Ireland Feeds the World

Heritage, innovation, sustainability, quality and natural advantages have made the country a premium food exporter.

Agribusiness is Ireland’s oldest indigenous industry, and global demand for its renowned dairy, beef, salmon and other foods, as well as drinks like whiskey and stout, is rising: in 2025, the sector’s exports increased by 12% to $22 billion, with the U.S. being its third-largest market. “This reflects the work of 133,000 family farms, 2,000 fishing vessels, aquaculture sites and over 2,400 food and drink businesses,” says Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon. “As Ireland exports about 90% of its food and drink, maintaining our reputation for high-quality, trusted products is essential.”

To ensure that, the government is investing. For instance, over $11 billion is going to farming families for technologies and practices that will boost sustainability. At the heart of the government’s strategy to future-proof the sector is an initiative that covers 90% of its exports: “ Origin Green provides independently assured proof of sustainability across the agri-food chain. It’s the only national program of its kind,” explains Heydon.

Grass-fed dairy products lead the way

In 2025, the Irish dairy sector’s export revenues grew 14% to reach $8.4 billion. “That success is built on generations of tradition, supported by exceptional natural advantages. Our temperate climate and abundant rainfall support a grass-based farming system delivering among the lowest carbon-emission intensities globally, while, as an island nation, we have high animal health and environmental standards. It is also driven by sustained investment in leading-edge technology and value-added innovation,” states Seán Molloy, CEO of Tirlán , Ireland’s largest dairy processor that exports to around 100 countries.

Tirlán embodies the sector’s heritage, innovation and sustainability. “We are a 100% farmer-owned cooperative with a history spanning more than a century. Deeply rooted in cooperative values, we are also a forward-looking food and nutrition business,” he summarizes.

The company processes about 845 million gallons of milk a year — roughly a third of Ireland’s total — creating a broad range of products across its three divisions. One covers consumer foods such as milks, cheese, butter and cream. “We own Ireland’s number-one dairy brand, Avonmore,” Molloy says. “In the U.S., we have a growing presence through our Truly Grass Fed brand of protein products sold on a business-to-business (B2B) basis and premium Irish butters and cheeses sold through retail outlets. This brand reflects the strengths of Ireland’s family farm system and demand for high-quality products with strong provenance, sustainability and animal welfare credentials.”

The farmer-owned cooperative Tirlán processes about a third of Ireland’s milk production. (© Tirlán)

Tirlán also has a large B2B ingredients division creating proteins, powders, butter, cheese and other dairy and plant-based ingredients for leading global food brands, and it is Ireland’s biggest agri-input provider, supplying goods like feeds, seeds and crop protection products.

Last year, Tirlán’s turnover was almost $3.5 billion, up 10% on 2024, and its operating profit was close to $74 million. This performance reflects investment in innovation and operational excellence. “We have a dedicated innovation center, which is constantly developing products, services and processes that add value throughout the supply chain,” the CEO reveals.

In terms of sustainability, Tirlán was a founding member of Origin Green, but its concern extends to the industry’s future. “One of the biggest challenges facing agriculture is attracting the next generation,” Molloy asserts. “Therefore, we recently launched a generational renewal program to support young farmers, which includes financial incentives and heavy investment in education and training.”

Another factor that reinforced Tirlán’s performance in 2025 was its financial discipline that has allowed it to build an investment fund of over $1 billion. “We see opportunities to grow in the U.S. through value-added processing, market access and technology partnerships,” he says. “On the farming side, the U.S. is strong in technology and digital innovation. At the same time, the U.S. dairy sector is increasingly export-focused, while we have expertise in global dairy trade, which creates opportunities for collaboration. The U.S.-Ireland relationship works best as a two-way flow of trade, technology and ideas, and there’s clear scope to deepen it further.”

High-value and organic seafood

Irish seafood also exemplifies the island nation’s reputation for top-quality sustainable foods, with its fisheries, aquaculture and processing sectors all targeting high-value markets. “For example, our fisheries produce premium shellfish such as lobster, crab, oysters and mussels,” states Richard Donnelly, CEO of the seafood development agency Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), who notes that over 50 companies in the sector are members of the Origin Green sustainability initiative. “We complement this with continuous fishery improvement programs, organic standards and Marine Stewardship Council certification,” he adds.

Live Irish oysters should soon be available for purchase in the U.S. market. (© BIM)

The nation’s biggest aquaculture export is Atlantic salmon, around 99% of which is now organic. “Ireland’s exposed coastline also influences quality,” the CEO explains. “Unlike countries such as Norway or Scotland, our open waters create stronger currents, meaning fish swim more and develop firmer flesh.” Irish seafood processing has seen a shift to added value too, driven by investment in technology, automation and a focus on using fish byproducts to develop innovative foods, nutraceuticals and biopharmaceuticals.

BIM is a crucial enabler of the country’s seafood ecosystem, supporting the industry through training, grants and market intelligence, for example. It also works with universities and other agencies to turn research into commercial solutions. As part of its wide-ranging innovation activities, it has helped make Ireland a front-runner in novel aquaculture technologies. “Ireland has a strong entrepreneurial base across genetics, pharmaceuticals, engineering and more. We recognized that this knowledge base could be applied to aquaculture,” he discloses. “Our role is to connect Ireland’s skills to global aquaculture opportunities, support companies in scaling into new markets and help them access equity funding.”

BIM is attracting U.S. investors into this growing startup ecosystem, as well as building links with seafood-related firms seeking a European Union base. “The U.S. is also an important market for Irish seafood, particularly organic salmon and mussels, and we are now finalizing access for live oyster exports, which is a significant milestone,” says Donnelly. “Overall, our goal is to ensure Ireland continues to lead the premium, high-value seafood market into the future.”