says Gumbs. “We’re prioritizing drainage and sewage systems too. A $25 million sewage-upgrade project will begin this year and nearly $60 million is being invested in modernizing waste management to support more sustainable practices and strengthen the circular economy.”

On top of this, VROMI wants to promote renewable energy with the help of $40 million in Dutch government funding. “Solar energy is abundant, stable and free from geopolitical risk,” the minister comments. “We’re developing an energy roadmap that includes initiatives such as a national solar farm and battery storage to strengthen grid resilience.”

Renewable energy is also an integral component of a new national housing policy, which aims for 1,200 additional homes to be built over the next decade. “For example, we are acquiring 70 acres of land for affordable housing and finalizing a zoning plan that will bring clarity, fairness and certainty to developments, while protecting green, conservation and historic sites. It’s essential that all new development projects integrate with and enhance the natural environment that supports Sint Maarten’s tourism industry and residents’ quality of life,” he declares.

At present, the country’s development investment model is overwhelmingly tied to public funding and diversifying financing sources is seen as essential. According to the minister, “Many organizations, including family offices and non-governmental entities, are ready to work with us on projects that the government alone struggles to advance. We also have long-standing investors and loyal visitors who care deeply about Sint Maarten. Expanding our reach into U.S. private investment and equity markets is the direction we need to pursue to turn that affinity into real investment.”

To attract more private investors, the ministry has updated permitting processes for building and civil works and is making its procedures more equitable and aligned with public-private partnerships and corporate social responsibility. “By integrating PPP and CSR considerations, we aim to strengthen the relationship between investors and the community, ensuring development creates real synergy,” Gumbs states. “A transparent investment framework, with clear zoning and predictable rules, makes Sint Maarten a better place to invest in — and to live. This openness to reform creates space for investors who want to make a meaningful, long-term impact. It’s a unique moment for them to help shape a stronger, more resilient Sint Maarten.”